Angela Kerins resigns as head of rehab

About time. It never ceases to anger me the brass neck of the so called golden circle who run this state. Despite the obvious public outcry and the damage that she and her cronies, including FGers, did not just to Rehab but charities fundraising nationwide, the scumbag still refused to resign. Such is their mindset and sense of entitlement - Haughey, Lowry, Padraig Flynn and family, McCreevy, Denis O'Brien etc