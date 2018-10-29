Angela Merkel to step down from CDU leadership at the end of her term

APettigrew92 said: The Belgians can't be trusted to run a chip shop together, the Italians are in the midst of a reactionary revolt against the establishment, the Dutch are riddled with populist divisions, the French have been voting for a compromise candidate for the last sixteen years and the Germans are about to enter into the wild world of compromise coalitions.



Unfortunately, Merkel leaves a dangerous power vacuum in her wake. While left-wing governments crashed down around her for the last decade, she essentially ruled Germany through force of personality alone.



Populist parties can only thrive when the left refuse to rule for the majority and instead start ruling on emotion and not logic. Integration is failing all across Europe because of this. As usual, the Left shafts the Left and then points the finger at the Right. Click to expand...

Good points, but lost in the "burn her, burn the witch" anti EU and far right hysteria is the fact that if this coalition fell, it is very likely a real left wing government would replace it.Even though the SPD are getting badly hurt at present, if new elections were held, they would have a very good chance of leading the next Government with the Greens.There was no far right wave in Bavaria or Hesse, there was a Green one.How ironic would it be for the far right to celebrate the passing of a genuine Conservative to be replaced by socialists and Greens?Merkel's party is not my cup of tea, but she has been an outstanding leader and history will be very kind to her, far more so than Thatcher,as Merkel mixed her toughness and strength with compassion.Her fiscal management of Germany during its toughest post war period was/is outstanding, and people should look at Germany's fiscal position versus the Vesuvius Trump is presiding over as further evidence of her competence.She could easily do a Trump on it and run amok giving massive populist tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations (destroying the sound fiscal base she has helped recover) and she would likely do far better in polls and elections, the fact that she resists such moves and puts her country first, again merits her huge credit.