Another Bright Shining Lie - Anatomy of the US $2 Trillion Afghanistan Failure

The "Bright Shining Lie" refers to Neil Sheehan's book about Vietnam, calledThe Pentagon Papers were released to thein 1971 by analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who had worked on the papers. They revealed how the cost, scope and progress of the war had been kept from media and public for years.Just now, similar papers have been released by theafter a long legal battle. The website "Lawyers, Guns and Money" give a summary:In the interviews, more than 400 insiders offered unrestrained criticism of what went wrong in Afghanistan and how the United States became mired in nearly two decades of warfare.I always thought that Afghanistan might have turned out differently if the US had not pursued its military adventure in Iraq. Afghanistan then was a rogue state abetting a ruthless terrorist organisation that just murdered thousands of US citizens on US soil. That could not be let stand.Some of the comments on LGM are worth reading. Paul Compos made the point that Vietnam was fought by a conscript army, so an unwanted war effected many American households, leading to outrage and anger at the Pentagon Papers revelations. The Afghan War is being fought by volunteers, with technology in many areas taking the place of the "grunts". The Pentagon is much more self-contained, and few politicians (if any) seem to want to trim its fat budgets.So little will change, and there is no evidence that the US taste for military adventures is being reduced.