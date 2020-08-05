  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Another Putin Critic poisoned

Surprised no one started a thread on this disturbing development.

Alexey Navalny, leader of the Russian opposition was taken violently ill during a domestic flight on August the 20th. Russian doctors at first downplayed the idea of poisoning but declared him to sick to travel to Germany. However, they acquiesced & he was transported there where it was announced on 24th August he had in fact been poisoned.

Today the Germans have confirmed they have "unequivocal proof" that he has in fact been poisoned with Novichock, the same Russian nerve agent used in an attempt to kill a Russian dissident in Salisbury England.

Merkels response to this has been firm & measured, however the Kremlins has been almost word for word identical to their response to the British two years ago.

Odd, isn't it, that all these opponents of Putin keep mysteriously being poisoned. Little wonder our conspiracy theorists and Putinphiles have remained strangely silent on this.
There is "unequivocal proof" that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Germany has said.

After the government in Berlin released results of toxicology tests carried out at a military laboratory, Chancellor Merkel said there were now "serious questions that only the Russian government can and must answer".
Alexei Navalny: Russia opposition leader poisoned with Novichok - Germany
 


How could he be leader of the opposition, when he only ever got about 5% of the vote?
 
I don't know what percentage other opposition parties receive.

But the fact that Putin refuses to even speak this mans name speaks volumes to the threat Putin perceives him to be.
 
Gennady Zyuganov got 18% of the vote the last time he ran for President. He's criticized Putin at least as harshly as Navalny has. Of course, Zyuganov doesn't take large sums of money from enemy powers.
 
