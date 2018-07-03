American Militias : the footsoldiers of the Trump New Order

GrimReefer

American Militias have always been a fringe feature of the United States.

Empowered by the ageing Constitutional right to bear arms with few restrictions up to and including military standard, and presumably frustrated at a lack of expression of their potential firepower, non-military citizens have formed groups of armed, uniformed, trained paramilitaries and consider themselves to be as American as apple pie or monster trucks (but presumably not as American as jazz and ethnic diversity).

Hundreds already exist across the United States, and have done so for long enough to be considered endemic, in the way you never quite lose that viral infection residing down there. While it's not showing its face, you live on without it, but florescence under stress must be considered to be a real possibility at any time.

When Bannon and Trump captured the American throne in 2016, among my first thoughts was that they had thousands of soldiers ready willing and able to cause havoc when the time came. Clearly the activation of these cells must be done with preparation of public mood and timing of action. Because when one will rise, they will all rise.

Capturing America requires power from the barrel of a gun, as it did in the past of civil strife, when America of slavery began the journey to become America of equality. Led by wealthy elites, the new Trump Order stands to lose nothing from civil strife, and astonishing amounts to gain from corporate carpet bagging. Financial partners overseas have never had more money to sink into acquisition of assets in a time of disorder, the levers of power are being simplified and centralised as never before.

What role will America's militias play in the future Trump Order? How will the average American white anger merchant increasingly inured to denigration of coloured people, migrants and Muslims feel that their patriotic Irregular soldiers have a part to play in the reshaping of America? Will militias be regularised? Will they be a card to play to cow, and cause acquiescence among, regular armed police and military forces? Will these fine people, many fine people, hear the dog whistle become a bullhorn?

I have no idea what will eventually transpire, as America retains one last salvo in the fight for the soul of their country, the ballot box. A second Trump term would embolden the administration, already entrenched and energised, to move further and more "progressively" to the Whited States of America. Has Trump come at just the right time to wrench the vast riches of America firmly under control of white supremacy corporatists? Is this really the last gasp of a dying order?

I can't tell. But the fact that I am worrying about it, is cause for worry itself. It was unthinkable until a very short time ago.
 


GrimReefer said:
When Bannon and Trump captured the American throne in 2016, among my first thoughts was that they had thousands of soldiers ready willing and able to cause havoc when the time came. Clearly the activation of these cells must be done with preparation of public mood and timing of action. Because when one will rise, they will all rise.
Bannon is not on any throne. And of course, because he produced that interesting documentary "Clinton Cash" he is the devil incarnate as far as the Irish media, and their blind faithful believe.

And the various militia outfits have nothing to do with Trump. They are a symptom of the militaristic culture in the US. Of course, they are can be viewed as a cancer, in the same way as liver cancer is an expression of a life dedicated to boozing.

This thread OP is a testimony of the level of bullsh1t that exists in the media concerning Trump. And for that matter also - Bannon.

It is an indication of who far some individuals will go to express their sophistication.....as gormless muppets....while completely missing that they are being pumped with nonsense.

I suppose the OP author has that in common with some pompous clown in Oregon with a semi-automatic in the basement.
 
GrimReefer

Analyzer said:
Bannon is not on any throne. And of course, because he produced that interesting documentary "Clinton Cash" he is the devil incarnate as far as the Irish media, and their blind faithful believe.

And the various militia outfits have nothing to do with Trump. They are a symptom of the militaristic culture in the US. Of course, they are can be viewed as a cancer, in the same way as liver cancer is an expression of a life dedicated to boozing.

This thread OP is a testimony of the level of bullsh1t that exists in the media concerning Trump. And for that matter also - Bannon.

It is an indication of who far some individuals will go to express their sophistication.....as gormless muppets....while completely missing that they are being pumped with nonsense.

I suppose the OP author has that in common with some pompous clown in Oregon with a semi-automatic in the basement.
Hah! A scathing review, and wittily done. Fair play.

OK, genius, you tell me. What role WILL America's militias play? If you were Trump wouldn't you pander to their desire to express themselves? Wouldn't you honour their patriotism with a parade? Think like Trump : what will excite his audience? What will thrill his voter base more than continuously increasing pornographic-like expressions of forbidden desire like military insurrection?

Work with me on the blueskying and breeze shooting. Any fool can criticise, at least let's imagine a future and talk about it. That's even more satisfying than dismissing the OP as bollocks.
 
I heard Trump is responsible for Cancer, AIDS, 9/11 and the FF party.
 
Hilarious.
 
GrimReefer said:
OK, genius, you tell me. What role WILL America's militias play?
What role? Same as ever. Occupying the time of the paranoid and the foolish.
 
GrimReefer

HenryHorace said:
I heard Trump is responsible for Cancer, AIDS, 9/11 and the FF party.
Why did you waste valuable wrist action time on this short ejaculation instead of your likely favourite pursuit?

Anyway, I'd respect a rebuttal of any sort. At least at the logic, not the truthiness.
 
GrimReefer said:
Hah! A scathing review, and wittily done. Fair play.

