Another mass shooting in Trump's USA

they suggest the problem is not a matter of drawing a simple line between toxic masculinities and guns. For one, the social conditions in 2015 (when this research was produced) were little different from five years earlier and yet the number of shootings rocketed. Nevertheless they are interested in exploring why it is nearly always men who commit these crimes, and why men elsewhere do not. Click to expand...

Can't pin this on Trump. The hockey stick graph linked below shows the rise happening when Obama was in power (not that you can blame it on him either).One of the first mass shooters was the girl in the 70s who inspired St. Bob of Geldof to write 'Tell me why I don't like Mondays'.People want to pin these on white males, but ignores the fact that there are examples of non-white shooters and female shooters.Correlation to being a shooter ties much tighter with being an American (very few of the shooters are born and raised outside the USA; they're all red white & blue). Mostly male, to be expected, but the DC snipers were two black guys, there was the half-asian romeo shooter, and a Korean. This guy was born in S.Korea, but moved to the Greatest Country on Earth (TM) aged two, where he was infected with the mind-virus.Oh yeah, Trump wasn't President in 2007.There's something f-ed up about the USA, and Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and the rest are only the symptoms.Why give a sh!t about the USA? Because, duh, it's the prime mover in the world, and its psychoses tend to affect the rest of us one way or another.