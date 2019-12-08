Another Bright Shining Lie - Anatomy of the US $2 Trillion Afghanistan Failure

owedtojoy
The "Bright Shining Lie" refers to Neil Sheehan's book about Vietnam, called A Bright Shining Lie.
The Pentagon Papers were released to the New York Times in 1971 by analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who had worked on the papers. They revealed how the cost, scope and progress of the war had been kept from media and public for years.
Just now, similar papers have been released by the Washington Post after a long legal battle. The website "Lawyers, Guns and Money" give a summary:
I always thought that Afghanistan might have turned out differently if the US had not pursued its military adventure in Iraq. Afghanistan then was a rogue state abetting a ruthless terrorist organisation that just murdered thousands of US citizens on US soil. That could not be let stand.
Some of the comments on LGM are worth reading. Paul Compos made the point that Vietnam was fought by a conscript army, so an unwanted war effected many American households, leading to outrage and anger at the Pentagon Papers revelations. The Afghan War is being fought by volunteers, with technology in many areas taking the place of the "grunts". The Pentagon is much more self-contained, and few politicians (if any) seem to want to trim its fat budgets.
So little will change, and there is no evidence that the US taste for military adventures is being reduced.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/investigations/afghanistan-papers/afghanistan-war-confidential-documents/
THE AFGHANISTAN PAPERS
INTERVIEWS AND MEMOSExplore the documents
POST REPORTS‘We didn’t know what the task was’
- Key insiders speak bluntly about the failures of the longest conflict in U.S. history
THE FIGHT FOR THE DOCUMENTSAbout the investigation
- Hear candid interviews with former ambassador Ryan Crocker and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn
- It took three years and two federal lawsuits for The Post to pry loose 2,000 pages of interview records
Sections:
- PART 1At war with the truth
- U.S. officials constantly said they were making progress. They were not, and they knew it.
- PART 2Stranded without a strategy
- Bush and Obama had polar-opposite plans to win the war. Both were destined to fail.
- PART 3Built to fail
- Despite vows the U.S. wouldn’t get mired in “nation-building,” it has wasted billions doing just that
- PART 4Consumed by corruption
- The U.S. flooded the country with money — then turned a blind eye to the graft it fueled
- PART 5Unguarded nation
- Afghan security forces, despite years of training, were dogged by incompetence and corruption
- PART 6Overwhelmed by opium
- The U.S. war on drugs in Afghanistan has imploded at nearly every turn
