An Educated Working Class - How Much of a Threat to The Status Quo?

Zach Dingle
Jul 19, 2012
707
In the past the great and the good managed to get away with a lot of Bóllocks acting because the population was culled through emigration of its more dynamic/threatening working class young folk.
Nowadays, third level education is as a common as muck with of course the consequence that most primary degrees are of little vocational value.
But will have an educated working class cohort in big numbers mean our traditional betters will get much less of an easy ride than in the past.
I'm minded that the old Traditional Unionist redkneck aristocracy fought tooth and nail against the introduction of free 2nd level and grant aided 3rd level education in Nordieland because they new with genuinely educated teaeggs on the horizon, the game would eventually be up! And 18 years down the line, ordinary CNR weren't putting up with their shít anymore!
So will education awaken working class Teaeggs down South against their traditional aristocracy?
