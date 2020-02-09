Anti-condom group to target Catholic schools

Pure in Heart, a Catholic group that claims condoms fail one in six times, is to make presentations to Catholic primary schools. In 2014, the organisation also taped teenagers wrists together to demonstrate the consequences of having multiple sexual partners.



Dr Caroline West of DCU has questioned Pure in Hearts qualifications, adding that 50% of sex education is outsourced to outside groups.



Is it time for the Government to regulate these groups to ensure their message reflects the Ireland of 2020 not 1950?



Are parents okay with this? Is Ireland in danger of passing flawed Church teachings onto the next generation?



Is it another example of why Ireland should have integrated rather than denominational education, particularly as we are now a multicultural society?