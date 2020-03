An emerging Mugabe - in South Africa?

He's young, good-looking, articulate, a rising star in the ANC and is already being touted as the next president. He also sings songs at rallies about killing the white Afrikaner farmers and openly expresses admiration for Robert Mugabe. His name is Julius Malema and he's making a lot of people nervous in South Africa.It's not just the whites who are worried. Senior figures in the ANC have condemned him and imposed sanctions on him for his outbursts. In a South Africa trying to present itself as a country leaving behind the bitter racial divisions of apartheid, Malema's voice is unwelcome - especially in this year of the FIFA World Cup.And yet, in many ways, he's doing no more than reflecting the anger of blacks who are still far behind whites in terms of wealth. "Everything is racialized here.", he says. "When you see the economy moving, those who are becoming richer are white and those becoming poorer are black."For now, Julius Malema is staying quiet because he has been forced to by ANC leaders. But if his power base continues to grow, for how much longer will they be able restrain him?Sources:1. BBC News - Controversial Julius Malema defends his actions (BBC interview footage)2. Malema: I am fighting for the emancipation of blacks - Times LIVE 3. Q&A with Julius Malema - TIME