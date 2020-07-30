An English National Anthem?

Old Mr Grouser
Aug 29, 2009
6,513
From the 'Ruling out ‘Rule Britannia’ thread --
It's nowhere near as popular but I'd prefer "I Vow To Thee My Country".
The wording is a bit woolly.The BBC have said it's a one off due to the current climate, and at next years Proms the full version with lyrics will return.
Personally I think it's long past time that England officially adopted 'Jerusalem' as the English national anthem, as we already have done at some sporting events.
