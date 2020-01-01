An Electoral Open Goal for Sinn Fein?

It occurs to me with yet another announcement that there will be further 'over-run' on the new National Children's Hospital Project and Fine Gael's announcement that they will not offer coalition talks with Sinn Fein post the election, are Sinn Fein now free to call officially for a Public Inquiry into the project?



The text below is admittedly a post from the NCH issues threads, but my argument there is plain and I think not only is a clear case for a Public Inquiry but this could be a major opportunity for Sinn Fein heading into the election in a place where the government are already very much on the defensive, and of course with the control and supply arrangement between FG and FF there is a rare chance to put both of the heritage parties on trial in an election setting.



Rationale from NCH thread:



(a) We should not have been dealing with the owners of this site, for many reasons



(b) There are signs that the location was a political compromise rather than a logical place to put a national children's hospital.



(c) The current site is already a nonsense because of the hampered access to it by where it is, and of course it is a strange hospital these days that doesn't have emergency access on site for helicopters in critical cases.



(d) Now add on the 400% odd 'over-run' (which is not an 'over-run', it is a quadrupling of original cost estimates) which we are now being told could go even higher.



This one has all the hallmarks of 'old' Ireland politics on it. And it shows inevitably, as these things do, as an extra and swingeing cost to the taxpayer. There is enough in terms of the public interest to call for a Public Inquiry.



Sinn Fein, now that FG have announced they will not go into coalition with them in a post-election scenario, are quite free to go into the Oireachtas and put forward a cogent and coherent official demand for a Public Inquiry.



This puts them on the attack in the run up to the voting and damages FG if it becomes a live issue alongside the homelessness crisis and it is a direct hit on the public Health budget where FG and FF are actually weak, historically.



Sinn Fein surely won't miss this opportunity for a leg-up for them in this forthcoming election battle. They'd be mad not to use it. They could also use it to come to an agreement with Independents if they play their cards right and suddenly there is an effective strategy for them for this election looming out of the FFG mists.



Can anyone think of any reasons why this would be a negative move for SF? I can't.