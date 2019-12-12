American Religious Right visit

'Untold damage could be done': Two scheduled talks by US chastity speaker cancelled amid criticism Jason Evert has described homosexuality as a disorder and is critical of contraception.

Concerns have been expressed about a planned talk at two Irish schools by a Religious Right theologian, Jason Evert, on 15th January at several venues both education and in churches. The group, the Chastity Project, says contraception is bad for womens health and makes them feel they have to be "more sexually available". The Chastity Project website quotes the Church catechism that says homosexuality is "objectively disordered".Blackrock college says the talk there has been cancelled, but Rockbrook Park school in Dublin 16 has not replied to the journals request for information at the time of the journal articles publication. A talk in Our Lady of Peace Church, Dublin 4, is expected to go ahead on January. The event is listed as "sold out" on the Eventbrite website.Should the talks go ahead, or is its message harmful to women and LGBT people? I understand a talk at the Tower Hotel, Waterford, has had to relocate to a Church, as the talk at the hotel was cancelled for an unspecified reason.