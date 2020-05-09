Marcos the black
Feb 3, 2009
19,717
To me, and from talking to others it seems that we are not to get have a govt in the near future, and we will not have one until another election has been held.
This is the opening shots, and the finger pointing will start as to why no govt could be formed.
In my humble opinion I think FF have the most to fear from another election and heading back into another one with Michael Martin in charge is not what they want.
I think both SF, FG and Labour will be happy to have another one and with the imminent recession on the cards due to Covid 19, stability will be the main topic.
What about you? Do you think we are heading towards another election?
FG putting party before country - FF negotiator Cowen
A senior Fianna Fáil negotiator involved in the talks to form a government has accused Fine Gael of selfishness and of putting their party before the country.
www.rte.ie
