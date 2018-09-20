Another mass shooting in Trump's USA

Beachcomber
- Nov 11, 2010
- 10,973
This time the perp in a mass shooting in Trump's USA is a woman. It looks like all sorts of people are joining in these days. This is freedom:
"A woman shot dead three people and injured three more before turning a gun on herself in an attack at a warehouse complex in Maryland.
The shooting happened on Thursday morning at a pharmacy distribution centre in Perryman, near Baltimore.
Police said the attacker, 26, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for her attack is still unclear.
Mass shootings by women are rare, with more than 95% of such attacks in the US carried out by men."
