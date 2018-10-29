Angela Merkel to step down from CDU leadership at the end of her term

Sync
The dominant figure of European politics over the last 15 years is not going to seek reelection for leadership of her CDU party
Angela Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU leader â€“ German media | World news | The Guardian
Regardless of how people feel about her, her absence will create a yawning gap of leadership within the EU. Interesting times ahead.
She's over seen the economic crash, the recovery and strong growth in Germany, but a feeling that it's time for a change, coupled with controversial domestic decisions on immigration have impacted the numbers.The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, has told senior figures in the Christian Democrats (CDU) she will not seek re-election as party chairwoman at a conference in early December, according to German media.
Merkel has been the CDU chairwoman since 2000 and giving up the role would start a race within the party to succeed her as chancellor. The news agency dpa cited unidentified party sources who said she was prepared to step down as party leader but remain as chancellor for now.
The developments on Monday came after the CDU haemorrhaged support in a vote in the western state of Hesse. Preliminary final results from Sunday’s election, seen as decisive for the future of Germany’s increasingly wobbly coalition, showed the CDU slumping to 27%, the party’s worst showing in the state since 1966 and a drop of 11 percentage points since Hesse last went to the polls in 2013.
