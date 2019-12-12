American Religious Right visit

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,689
Concerns have been expressed about a planned talk at two Irish schools by a Religious Right theologian, Jason Evert, on 15th January at several venues both education and in churches. The group, the Chastity Project, says contraception is bad for womens health and makes them feel they have to be "more sexually available". The Chastity Project website quotes the Church catechism that says homosexuality is "objectively disordered".

Blackrock college says the talk there has been cancelled, but Rockbrook Park school in Dublin 16 has not replied to the journals request for information at the time of the journal articles publication. A talk in Our Lady of Peace Church, Dublin 4, is expected to go ahead on January. The event is listed as "sold out" on the Eventbrite website.

Should the talks go ahead, or is its message harmful to women and LGBT people? I understand a talk at the Tower Hotel, Waterford, has had to relocate to a Church, as the talk at the hotel was cancelled for an unspecified reason.

jrnl.ie

'Untold damage could be done': Two scheduled talks by US chastity speaker cancelled amid criticism

Jason Evert has described homosexuality as a disorder and is critical of contraception.
jrnl.ie jrnl.ie
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,689
Half Nelson said:
What are people afraid of hearing?
Have we a new set of taboos?
Click to expand...
I'm concerned that a group whose website promotes the idea that gays are "objectively disordered" are getting an opportunity to propagate that view, which may encourage discrimination against this group.

I'm concerned that men and women's reproductive rights could be undermined by a group that opposes contraception.

And I'm annoyed that yet again, the Church is using its control of the school system to try to turn back the clock.
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,645
Dame_Enda said:
I'm concerned that a group whose website promotes the idea that gays are "objectively disordered" are getting an opportunity to propagate that view, which may encourage discrimination against this group.

I'm concerned that men and women's reproductive rights could be undermined by a group that opposes contraception.

And I'm annoyed that yet again, the Church is using its control of the school system to try to turn back the clock.
Click to expand...
That's your view and you want to impose it on others.
How about giving people information and allowing them make up their own minds?

Are you really afraid that they might not agree with you?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,689
Half Nelson said:
That's your view and you want to impose it on others.
How about giving people information and allowing them make up their own minds?

Are you really afraid that they might not agree with you?
Click to expand...
The Church is great at giving some information and concealing other information, as the post independence history of our State shows.

This kind of so called 'information' lead to the Magdalene launderies and criminalization of 5% of Irish peoples sexual orientation for many generations.
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,645
Dame_Enda said:
The Church is great at giving some information and concealing other information, as the post independence history of our State shows.

This kind of so called 'information' lead to the Magdalene launderies and criminalization of 5% of Irish peoples sexual orientation for many generations.
Click to expand...
Pfft! The Magdalene Laundries never went away. They just morphed into today's technologically advanced solution to unwanted children, showing that it was never about the Church.

People have a right to information. I thought we had cleared that much up.
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,325
Free speech, innit.

Let them talk all they want, as long as they talk to adults who can make up their own minds.

Me? I wouldn't be bothered, contraception is a great thing. As is free speech 'n' all.
 
dunno

dunno

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2009
Messages
1,270
A talk in Our Lady of Peace Church,
Click to expand...
Church was referring to the building is always lowercase, except at the start of a sentence. Church, uppercase, is the body of baptised believers, that is, Christians.

No, it should not be banned.

The Journal.ie headline is histrionic.

Jason Evert wrote a book called Saint John Paul the Great: His Five Loves (2014) . JP2 prayed with pagans in Assisi basilica, actively frustrated the Cardinal Ratzinger's efforts to discipline Marcial Maciel (who quite possibly had been suspended, late 1940s, in his home diocese in Mexico by his uncle and local bishop after he sexually assaulted some boys who joined his new organisation, the Legionaries of Christ), kissed the Koran, and the less said about who supposedly canonised him, the better. And some of his ideas seem like poor pseudo science, or pseudo something or other.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top