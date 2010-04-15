An emerging Mugabe - in South Africa?

The_Big_Fellow said: I do not approve coming from a farming background myself but if someone has been pising down on you for years and they nicked the land in the first place, then you would be sore. I think that the Govt. should put in place a land buy back scheme, but only allow those who are trained farmers to purchase or be granted the land. Click to expand...

In order to do that the ANC would have to run training programs. The money for that, like the cash for much else in South Africa has already been earmarked for expensive houses, sports cars and Swiss bank accounts by the ANC.The ANC youth leaders taste for the high life and his admiration for Mugabes kleptocracy are not coincidence. Both Zanu PF and the ANC elite live in splendid isolation from the masses of the poor whose lot they have shown zero will to improve. Where the ANC can progress is the area of dismemberment of what assets are in private hands in the country and the natural resources of South Africa, as Zanu PF have done.I was a fierce critic of Thabo Mbeki, but I actually think he was light years ahead of the racist thieving thugs at the top of the ANC now.