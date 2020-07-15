Another Day, Another Illegal Eviction

Even by the standards of the time, this one is off.Freeman nut takes rent but doesn't pay mortgage. KBC sell on to a Goldman Sachs vulture fund who sell the property to a confidential buyer. Buyer hires goons to illegally evict and smash the place up with Gardai assistance.The new owners lawyer presents at a Garda station who don't bother checking to see if notice was served or was any documentation in place, but go and assist. Both the Gardai and lawyer should be strung up, but don't hold your breath.