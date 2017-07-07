Anti-Capitalists and Antifa disgrace themselves again.

Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,181
Violent G20 protests leave Melania Trump stuck in hotel as Hamburg police call for backup

Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister, tweeted that he was under “security lockdown” with the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo. Police guarding the hotel where Mr Turnbull is staying briefly came under attack by protestors at one point.
Click to expand...
And Wolfgang Schäuble, the German finance minister, had to pull out of a meeting because he could not reach the venue, according to organisers.
.
Click to expand...
All weddings scheduled to take place today in central Hamburg have had to be called off after the registry office was forced to close because of the security situation.
Click to expand...
How long more can left thugs be allowed get away with this every time there is some form of summit meeting. Violence, loutishness and intimadtion are seemingly standard at every G20 meeting, or G7 or even NATO gathering. Police in the west need to be far more pro-active. We need to follow New Jersey's example https://www.redflagnews.com/headlines-2017/new-jersey-homeland-security-officially-lists-antifa-as-a-terrorist-organization

What is startling is the relaxed attitude to the media about these hoodlums. I have little doubt if it was Right Wing Fascists it would getting much more coverage and generating far more outrage.
 


Herr Rommel

Herr Rommel

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 28, 2016
Messages
9,067
Clanrickard said:
Violent G20 protests leave Melania Trump stuck in hotel as Hamburg police call for backup







How long more can left thugs be allowed get away with this every time there is some form of summit meeting. Violence, loutishness and intimadtion are seemingly standard at every G20 meeting, or G7 or even NATO gathering. Police in the west need to be far more pro-active. We need to follow New Jersey's example https://www.redflagnews.com/headlines-2017/new-jersey-homeland-security-officially-lists-antifa-as-a-terrorist-organization

What is startling is the relaxed attitude to the media about these hoodlums. I have little doubt if it was Right Wing Fascists it would getting much more coverage and generating far more outrage.
Click to expand...
The one certainly in all of this unpleasantness is the people causing this trouble have never contributed to society in any meaningful way.
 
R

razorblade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2016
Messages
8,101
Just heard it on the news of my local radio station about 5 minutes ago, what a pathetic bunch of morons.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,543
Twitter
No
Although I must say I am concerned about Joko Widoko. After all he has travelled all the way from the planet Tatooin.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,859
Melania is trapped in her hotel.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,772
Anti-Capitalists may occassionally disgrace themselves with over the top actions, unbridled capitalists disgrace themselves with every breath they take!:mad:
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,543
Twitter
No
We should send over one of our specialist Garda Lying Squads. They'll swear to anything in a later mass prosecution.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,543
Twitter
No
Dame_Enda said:
Melania is trapped in her hotel.
Click to expand...
Well f*ck. Another pedicure is surely called for. I'd say if she can survive being trapped in a marriage with Chewbaccca she'll be fine being stuck in a luxury hotel.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,181
General Urko said:
Anti-Capitalists may occassionally disgrace themselves with over the top actions, unbridled capitalists disgrace themselves with every breath they take!:mad:
Click to expand...
There are no "unbridled capitalists" anywhere. Capitalists are subject to and obey the law unlike the scum in Hamburg.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,968
Shoot them, shoot them all!
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,475
It's no worse than a Friday night in Temple Bar. The OP must be of a very timid disposition.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,772
Clanrickard said:
There are no "unbridled capitalists" anywhere. Capitalists are subject to and obey the law unlike the scum in Hamburg.
Click to expand...
I think as an example, the formal criminal classes e.g. thieves, drug cartels are nasty capitalists at the end of the day!
However, where there is a massive life expectancy gap between a worker at the lowest level of the pile and the boss of bosses (male -male, in The UK - 10 years, In ireland (I saw it estimated at 14 years -PrimeTime Doc) and annecdotally in Ireland it could well be 20 years!) then that constitutes genocidal level theft!:mad: All within the law of course!:mad:
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,772
Clanrickard said:
There are no "unbridled capitalists" anywhere. Capitalists are subject to and obey the law unlike the scum in Hamburg.
Click to expand...
It seems when capitalists act the bollex and do things like destroy economies and ruin peoples' lives there are absolutely no consequences for them and they get bailed out by leeching off everyone else! End Off!
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Smell of wing nut rage.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Levellers said:
It's no worse than a Friday night in Temple Bar. The OP must be of a very timid disposition.
Click to expand...
He sees reds under his bed.

Poor snowflake.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,543
Twitter
No
I'm hugely puzzled, Ted. If the leaders of the G20 have all been elected by voters then how come so many people don't like them?
 
Herr Rommel

Herr Rommel

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 28, 2016
Messages
9,067
Lumpy Talbot said:
I'm hugely puzzled, Ted. If the leaders of the G20 have all been elected by voters then how come so many people don't like them?
Click to expand...
The people out rioting are the bottom feeders of society always looking for a hand out and expect everyone else to pay for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top