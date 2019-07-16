An Educated Working Class - How Much of a Threat to The Status Quo?

Ok. There are two elephants in the room here.



Over my working career thus far I have seen loads of working class/ first to get a degree/decent job people. We have enabled that and need to do more. These workers basically become middle class and will vote largely middle class.



Who is left behind? Well kids like the above with parents who don't know or want to encourage their kids to do well. Or actively hold them back.



And the other cohort are those who are just not bright. Or hard working. Or see no point in minimum wage jobs vs welfare.



Now a thick and lazy middle class kid will just end up with a so-so job and inheritance easing him into some comfort with help to buy a gaff.



But the bright-ish kids crushed by their parents will be angry and resentful.



And the dim and lazy won't vote or read about what goes on. Regardless of class.



So there is really only one cohort losing here. And they need help escaping their parents limitations or coercion.