Another day in Europe another Allahu Akbar killing or attack

Why are Muslims in Europe shouting Allahu Akbar and then killing people? Yesterday a French Mother and her daughters (aged 8, 12 and 14) were attacked near Montpelier by a man called Mohammed, with a knife who complained about them being too scantily dressed.

French woman and her three daughters stabbed by Moroccan-born man in Alpine resort

Previously we have had Nice and a mass stabbing on a train in Germany. The litany of attacks goes on. Clearly European Politicians are failing to protect the People of Europe. They are not prepared to take the necessary actions.

Those who warned and objected to Islamic immigration to Europe were called racists. Bringing the masses of people who want a better life for what ever reason, to Europe is not the answer. There are simply too many of them. They are coming from areas of the world with better solar energy resources in any event if Solar is to be the future of energy.

There is a growing call for strong politicians in Europe that can protect it and it's people. There have been severe disadvantages with such strong politicians in the past.

Politically correct Europe cannot continue to value every culture equally. It is time for much ore nationalism. More nationalism will come into conflict with the massive bureaucracy that has grown up around the EU and its massive tangle of laws and regulations that smother smaller businesses.

We have already seen the little people rebel in the UK. The Immigration issue was the biggest reason for that revolt of the little people.

A good start would be withdrawing Charitable Status for Islamic Bodies.
 
Last edited:


Its almost as if governments are engineering their populations to hate and get angry at Muslims. If you bomb and kill any group of people and then let that group mingle around your population this is bound to happen.

There needs to be a temporary stoppage of all Muslim entry into Europe until we get this problem sorted. We also need to get tough on any hate crime committed by Muslim guests into Europe.

This will not happen. What will happen is that the average citizen will get so frustrated about not being able to go about their business without fear of being killed for not being Muslim. Then the far right parties get into power and thats when Europe will justify another cleanse of its population.

Things are getting too far. There are no winners here.
 
Well they will argue that by not wearing a hijab, these females were all asking for it.

how civilised an ideology. Of course its ok to stab them , far less offensive than being dressed immodestly in the hot weather.

Lets all have a day to celebrate our civilisation by wearing skimpy clothing. These nutters cannot stab all of us.
 
Our politicians and media are as much a part of the problem as the Muslims themselves. It is up to us the people to tell them we demand change here in Ireland before it is too late. We must oppose the further importation of Muslims into Ireland and police the ones already here to a greater intent. Will that happen, most likely not until an attack happens.

Not to worry hashtags and facebook profiles with the attacked nations flag will save us :rolleyes:
 
Thomas_IV

Extra said:
Our politicians and media are as much a part of the problem as the Muslims themselves. It is up to us the people to tell them we demand change here in Ireland before it is too late. We must oppose the further importation of Muslims into Ireland and police the ones already here to a greater intent. Will that happen, most likely not until an attack happens.

Not to worry hashtags and facebook profiles with the attacked nations flag will save us :rolleyes:
I wonder how that would look like in practice.
 
edg said:
Its almost as if governments are engineering their populations to hate and get angry at Muslims. If you bomb and kill any group of people and then let that group mingle around your population this is bound to happen.

There needs to be a temporary stoppage of all Muslim entry into Europe until we get this problem sorted. We also need to get tough on any hate crime committed by Muslim guests into Europe.

This will not happen. What will happen is that the average citizen will get so frustrated about not being able to go about their business without fear of being killed for not being Muslim. Then the far right parties get into power and thats when Europe will justify another cleanse of its population.

Things are getting too far. There are no winners here.
That´s what I fear too. There seems to be two evils and people tending to choose the lesser evil for themselves.
 
Spirit Of Newgrange said:
Well they will argue that by not wearing a hijab, these females were all asking for it.

how civilised an ideology. Of course its ok to stab them , far less offensive than being dressed immodestly in the hot weather.

Lets all have a day to celebrate our civilisation by wearing skimpy clothing. These nutters cannot stab all of us.
"If you take out uncovered meat and place it outside ... without cover, and the cats come to eat it ... whose fault is it, the cats' or the uncovered meat's? The uncovered meat is the problem. If she was in her room, in her home, in her hijab [the headdress worn by some Muslim women], no problem would have occurred."

- Australia's senior Islamic cleric, Grand Mufti Sheik Taj Aldin al-Hilali
Thomas_IV said:
I wonder how that would look like in practice.
I'm not sure about the details but it needs to be done and quickly. We are about to accept more refugees because Merkel tells us we must and they do not want and have no intention of integrating. It will end badly.
 
