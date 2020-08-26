  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
And today in 'mass unchecked unskilled immigration is a terrible idea'... the Swiss to vote about Free Movement

Granballoon

Active member
www.theguardian.com

Swiss to vote on whether to end free movement deal with EU

Sunday’s referendum with echoes of Brexit proposes limits on number of foreign workers
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

"Opponents say tearing up its free movement accord with the EU would rob the country of skilled workers"- Ah, the ol' 'migrants are the only thing keeping our country together' argument. False. Skilled people can still apply for visas. Seasonal workers can still apply for visas. If you have something to offer, you can still apply for a visa.

For a while I've been saying this issue will cost us the unity of the Union, and here we are. But I was wrong in assuming Italy would be next. The Swiss are tricky that way. Out of sight, out of mind, until they jump out at ye!

“Public squares, trains and streets become less safe. In addition, practically half of all welfare recipients are foreigners.”- What a quote. Funny how the story is the same everywhere.

Like the U.K., I'd be sad to see them drift even further from the union, but I think they're right to protect their own interests. These uncaring non-Europeans who are just here to exploit our economy and systems we have in place to safeguard people who are actually in danger don't care what their nonsense is costing us.

How long until the E.U., Brussels, Merkel, cops on, does everyone think?
 

Sync

Well-known member
"Opponents say tearing up its free movement accord with the EU would rob the country of skilled workers"- Ah, the ol' 'migrants are the only thing keeping our country together' argument. False. Skilled people can still apply for visas. Seasonal workers can still apply for visas. If you have something to offer, you can still apply for a visa.
That’s a fair counter point. The actual answer (which is the one that is leading to the landslide rejection of the effort) is that Switzerland can comply with The requirements of being aligned with the EU in order to get the benefits, or they can not, and cancel their current arrangement with them, which costs market access, services etc. No one is forcing them to stay in the eea.

For a while I've been saying this issue will cost us the unity of the Union, and here we are. But I was wrong in assuming Italy would be next. The Swiss are tricky that way. Out of sight, out of mind, until they jump out at ye!
You don’t know that Switzerland isn’t a member of the EU do you?

How long until the E.U., Brussels, Merkel, cops on, does everyone think?
I would think a comprehensive defeat of the motion is unlikely to cause a rethink.

Opinion polls suggest it will not be so successful. A gfs.bern poll found 63% of respondents opposed the SVP proposal and 35% supported it, suggesting voters want stability at a time of economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Granballoon

Active member
Sync said:
You don’t know that Switzerland isn’t a member of the EU do you?
I do. Your attempts at gotcha's are weak, and therefore tiresome. Try harder please. They are still a valued part of Europe, and the unity of our continent.
 
Mercurial

Well-known member
Oh hey it's the "I'm definitely not a racist" newbie, back again to prove to us that he's definitely not a racist.
 
Sync

Well-known member
So it won’t “cost the unity of the Union” because Switzerland isn’t in the union.

The Swiss hold around 6 referendums a year. It’s not difficult to get one scheduled. It’s difficult to win one.

The SVP are the same goons that pushed to have the revocation of discrimination law in February. Only 40% showed up to vote and it was still reacted by around 65/35.

I like the referenda system, but a cost of it is that cranks manage to get their ideas on the ballot. I think the cost is worth it.
 
