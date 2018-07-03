American Militias : the footsoldiers of the Trump New Order

American Militias have always been a fringe feature of the United States.



Empowered by the ageing Constitutional right to bear arms with few restrictions up to and including military standard, and presumably frustrated at a lack of expression of their potential firepower, non-military citizens have formed groups of armed, uniformed, trained paramilitaries and consider themselves to be as American as apple pie or monster trucks (but presumably not as American as jazz and ethnic diversity).



Hundreds already exist across the United States, and have done so for long enough to be considered endemic, in the way you never quite lose that viral infection residing down there. While it's not showing its face, you live on without it, but florescence under stress must be considered to be a real possibility at any time.



When Bannon and Trump captured the American throne in 2016, among my first thoughts was that they had thousands of soldiers ready willing and able to cause havoc when the time came. Clearly the activation of these cells must be done with preparation of public mood and timing of action. Because when one will rise, they will all rise.



Capturing America requires power from the barrel of a gun, as it did in the past of civil strife, when America of slavery began the journey to become America of equality. Led by wealthy elites, the new Trump Order stands to lose nothing from civil strife, and astonishing amounts to gain from corporate carpet bagging. Financial partners overseas have never had more money to sink into acquisition of assets in a time of disorder, the levers of power are being simplified and centralised as never before.



What role will America's militias play in the future Trump Order? How will the average American white anger merchant increasingly inured to denigration of coloured people, migrants and Muslims feel that their patriotic Irregular soldiers have a part to play in the reshaping of America? Will militias be regularised? Will they be a card to play to cow, and cause acquiescence among, regular armed police and military forces? Will these fine people, many fine people, hear the dog whistle become a bullhorn?



I have no idea what will eventually transpire, as America retains one last salvo in the fight for the soul of their country, the ballot box. A second Trump term would embolden the administration, already entrenched and energised, to move further and more "progressively" to the Whited States of America. Has Trump come at just the right time to wrench the vast riches of America firmly under control of white supremacy corporatists? Is this really the last gasp of a dying order?



I can't tell. But the fact that I am worrying about it, is cause for worry itself. It was unthinkable until a very short time ago.