America has caused up to 59 million refugees since 2001

The study, published by the Rhode Island-based university's "Costs of War Project," says between 37 million and 59 million people in eight countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East "fled their homes in the eight most violent wars the U.S. military has launched or participated in since 2001," when the al-Qaida terror group attacked the United States.

Report: US Global War on Terror Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, according to a new report released Tuesday by Brown University. The study, published by the Rhode Island-based university’s “Costs of War Project,” says between 37 million and 59 million people in eight...

So a new study claims America has caused up to 59 million refugees in its wars since 2001.We know the migration crises have had a profound impact on European politics in recent years. Migration was reckoned to be a major factor in the Brexit decision of 2016. This study seems to be the first quantifying the effect of America's wars.