Anti-Capitalists and Antifa disgrace themselves again.

Clanrickard
Well-known member
- Joined
- Apr 25, 2008
- Messages
- 34,181
Violent G20 protests leave Melania Trump stuck in hotel as Hamburg police call for backup
What is startling is the relaxed attitude to the media about these hoodlums. I have little doubt if it was Right Wing Fascists it would getting much more coverage and generating far more outrage.
Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister, tweeted that he was under “security lockdown” with the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo. Police guarding the hotel where Mr Turnbull is staying briefly came under attack by protestors at one point.
And Wolfgang Schäuble, the German finance minister, had to pull out of a meeting because he could not reach the venue, according to organisers.
.
How long more can left thugs be allowed get away with this every time there is some form of summit meeting. Violence, loutishness and intimadtion are seemingly standard at every G20 meeting, or G7 or even NATO gathering. Police in the west need to be far more pro-active. We need to follow New Jersey's example https://www.redflagnews.com/headlines-2017/new-jersey-homeland-security-officially-lists-antifa-as-a-terrorist-organizationAll weddings scheduled to take place today in central Hamburg have had to be called off after the registry office was forced to close because of the security situation.
What is startling is the relaxed attitude to the media about these hoodlums. I have little doubt if it was Right Wing Fascists it would getting much more coverage and generating far more outrage.