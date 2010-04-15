An emerging Mugabe - in South Africa?

ANC Youth Leader abuses BBC reporter.

The future of South Africa, folks. A party intolerant of opposition, media and found of rebel rhetoric and racist paranoia.

A firebrand South African youth leader today threw a BBC journalist out of a press conference, accusing him of "white tendency" and calling him a "bastard", "bloody agent" and "small boy".

Julius Malema, president of the youth wing of the African National Congress, exploded in rage when Jonah Fisher, a white Briton, interrupted him at the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg.

The row began when Malema, who has just returned from Zimbabwe, praised Robert Mugabe's Zanu-PF party and poured scorn on the "Mickey Mouse" opposition. He mocked exiles linked to the Movement for Democratic Change, led by Zimbabwe's prime minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, for using offices in Sandton, a wealthy suburb of Johannesburg.
And here's where the fun starts:

As Malema went on, Fisher interjected: "You live in Sandton."

Evidently stung, Malema replied: "Let me tell you, this is a building of a revolutionary party and you know nothing about the revolution."
Gobd**te!

ANC's Julius Malema lashes out at 'misbehaving' BBC journalist | World news | The Guardian

So a wonderful portent for the future of South Africa, the ANC's intolerance for... truth.


<MOD> As the subject of these threads are so similar , I merged per request,below the OP of the second thread, which starts getting replies from c post 38 onwards </MOD>

Gadjodilo said:
He's young, good-looking, articulate, a rising star in the ANC and is already being touted as the next president. He also sings songs at rallies about killing the white Afrikaner farmers and openly expresses admiration for Robert Mugabe. His name is Julius Malema and he's making a lot of people nervous in South Africa.

It's not just the whites who are worried. Senior figures in the ANC have condemned him and imposed sanctions on him for his outbursts. In a South Africa trying to present itself as a country leaving behind the bitter racial divisions of apartheid, Malema's voice is unwelcome - especially in this year of the FIFA World Cup.

And yet, in many ways, he's doing no more than reflecting the anger of blacks who are still far behind whites in terms of wealth. "Everything is racialized here.", he says. "When you see the economy moving, those who are becoming richer are white and those becoming poorer are black."

For now, Julius Malema is staying quiet because he has been forced to by ANC leaders. But if his power base continues to grow, for how much longer will they be able restrain him?

Sources:
1. BBC News - Controversial Julius Malema defends his actions (BBC interview footage)
2. Malema: I am fighting for the emancipation of blacks - Times LIVE
3. Q&A with Julius Malema - TIME
Last edited by a moderator:


The OD

The OD

Malema is hardly an isolated example of this sort of attitude, the fact he is head of the ANC's youth wing gives us an example of the mentality that abounds in South Africa.

Zuma tolerates him because he understands that he echoes the views of so many and is afraid to risk alienating those who support his particular brand of 'nationalism', but the reality is that Zuma and the ANC tolerate open racists.

Is it any wonder the World Cup tickets are not selling too well? Who would want to visit this country for a sporting event in this kind of climate?
 
CookieMonster said:
The future of South Africa, folks. A party intolerant of opposition, media and found of rebel rhetoric and racist paranoia.

And here's where the fun starts:

Gobd**te!

ANC's Julius Malema lashes out at 'misbehaving' BBC journalist | World news | The Guardian

So a wonderful portent for the future of South Africa, the ANC's intolerance for... truth.
Malema is known for his incendiary outbursts - this is only news because the subject of his attack this time was from the BBC.
 
The OD said:
Malema is hardly an isolated example of this sort of attitude, the fact he is head of the ANC's youth wing gives us an example of the mentality that abounds in South Africa.

Zuma tolerates him because he understands that he echoes the views of so many and is afraid to risk alienating those who support his particular brand of 'nationalism', but the reality is that Zuma and the ANC tolerate open racists.

Is it any wonder the World Cup tickets are not selling too well? Who would want to visit this country for a sporting event in this kind of climate?
I think that it is understandable that they are angry. I can understand why they are killing white farmers - ill gotten gains always end badly they say.

However this guy living in a penthouse and driving his sports car, smacks a bit of the tip pot dictator that is all too common in South Africa./
 
The_Big_Fellow said:
I think that it is understandable that they are angry. I can understand why they are killing white farmers - ill gotten gains always end badly they say.

However this guy living in a penthouse and driving his sports car, smacks a bit of the tip pot dictator that is all too common in South Africa./
:shock:
 
The_Big_Fellow said:
I think that it is understandable that they are angry. I can understand why they are killing white farmers - ill gotten gains always end badly they say.

However this guy living in a penthouse and driving his sports car, smacks a bit of the tip pot dictator that is all too common in South Africa./
Seriously?
 
CookieMonster said:
So a wonderful portent for the future of South Africa, the ANC's intolerance for... truth.
Sadly thats about the size of it. The ANC is incompetant, deeply corrupt and overtly racist. Where is Nelson Mandela in all of this? His name is still used to front this denegration and increasing slide into single party kleptocracy.
 
I do not approve coming from a farming background myself but if someone has been pising down on you for years and they nicked the land in the first place, then you would be sore. I think that the Govt. should put in place a land buy back scheme, but only allow those who are trained farmers to purchase or be granted the land.
 
The_Big_Fellow said:
I do not approve coming from a farming background myself but if someone has been pising down on you for years and they nicked the land in the first place, then you would be sore. I think that the Govt. should put in place a land buy back scheme, but only allow those who are trained farmers to purchase or be granted the land.
While they weren't the first people there, the Afrikaners have been in the area longer than either of the two main tribes - the Xhosa and the Zulus.
 
locke said:
While they weren't the first people there, the Afrikaners have been in the area longer than either of the two main tribes - the Xhosa and the Zulus.
That is a fair point, what about the Bantu, no one ever thinks about the Bantu.