Extra said:
I'm not sure but it needs to be done and quickly. We are about to accept more refugees because Merkel tells us we must and they do not want and have no intention of integrating.
I wouldn´t overestimate the power of Merkel in the EU These days and she´s grown very silent on the recent events in Turkey to keep Erdogan calm on the refugee topic and play by the rules (agreement). Further there is a referendum in Hungary on that topic on 2 October 2016 and I reckon with a result by a majority rejecting any imposed refugee quota on Hungary. With the Brexit, the EU is about to rather play nice to their member states to avoid another referendum in any other member state that would trigger an Exit.

It´d be best for Ireland to simply keep quiet and don´t volunteer whatever comes from Merkel these days. With the terrorist attack on a regional train in Bavaria on Monday night and the undeniable fact that the perpetrator was a refugee who came to Germany last year, more interesting in his supposed Afghan identity is the not yet entirely proved fact that he´s originally from Pakistan and thus gave a false identity on his registration to become refugee status, Merkel will now face further critics for what she has done last year.

Depending on how things will develop in the near future, there is a chance that Merkel will not survive the next German GE in September 2017 and then she´ll be gone from the arena of power.
 
Extra said:
Our politicians and media are as much a part of the problem as the Muslims themselves. It is up to us the people to tell them we demand change here in Ireland before it is too late. We must oppose the further importation of Muslims into Ireland and police the ones already here to a greater intent. Will that happen, most likely not until an attack happens.

Not to worry hashtags and facebook profiles with the attacked nations flag will save us :rolleyes:
I don' think we need more "policing" of Muslims.

What we need is people in the west to start openly criticising Islam. We need to star openly critcising the misogynistic, homophobic and other bigoted aspects of Islam.

If we, those who supposedly support a liberal democratic and secular society, fail to do so, we will only continue to allow these incompatible beliefs to grow. And that is a time bomb.
 
EoinMag said:
A bit like this?
Due to my numbers of posts, I had to remove your link to post my reply. I wasn´t thinking of that, I was rather assuming that the poster on which post I was replying might have thought of some sort of "internment".
 
Spirit Of Newgrange said:
Well they will argue that by not wearing a hijab, these females were all asking for it.

how civilised an ideology. Of course its ok to stab them , far less offensive than being dressed immodestly in the hot weather.

Lets all have a day to celebrate our civilisation by wearing skimpy clothing. These nutters cannot stab all of us.
Plenty of western men still think that.
 
Wagmore said:
If that does happen, it will be due to the idiot appeasement of people like you
Let's be clear here, where it's been done before, it was like that.

Is it not a statement of fact that something like that would have to happen?

How would you suggest it looks, this is the obvious comparison to draw?

Thomas_IV said:
Due to my numbers of posts, I had to remove your link to post my reply. I wasn´t thinking of that, I was rather assuming that the poster on which post I was replying might have thought of some sort of "internment".
That would be a step further, but we'd have to know them somehow, or do we lock up every dark skinned dude with a beard?
 
EoinMag said:
That would be a step further, but we'd have to know them somehow, or do we lock up every dark skinned dude with a beard?
Your comparison with the persecution of the Jews by the Nazis isn´t that far off the mark and some far-right and right-wing posters on here would take up this example from the past in a "re-shape" for the future. I have no doubts about that. The thing is, as you said, that you would face a big problem by telling one from another to get the real threatening characters incarcerated.

To far-right and right-wing people, Muslims are all the same and they don´t like to have any of them in the country, best to have the country "ethnical cleansed" from Muslims. That is the one way of their thinking, just that they don´t consider the reaction from the outside if such a procedure would take place in the real world.
 
Thomas_IV said:
Your comparison with the persecution of the Jews by the Nazis isn´t that far off the mark and some far-right and right-wing posters on here would take up this example from the past in a "re-shape" for the future. I have no doubts about that. The thing is, as you said, that you would face a big problem by telling one from another to get the real threatening characters incarcerated.

To far-right and right-wing people, Muslims are all the same and they don´t like to have any of them in the country, best to have the country "ethnical cleansed" from Muslims. That is the one way of their thinking, just that they don´t consider the reaction from the outside if such a procedure would take place in the real world.
I know, the extrapolation of their own thought processes to their logical conclusions don't sit well with most of the moderate right wingers, far right are more comfortable with just saying "burn them".
 
