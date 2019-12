There was no referendum. What there was was a Dail election, in which the pro-Treaty SF and Labour defeated the Anti-Treaty SF. However it is difficult to draw firm conclusions from this though because until close to the election, there was actually a Collins-De Valera pact to try to avoid the 2 sides standing against each other. But this pact fell apart by the time of the election but nonetheless as a consequence many seats were uncontested and that may serve to understate somewhat public opposition to the Treaty. Some believe a better barometer is the 1927 election where the anti-Treaty (but constitutionalist) Fianna Fail part won around 37% of the vote. Personally I would feel around 66% favoured the Treaty but only because it was the best deal that could be acheived at the time. Parts of the Treaty were resented though, such as the requirement for TDs to take an Oath of Allegiance to the British monarch, as well as the Governor-General which had the power to veto Irish laws on the instructions of the British govt. And of course the most odious part of all - the continued partition of the island. Ever since 1932 though, Fianna Fail has been the largest party in the country and had the public's support - judging by the re-elections - to dismantle most of the Treaty in the 1930's. The Treaty was not supported out of love, but only temporarily until we could get out of its restrictions on our independence - which wasn't feasible in the 1920's.