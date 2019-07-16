An Educated Working Class - How Much of a Threat to The Status Quo?

In the past the great and the good managed to get away with a lot of Bóllocks acting because the population was culled through emigration of its more dynamic/threatening working class young folk.

Nowadays, third level education is as a common as muck with of course the consequence that most primary degrees are of little vocational value.
But will have an educated working class cohort in big numbers mean our traditional betters will get much less of an easy ride than in the past.

I'm minded that the old Traditional Unionist redkneck aristocracy fought tooth and nail against the introduction of free 2nd level and grant aided 3rd level education in Nordieland because they new with genuinely educated teaeggs on the horizon, the game would eventually be up! And 18 years down the line, ordinary CNR weren't putting up with their shít anymore!

So will education awaken working class Teaeggs down South against their traditional aristocracy?
 


Not really. Education became training some time ago and of course the two things are different.

Training being you know what to do or say in certain circumstances. Education meaning you get to think for yourself.

Then of course there are the private college networks. Where the young are trained to network.
 
Please sir, what's a tra- tra- traditional ah whatever


 
Is this what you discussed around the burning tires last weekend. :)
 
We’ve had free second level and grant aided third level education since the 1960s. All of the professions have seen an exponential increase in their numbers since the 1960s. Same with engineers, skilled technicians etc. More people have post primary degrees than ever before by an extraordinary margin. Most people entering the professions don’t have a parent in that profession and are there solely on ability.
The children or in some cases grandchildren of that first generation who availed of free second and grant aided third level education are in secondary and third level.

When do you think the revolution is going to start?
 
There was, I believe, great unease within the unionist hierarchy in NI in the late 1940s towards free 3rd level education at first. But I think that there was a fairly rapid realisation that any attempt to block its introduction here would look so odd as to give the game away entirely regarding their sectarian agenda.
John Hume was of course the beneficiary who probably did more to undermine the unionist monolith from the 1960s onwards than any of his peers, though there were many others who worked just as hard at it.
There isn't really a parallel with that situation in the Republic, for the simple reason that there aren't middle-class forces conspiring to deny other people their rights.
Middle class families in the Republic and everywhere else, do of course work very hard at maintaining or improving the family status in the next generation but they don't consciously conspire in any group way to keep the working class in their place.
 
Ok. There are two elephants in the room here.

Over my working career thus far I have seen loads of working class/ first to get a degree/decent job people. We have enabled that and need to do more. These workers basically become middle class and will vote largely middle class.

Who is left behind? Well kids like the above with parents who don't know or want to encourage their kids to do well. Or actively hold them back.

And the other cohort are those who are just not bright. Or hard working. Or see no point in minimum wage jobs vs welfare.

Now a thick and lazy middle class kid will just end up with a so-so job and inheritance easing him into some comfort with help to buy a gaff.

But the bright-ish kids crushed by their parents will be angry and resentful.

And the dim and lazy won't vote or read about what goes on. Regardless of class.

So there is really only one cohort losing here. And they need help escaping their parents limitations or coercion.
 
My parents are from traditional Catholic working class backgrounds. They both worked in the service/health industry. They did very well for themselves by all regards. They certainly advanced in the sense of climbing the social ladder, financially speaking at the very least. Their children went on to second and third level, something they never could've hoped to have done.

They were long-term Labour supporters until they realized that Labour took the working types for chumps and lined their pockets while proselytizing against wage injustices and in favour of more equality in the workplace.

Labour made the very, very basic mistake of essentially taking working-class people for fools. They won't get to make that mistake twice.

Say what you will about FG/FF, the devil you know always trumps the one you don't. The higher up you move - mortgage paid, house, children in the jobs market - the less willing you are to trust fringe parties that may upset that careful balancing act.

FF/FG are so effective because they're so painfully banal, mundane and middle-of-the-road. Only Varadkar has been bucking that trend and the next election will be interesting.
 
The more 'common as muck' attendance at third level colleges and universities becomes the lower the educational standards fall.

Education, as in teaching people how to think has been largely replaced by training, or teaching people what to think. And not just in STEM courses where it might be expected but also in the liberal arts.

The result is we're getting to a time when everyone will have a degree but few will have an education.
 
The internet has opened the eyes of the working classes to how the political gangsters have been treating them. For that reason the establishment wants to shut down free speech at all costs as we can see happening at present with Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter etc...all shutting down voices that don't agree with the establishment group think. Worrying times.
 
Education is the only way forward for the poor. But. only if they flood/infiltrate all the powerful professions like the Law. and Accountancy, that is were the power and money reside.
The last thing that is needed are 3rd level quals in "Gender Studies" sh1te and the like, which just lead to low paid jobs and a sense on victimhood, and outrage.
And don't waste your education by joining a Irish lefty left party you will change nothing except this weeks fly poster.
 
My mates daughter teaches in the inner city, She puts on the 10oc RTE radio news each morning for the kids to listen to. also if a kid had not turned up by a certain time someone is sent around to the house. More then likely the so called parent would answer in their PJs.
 
My boys need to be properly sick to be left in bed. Good on said teacher, good primary school teachers can have a massive impact. Listening to the news is great. But it clashes with love island ffs... LI should be banned. Utter pox.

Note, often a reason for non attendance is no clean clothes or no lunch or other reason. I'm a big fan of breakfast clubs and free lunches in schools. Joey's in Fairview provide these as many of the kids just wont get it from their parents. Reasons for same can be complex in chaotic homes.
 
But down herer the major professions are closed shops, look at how the lovely Troika's suggestion that they needed to be spanked was handled!:mad:
 
Education means you won't hang around the same pubs, watch the same football team, listen to the same jokes, nor mate within a restricted gossipy group.

Education means you take on a whole new bunch of friends and prejudices.

But I still haven't figgered out why we give away hundreds of millions every year to uneducated people abroad that we never even met.
 
Professions are crying out for Trainees/members some have dropped entry requirements. But you have to have good basic English which excludes a lot of the working class Irish kids who's verbils sound like Pigeon English, as in the Up ya boy ya/Hows it gon bud, stock.
 
You make education sound like a bad thing.
The Pikies do not want the kids educated because it will destroy the tribal system. And their theving "way of life"
Is there a fear in some households that a educated child will be to good for them.?
 
Last edited:
Mick the "working class" builder on 2,000 euros a week.

He will definitely believe in socialism.
 
It's a good point. I'm the first in my family to take a degree. Then they sponsored me when I wanted to study more in paris.

Being a farming family, and successful / lucky, I know that they were every bit as clever as me, or more so, and my degree was something like a 3rd party endorsement that would hold up anywhere in the world. And so it proved.
 
we had Section 31 here 'shutting down free speech at all costs'
long before " Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter" existed.
 
