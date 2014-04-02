Angela Kerins resigns as head of rehab

Sync
Well-known member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2009
- Messages
- 29,903
Coming the day before her scheduled appearance to the publics accounts committee, Kerins (on 240k a year) cited the toll the controversy was having on rehab and her family.
Hopefully this won't impact on her giving a full and frank account of things to the PAC tomorrow.
Rehab have backed her with Brian Kerry giving her a big thank you for all her efforts and her 2 decades service to the group.
http://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/angela-kerins-resigns-as-rehab-chief-executive-1.1747030
Hopefully this won't impact on her giving a full and frank account of things to the PAC tomorrow.
Rehab have backed her with Brian Kerry giving her a big thank you for all her efforts and her 2 decades service to the group.
http://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/angela-kerins-resigns-as-rehab-chief-executive-1.1747030