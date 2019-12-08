Another Bright Shining Lie - Anatomy of the US $2 Trillion Afghanistan Failure

The "Bright Shining Lie" refers to Neil Sheehan's book about Vietnam, called A Bright Shining Lie.

The Pentagon Papers were released to the New York Times in 1971 by analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who had worked on the papers. They revealed how the cost, scope and progress of the war had been kept from media and public for years.

Just now, similar papers have been released by the Washington Post after a long legal battle. The website "Lawyers, Guns and Money" give a summary:


In the interviews, more than 400 insiders offered unrestrained criticism of what went wrong in Afghanistan and how the United States became mired in nearly two decades of warfare.

www.juancole.com

We didn't Need the Documents: America's Trillion $ Failure in the Afghanistan War has been Obvious All Along

Ann Arbor (Informed Comment) - Craig Whitlock at the Washington Post brought out a blockbuster report Monday on the lies US government and military personnel have been telling the American people about the Afghanistan War since 2002. The Post also published 611 of the primary documents here. A...
www.juancole.com www.juancole.com

www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

The worst and the dullest - Lawyers, Guns & Money

After a fierce legal battle, the Washington Post has published the results of a massive multi-year government investigation into the actual facts surrounding prosecution of the war in Afghanistan, and the government’s own coverup of those facts: A confidential trove of government documents...
www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

I always thought that Afghanistan might have turned out differently if the US had not pursued its military adventure in Iraq. Afghanistan then was a rogue state abetting a ruthless terrorist organisation that just murdered thousands of US citizens on US soil. That could not be let stand.

Some of the comments on LGM are worth reading. Paul Compos made the point that Vietnam was fought by a conscript army, so an unwanted war effected many American households, leading to outrage and anger at the Pentagon Papers revelations. The Afghan War is being fought by volunteers, with technology in many areas taking the place of the "grunts". The Pentagon is much more self-contained, and few politicians (if any) seem to want to trim its fat budgets.

So little will change, and there is no evidence that the US taste for military adventures is being reduced.

www.motherjones.com

"Afghanistan Papers" reveal an 18-year lie

www.motherjones.com www.motherjones.com
 
$2 Trn is a lot to pay for a training ground.
 
It was/is a Clusterf.cuk

- but nothing like as costly in US lives as Vietnam was.

And therefore not as controversial

BTW about 50% of US soldiers in Vietnam were Volunteers

- & about 80% of those deployed were not combat troops

IIRC 2 out 3 casualties were caused by booby traps.
 
Vietnam was the Training Ground.

Yet every single mistake made in Vietnam seems to have been made in Afghanistan.

The only difference is that the casualties are less. That is probably because it is much more a war of technology, and the Taliban are real guerrilla fighters, whereas from about 1968 on, the US Army was engaged with units of North Vietnamese regulars. These did not melt away like guerrillas but were intent to hold their ground.
 
Of all the threads I ever started, this has been the least discussed.

But it should be one of the most.

This article explains why it got so little traction in the US media ... because EVERYONE is to blame ... Bush, Obama & Trump.

Afghanistan goes to the heart of what is wrong with US political-military strategy overseas, but because it cannot be simply reduced to Us vs Them, White Knights vs Black Hats, no one wants to talk about it.

And the media needs soundbytes, heroes and villains to feed the 24 hr news cycles, spin-off tweets and social media. So a real learning moment is lost.

newrepublic.com

Why the Media Is Ignoring the Afghanistan Papers

The documents are a bombshell. So why do so few news outlets care?
newrepublic.com newrepublic.com

George W. Bush started the Afghanistan War and botched it in plenty of ways, not least by starting another war in Iraq. But Barack Obama, despite his obvious skepticism of the war effort, exacerbated Bush’s mistakes by bowing to the Washington foreign policy blob and authorizing a pointless troop surge. Now, although both Democrats and Donald Trump seem to be on the same page about getting the U.S. out of Afghanistan, there has been little progress with peace talks.
Click to expand...
 
After 18 Years of US Occupation, Poll Finds 0% of Afghans Thriving...and 85% “Suffering”
Since the 2001 occupation of Afghanistan began, fighting has not stopped, destroying the country and leading to the U.S. spending an estimated $2 trillion on the war.

www.mintpressnews.com

After 18 Years of US Occupation, Poll Finds Zero Percent of Afghans Thriving, 85 Percent "Suffering"

A new Gallup poll found that people in Afghanistan are the saddest on earth, finding that nearly nine in ten respondents are “suffering.”
www.mintpressnews.com www.mintpressnews.com
 
Troops with no real combat experience are not very effective in a real conflict. A high proportion of them will be weeded out very fast under fire.

Afghanistan has played a vital part in keeping the US military combat ready and at just over 100 billion a year, they (The US) probably view it as money well spent.
 
