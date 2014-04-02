Angela Kerins resigns as head of rehab

Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,903
Coming the day before her scheduled appearance to the publics accounts committee, Kerins (on 240k a year) cited the toll the controversy was having on rehab and her family.

Hopefully this won't impact on her giving a full and frank account of things to the PAC tomorrow.

Rehab have backed her with Brian Kerry giving her a big thank you for all her efforts and her 2 decades service to the group.

http://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/angela-kerins-resigns-as-rehab-chief-executive-1.1747030
 


Des Quirell

Des Quirell

1
Joined
Oct 8, 2011
Messages
39,552
Sync said:
Coming the day before her scheduled appearance to the publics accounts committee
Click to expand...
No link?

Zoo.

ETA: OK, I'll let you away with it now that it's up to scratch. It was nearly on the number 10 bus, though!
 
Last edited:
V

Verhofstadt

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,037
Website
********************
1. will she co-operate with the PAC?
2. what are the terms of her resignation, was there a settlement?
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,458
Hrmmmm...
I wonder will the people who were/are "outraged" at the Commissioners resignation be equally outraged at this one?
:)
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,903
Toland said:
We'll find out the answer to the former question tomorrow.

We might even find out the answer to the latter one too (though I doubt it)
Click to expand...
The timing smacks of someone who's going to blame illness for no showing.
 
Rocky

Rocky

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2004
Messages
8,577
Marcos the black said:
Hrmmmm...
I wonder will the people who were/are "outraged" at the Commissioners resignation be equally outraged at this one?
:)
Click to expand...
Probably.

They were firstly outraged when the government didn't force them to resign and then instantly became outraged at the government again when they did resign.
 
P

PO'Neill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 1, 2011
Messages
12,189
Website
www.facebook.com
About time. It never ceases to anger me the brass neck of the so called golden circle who run this state. Despite the obvious public outcry and the damage that she and her cronies, including FGers, did not just to Rehab but charities fundraising nationwide, the scumbag still refused to resign. Such is their mindset and sense of entitlement - Haughey, Lowry, Padraig Flynn and family, McCreevy, Denis O'Brien etc
 
Toland

Toland

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
63,162
Website
www.aggressive-secularist.com
Rocky said:
Probably.

They were firstly outraged when the government didn't force them to resign and then instantly became outraged at the government again when they did resign.
Click to expand...
Ahem!

This thread is not about Callinan's resignation. It's about a completely different subject.

What you're doing is off-topic trolling.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,458
Rocky said:
Probably.

They were firstly outraged when the government didn't force them to resign and then instantly became outraged at the government again when they did resign.
Click to expand...
We're disgusted that they're still here...
We're disgusted that they're gone ;)
 
Last edited:
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
Bloody hell! :shock2: This thread has been up for 30 minutes already, and turdie hasn't popped in to blame Kenny/Reilly/Shatter for poor Angie's departure. I hope he's OK.
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
odie1kanobe said:
Hardly a shock given Gardai have warned her of clear death threats to her and her family.
Click to expand...
Her retirement, boosted no doubt by a generous gratuity and pension, is hardly likely to have much of an impact on the type of deranged nutter who would threaten her life and that of her family.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
Toland said:
Ahem!

This thread is not about Callinan's resignation. It's about a completely different subject.

What you're doing is off-topic trolling.
Click to expand...
Maybe it's joined-up thinking?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top