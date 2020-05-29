An exploratory suggestion for conservative people

The issue of abortion (to take one example) became devisive in Ireland over recent decades and will probably remain so into the future. Over the years, various referendums were held on the issue and those opposed voted no to the consternation of those in favour. Still, everyone is entitled to their opinion whatever that might be and it does seem silly asking for something from someone who you know will not consent. Attacking the people who say "no" to your request does not seem to be a very reasonable approach either because most of them did not ask to be asked, they were simply answering a question. But, the point it the issue has become and remains devisive.



The purpose of this thread is to examine if there was a better, less devisive way of handling the matter. As someone who is opposed to abortion and liberal issues generally, I think this is really a question for conservative people. To this end, I would like to put a suggestion to my fellow conservatives. Would it be better to allow liberals have their way in everything and only oppose it vocally. In the Dáil, what if conservatives spoke out against but abstained from voting when the liberals decide to introduce euthanasia for example. Similarly, what if the laws of the land let liberals do whatever they want and conservatives merely evangelize against these things. The idea is a bit like giving the liberals all the slack they want and leave the rest to providence.