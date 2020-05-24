An independent Northern Ireland?

Is this a viable alternative to both the Union with Britain and a United Ireland?

How would you feel about it?
 


Since 1974 the most siggnificant development in the independence movement has been the establishment by the Ulster Defence Association of a committee to research and eventually provide the UDA with a political programme based on independence. The brainchild of UDA commannder Andy, Tyrie, the New Ulster Political Research Group was set up in January Of this year under the full time chairmanship of Glenn Barr. Although Barr had reesigned from the UDA in midd1976 over a disagreement on voluntary coalition between the UUC and the SDLP, on Tyrie 's invitation he quiettly and unannounced rejoined the organisation to head its new think tank.
an independent ulster is and always was a front for militant unionism
 
