Angela Merkel to step down from CDU leadership at the end of her term

Sync

The dominant figure of European politics over the last 15 years is not going to seek reelection for leadership of her CDU party

Angela Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU leader â€“ German media | World news | The Guardian
The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, has told senior figures in the Christian Democrats (CDU) she will not seek re-election as party chairwoman at a conference in early December, according to German media.

Merkel has been the CDU chairwoman since 2000 and giving up the role would start a race within the party to succeed her as chancellor. The news agency dpa cited unidentified party sources who said she was prepared to step down as party leader but remain as chancellor for now.

The developments on Monday came after the CDU haemorrhaged support in a vote in the western state of Hesse. Preliminary final results from Sunday’s election, seen as decisive for the future of Germany’s increasingly wobbly coalition, showed the CDU slumping to 27%, the party’s worst showing in the state since 1966 and a drop of 11 percentage points since Hesse last went to the polls in 2013.
She's over seen the economic crash, the recovery and strong growth in Germany, but a feeling that it's time for a change, coupled with controversial domestic decisions on immigration have impacted the numbers.

Regardless of how people feel about her, her absence will create a yawning gap of leadership within the EU. Interesting times ahead.
 


Jack Walsh

She intends to remain Chancellor.
 
twokidsmanybruises

The governments of the EU made her the mammy, abdicating responsibility for decision making while being able to moan about the decisions she oversaw.

There's going to be a lot of grandstanding Europe-wide once she steps down, and then there's going to be a lot of floundering and hand-wringing as thing simply do not get done. It won't be a bright and shiny new day.
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

Merkel gone. A head has been chopped off the Hydra. Now watch 2 multicultural heads sprout up in its place.


Getting rid of an unpopular politician. The illusion of progress. Remember when Merkel arrived into post as a new boss ? she was feted as the saviour of all our problems. The same will happen to the next leader in Germany.
 
blinding

Did the German People Vote for this situation . Is she overstepping Democratic Accountability ?
 
between the bridges

Coming soon Hermanexit...
 
Jack Walsh

blinding said:
Did the German People Vote for this situation . Is she overstepping Democratic Accountability ?
Instead of just repeatedly suggesting she is overstepping or undermining German democratic laws. please point out how she is and maybe we can can debate.
Instead you are just venting "yahoo, the bitch is gone, ah ****************************** she isn't, that's illegal isn't it?. please someone, anyone, agree with me. I was so happy a minute ago"
 
Catalpast

When the Chancellor of Germany is the most powerful politician in Europe

Then its time that vee ask the questions....:evil:
 
Who will fill the EU leadership void that will be left in her absence? Thats going to be the biggest challenge.
 
blinding

Did the German People Vote on this situation at the last Election ? I don’t believe they did . Can the German People trust Merkel in this situation ?
 
APettigrew92

The Belgians can't be trusted to run a chip shop together, the Italians are in the midst of a reactionary revolt against the establishment, the Dutch are riddled with populist divisions, the French have been voting for a compromise candidate for the last sixteen years and the Germans are about to enter into the wild world of compromise coalitions.

Unfortunately, Merkel leaves a dangerous power vacuum in her wake. While left-wing governments crashed down around her for the last decade, she essentially ruled Germany through force of personality alone.

Populist parties can only thrive when the left refuse to rule for the majority and instead start ruling on emotion and not logic. Integration is failing all across Europe because of this. As usual, the Left shafts the Left and then points the finger at the Right.
 
Jack Walsh

Good points, but lost in the "burn her, burn the witch" anti EU and far right hysteria is the fact that if this coalition fell, it is very likely a real left wing government would replace it.
Even though the SPD are getting badly hurt at present, if new elections were held, they would have a very good chance of leading the next Government with the Greens.
There was no far right wave in Bavaria or Hesse, there was a Green one.

How ironic would it be for the far right to celebrate the passing of a genuine Conservative to be replaced by socialists and Greens?

Merkel's party is not my cup of tea, but she has been an outstanding leader and history will be very kind to her, far more so than Thatcher,as Merkel mixed her toughness and strength with compassion.
Her fiscal management of Germany during its toughest post war period was/is outstanding, and people should look at Germany's fiscal position versus the Vesuvius Trump is presiding over as further evidence of her competence.
She could easily do a Trump on it and run amok giving massive populist tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations (destroying the sound fiscal base she has helped recover) and she would likely do far better in polls and elections, the fact that she resists such moves and puts her country first, again merits her huge credit.
 
okibb

France has its eyes on becoming the ascendant EU power in the medium term and demographics seem to support that.

The bigger picture is more concerning to me - we are supposedly in a union of equals, but just a few days ago Merkel and Macron were at talks about Syria along with Russia and Turkey; this gave an ostensible EU representation at the talks, whether they were there in a national capacity is a lesser issue.

We are witnessing the fragmentation of liberal progressive politics in the developed world and it's even coming here as last week's presidential election brought many voters, fed-up with liberal dogma out of the closet.

Calling Casey voters Far-Right is the same as burying your head in the sand. Are you listening, Leo?
 
the secretary

Time for her to go. She knows that.
She isn't stupid.

And maybe she just wantsto retire soon.
 
