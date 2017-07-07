Anti-Capitalists and Antifa disgrace themselves again.

Clanrickard said: There are no "unbridled capitalists" anywhere. Capitalists are subject to and obey the law unlike the scum in Hamburg. Click to expand...

I think as an example, the formal criminal classes e.g. thieves, drug cartels are nasty capitalists at the end of the day!However, where there is a massive life expectancy gap between a worker at the lowest level of the pile and the boss of bosses (male -male, in The UK - 10 years, In ireland (I saw it estimated at 14 years -PrimeTime Doc) and annecdotally in Ireland it could well be 20 years!) then that constitutes genocidal level theft!All within the law of course!