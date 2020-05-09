Marcos the black said:

FG putting party before country - FF negotiator Cowen A senior Fianna Fáil negotiator involved in the talks to form a government has accused Fine Gael of selfishness and of putting their party before the country.

In my humble opinion I think FF have the most to fear from another election and heading back into another one with Michael Martin in charge is not what they want.

I think both SF, FG and Labour will be happy to have another one and with the imminent recession on the cards due to Covid 19, stability will be the main topic.

What about you? Do you think we are heading towards another election? To me, and from talking to others it seems that we are not to get have a govt in the near future, and we will not have one until another election has been held.This is the opening shots, and the finger pointing will start as to why no govt could be formed.

it is a distinct possibility.however, as you say. FG, Sf and maybe Lab might welcome it.FF will be scared (sh)witless by it. As will many of the headbangers (Mick Barry & co) who effectively owe their seat to sf, and will do anything to avoid another run.other inds like Lowry Healy Raes etc wont like it but will be sure of re-election.that leaves soc dems and greens. The less established soc dems will be nervous.but imho the greens are the ones with most to lose. They will be perceived (Fairly or unfairly) as having prevented the formation of a govt and will pay a price for that.catherine Martin in particular could well be in trouble. Word from the ff camp in that constituency is that they can take her out if they run the right candidate. The good burgers of Dublin rathdown don’t like to elect politicians to be in opposition