OK, genius, you tell me. What role WILL America's militias play? If you were Trump wouldn't you pander to their desire to express themselves? Wouldn't you honour their patriotism with a parade? Think like Trump : what will excite his audience? What will thrill his voter base more than continuously increasing pornographic-like expressions of forbidden desire like military insurrection?

Work with me on the blueskying and breeze shooting. Any fool can criticise, at least let's imagine a future and talk about it. That's even more satisfying than dismissing the OP as bollocks.
The OP is evidence of that.

I will opt out of following you on your trajectory to absurdity.
 
HenryHorace said:
I heard Trump is responsible for Cancer, AIDS, 9/11 and the FF party.
If the Kremlin is behind Wikileaks, and if Wikileaks elected Trump, then does that implicate the Kremlin, as well, for all those disasters ?
 
GrimReefer

Kevin Parlon said:
What role? Same as ever. Occupying the time of the paranoid and the foolish.
Sure. What could possibly go wrong with a bunch of supremacists organising hundreds of paramilitary exercises, looking for an enemy to shoot in the age of Trump and twitter? It's not like America has a quarter billion weapons lying around and a President who gets by through dividing, triangulating, lying and inflaming.
 
GrimReefer said:
What role will America's militias play in the future Trump Order?
Bullet sponges? And we can get an old blues guitar for Bannon and set up him as an old time hobo 'ridin' the rails'.

He already looks the part.
 
This rubbish belongs in the zoo.

What proof have you that the weekend warriors are going to be the SA of America.
 
GrimReefer

Herr Rommel said:
This rubbish belongs in the zoo.

What proof have you that the weekend warriors are going to be the SA of America.
Read the OP. I say, "I don't know" in the summation and I pose possibilities for discussion. I ask people for their views.

I will post it here so you can have a read again

What role will America's militias play in the future Trump Order? How will the average American white anger merchant increasingly inured to denigration of coloured people, migrants and Muslims feel that their patriotic Irregular soldiers have a part to play in the reshaping of America? Will militias be regularised? Will they be a card to play to cow, and cause acquiescence among, regular armed police and military forces? Will these fine people, many fine people, hear the dog whistle become a bullhorn?

I have no idea what will eventually transpire, as America retains one last salvo in the fight for the soul of their country, the ballot box. A second Trump term would embolden the administration, already entrenched and energised, to move further and more "progressively" to the Whited States of America. Has Trump come at just the right time to wrench the vast riches of America firmly under control of white supremacy corporatists? Is this really the last gasp of a dying order?

I can't tell. But the fact that I am worrying about it, is cause for worry itself. It was unthinkable until a very short time ago.
Jeez. Does anyone think before typing anymore?
 
GrimReefer said:
American Militias have always been a fringe feature of the United States.

Empowered by the ageing Constitutional right to bear arms with few restrictions up to and including military standard, and presumably frustrated at a lack of expression of their potential firepower, non-military citizens have formed groups of armed, uniformed, trained paramilitaries and consider themselves to be as American as apple pie or monster trucks (but presumably not as American as jazz and ethnic diversity).

Hundreds already exist across the United States, and have done so for long enough to be considered endemic, in the way you never quite lose that viral infection residing down there. While it's not showing its face, you live on without it, but florescence under stress must be considered to be a real possibility at any time.

When Bannon and Trump captured the American throne in 2016, among my first thoughts was that they had thousands of soldiers ready willing and able to cause havoc when the time came. Clearly the activation of these cells must be done with preparation of public mood and timing of action. Because when one will rise, they will all rise.

Capturing America requires power from the barrel of a gun, as it did in the past of civil strife, when America of slavery began the journey to become America of equality. Led by wealthy elites, the new Trump Order stands to lose nothing from civil strife, and astonishing amounts to gain from corporate carpet bagging. Financial partners overseas have never had more money to sink into acquisition of assets in a time of disorder, the levers of power are being simplified and centralised as never before.

What role will America's militias play in the future Trump Order? How will the average American white anger merchant increasingly inured to denigration of coloured people, migrants and Muslims feel that their patriotic Irregular soldiers have a part to play in the reshaping of America? Will militias be regularised? Will they be a card to play to cow, and cause acquiescence among, regular armed police and military forces? Will these fine people, many fine people, hear the dog whistle become a bullhorn?

I have no idea what will eventually transpire, as America retains one last salvo in the fight for the soul of their country, the ballot box. A second Trump term would embolden the administration, already entrenched and energised, to move further and more "progressively" to the Whited States of America. Has Trump come at just the right time to wrench the vast riches of America firmly under control of white supremacy corporatists? Is this really the last gasp of a dying order?

I can't tell. But the fact that I am worrying about it, is cause for worry itself. It was unthinkable until a very short time ago.
As opposed to the Neoliberal 'reich' with their 'yes boss' men n women, the militant radical feminatzi and their semi-male karati-kids, and the P&CS money grabbing thugs with their politician side-kicks, eh?
 
GrimReefer said:
Read the OP. I say, "I don't know" in the summation and I pose possibilities for discussion. I ask people for their views.

I will post it here so you can have a read again



Jeez. Does anyone think before typing anymore?
Have you ever been to America?
 