The Zulus were a warring people themselves.
 
The_Big_Fellow said:
I do not approve coming from a farming background myself but if someone has been pising down on you for years and they nicked the land in the first place, then you would be sore. I think that the Govt. should put in place a land buy back scheme, but only allow those who are trained farmers to purchase or be granted the land.
In order to do that the ANC would have to run training programs. The money for that, like the cash for much else in South Africa has already been earmarked for expensive houses, sports cars and Swiss bank accounts by the ANC.

The ANC youth leaders taste for the high life and his admiration for Mugabes kleptocracy are not coincidence. Both Zanu PF and the ANC elite live in splendid isolation from the masses of the poor whose lot they have shown zero will to improve. Where the ANC can progress is the area of dismemberment of what assets are in private hands in the country and the natural resources of South Africa, as Zanu PF have done.

I was a fierce critic of Thabo Mbeki, but I actually think he was light years ahead of the racist thieving thugs at the top of the ANC now.
 
The OD said:
Malema is hardly an isolated example of this sort of attitude, the fact he is head of the ANC's youth wing gives us an example of the mentality that abounds in South Africa.

Zuma tolerates him because he understands that he echoes the views of so many and is afraid to risk alienating those who support his particular brand of 'nationalism', but the reality is that Zuma and the ANC tolerate open racists.

Is it any wonder the World Cup tickets are not selling too well? Who would want to visit this country for a sporting event in this kind of climate?
SA is in trouble, no question about it. The thing about Zuma is that he isn't actually a racist. He's many things (corrupt and a rapist for two) but anti-white isn't one of them. However, his support within the ANC is from the hardline grassroots and the Communist elements, and it is there that anti-white attitudes are more prevalent. So he has to indulge the likes of the thuggish hypocrite who leads the Youth League in order to keep his base sweet.

On the other hand, Mbeki, who was despised by the left and the hardliners and respected by the capitalist money-markets, genuinely was racist towards the whites. But this tended to be overlooked due to his conservative economic policy.
 
borntorum said:
SA is in trouble, no question about it. The thing about Zuma is that he isn't actually a racist. He's many things (corrupt and a rapist for two) but anti-white isn't one of them. However, his support within the ANC is from the hardline grassroots and the Communist elements, and it is there that anti-white attitudes are more prevalent. So he has to indulge the likes of the thuggish hypocrite who leads the Youth League in order to keep his base sweet.

On the other hand, Mbeki, who was despised by the left and the hardliners and respected by the capitalist money-markets, genuinely was racist towards the whites. But this tended to be overlooked due to his conservative economic policy.
To be fair to Zuma, he hasn't followed hard-left economic polices to this point, which was a fear due to his supporters and in general his economic polices like Mbeki has been sensible. At that corruption is still a problem in the ANC and is just going to get worse with the current political situation.

On the hand Malema is a racist bastard, who recently praised Mugabe. You'd have to hope that the ANC would never let someone like that have an powerful position within the state, but the fact that he is youth leader is worrying. It will be the end of South Africa is he is.
 
The_Big_Fellow said:
I think that it is understandable that they are angry. I can understand why they are killing white farmers - ill gotten gains always end badly they say.

However this guy living in a penthouse and driving his sports car, smacks a bit of the tip pot dictator that is all too common in South Africa./
I understand as well. This sort of behaviour can be easily seen in street gangs the world over as well as militia and terrorist organisations, usually run by a fraud like Malema and populated by stupid young men who are easily played to a 'patriotic' or idealistic cause.

Get enough of them together and you will get violence and death. Understandable perhaps, but completely indefensible.


borntorum said:
SA is in trouble, no question about it. The thing about Zuma is that he isn't actually a racist. He's many things (corrupt and a rapist for two) but anti-white isn't one of them. However, his support within the ANC is from the hardline grassroots and the Communist elements, and it is there that anti-white attitudes are more prevalent. So he has to indulge the likes of the thuggish hypocrite who leads the Youth League in order to keep his base sweet.

On the other hand, Mbeki, who was despised by the left and the hardliners and respected by the capitalist money-markets, genuinely was racist towards the whites. But this tended to be overlooked due to his conservative economic policy.
A good assessment of both. Zuma knows that any attempt to silence Malema might instigate more fractures in the ANC.
 
borntorum said:
SA is in trouble, no question about it. The thing about Zuma is that he isn't actually a racist. He's many things (corrupt and a rapist for two) but anti-white isn't one of them.
Heart felt racist or opporunist? Just before the recent uproar Zuma gave a public speech. He did not attack whites directly but said the Britain was "still continueing to colonise South Africa". That was referring to the presense of White South Africans and in a big way is comparable to the type of rhetoric deployed by Mugabe. These people are South African, not British. The only basis for singling them out is race. Therefore Zuma is using race and stoking racism to bolster his own popularity and that of the ANC.
 
The situation in South Africa is beginning to look dangerous, be interesting to see what will happen after Madenla dies, he is a moderate influence behind the scenes, the problem in South Africa appears to be while the ANC control the country politically, the whites control the economy and hence there has been no major improvement in living standards for the majority since apartheid. The ANC youth leader seems an unpleasant character but he will have a large audience because of the massive discrepency in wealth between the Whites and the Blacks
 
Rocky said:
To be fair to Zuma, he hasn't followed hard-left economic polices to this point, which was a fear due to his supporters and in general his economic polices like Mbeki has been sensible.
That's because of Trevor Manuel who has an excellent and widely respected finance minister and, to a lesser extent, Pravin Gordhan, the current finance minister.
 
