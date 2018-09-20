Another mass shooting in Trump's USA

This time the perp in a mass shooting in Trump's USA is a woman. It looks like all sorts of people are joining in these days. This is freedom:

Maryland shooting: Woman kills three, turns gun on herself - BBC News

"A woman shot dead three people and injured three more before turning a gun on herself in an attack at a warehouse complex in Maryland.

The shooting happened on Thursday morning at a pharmacy distribution centre in Perryman, near Baltimore.

Police said the attacker, 26, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for her attack is still unclear.

Mass shootings by women are rare, with more than 95% of such attacks in the US carried out by men."
 


And, yet, they still dont learn. Massive killing spree after massive killing spree of innocent people, and often children, the right wing still bangs on about their constitutional rights to carry arms - written a long time ago and taken completely out of the 18th century context. I actually don't know if I'm sad, depressed, angry or disillusioned about it. But it will not change and there will be more deaths of innocents and NRA or Republican - backed mass slaughter that they'll blame on a 'bad' guy - obviously. And I'll get called a liberal/Commie/snowflake for writing this. But they won't dare attack my deeply - held practising Catholic devotion or faith. I dare them to...

I think we just have to accept that this is the way the USA is. None of us have to go to the USA - it's a choice. So if we don't like something that is going on there we can choose not to go near the place.
 
Not much solace if a) you're american, or b) you're already there, or c) both a) and b)
 
I'm neither.

What business is it of any non-US person what they decide to have in terms of gun laws?
 
Shootings are a part of daily life in America and have been under the last couple of presidents of that nation.
 
And yet you still felt the need to add Trump name in the thread title as if you were trying to lay the blame at his feet.
 
You think these mass shootings started happening in Trumps USA? Where have you been for the last 20 years?
 
Clearly they've been going on for a very long time. The point is that this problem should be addressed directly and the need for legislation to restrict ownership is now paramount. Some Presidents tried, but failed. Hmmm. I wonder why...?

Can't pin this on Trump. The hockey stick graph linked below shows the rise happening when Obama was in power (not that you can blame it on him either).



All That Is Solid ...: The Sociology of Mass Shootings

they suggest the problem is not a matter of drawing a simple line between toxic masculinities and guns. For one, the social conditions in 2015 (when this research was produced) were little different from five years earlier and yet the number of shootings rocketed. Nevertheless they are interested in exploring why it is nearly always men who commit these crimes, and why men elsewhere do not.
One of the first mass shooters was the girl in the 70s who inspired St. Bob of Geldof to write 'Tell me why I don't like Mondays'.

People want to pin these on white males, but ignores the fact that there are examples of non-white shooters and female shooters.

Correlation to being a shooter ties much tighter with being an American (very few of the shooters are born and raised outside the USA; they're all red white & blue). Mostly male, to be expected, but the DC snipers were two black guys, there was the half-asian romeo shooter, and a Korean. This guy was born in S.Korea, but moved to the Greatest Country on Earth (TM) aged two, where he was infected with the mind-virus.

Seung-Hui Cho - Wikipedia

Oh yeah, Trump wasn't President in 2007.

There's something f-ed up about the USA, and Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and the rest are only the symptoms.

Why give a sh!t about the USA? Because, duh, it's the prime mover in the world, and its psychoses tend to affect the rest of us one way or another.
 
Dear Lord. I'm not blaming it on anybody bar the people who pulled the bloody triggers. Clearly I'm in Trump apologist alt right land, though. A lone and rational voice. And religious conviction to boot. The argument is that the legislative and executive branches of government should put huge bans on gun sales. Too much for you boys though, isn't it? You cannot see the wood for the trees. Time to act. Access to firearms and irresponsible human beings = mass deaths. Fact.

Why didn't Obuma do anything about it or Bush or Clinton?

You can't pin this on Trump as guns are part and parcel of everyday life in America. The Irish obsession is with owning land with the yanks it is all about the gun.
 
Alas, your first point is true. However, both obsessions are hardly something to be proud about. But with land ownership, it is partly about creating a base, stability a rock, one could say. All immigrants to the US have aspired to that over nearly three centuries, including the Plymouth Brethren into Massachussets and New England, or the English Catholic and Irish Catholic population who helped settle Maryland. They were fleeing religious intolerance and quasi totalitarian societies to make and build a new life. Unfortunately with independence. (Well done USA) the gun - for very good reasons - came into politics and society. There is NO need for civilians to have them now. None. There are forces of law and order - armed and trained who are paid to protect society. Only they should have weapons. The Second Amendment is archaic - and it needs amending. This is coming from somebody who loves the US, btw.

