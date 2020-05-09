Antifa Forces in the Spokane area attempt to link up with Antifa Seattle Battle Division

Rightwing vigilantes on armed patrol after fake rumours of antifa threat Groups of men patrolling streets in parts of western US despite FBI saying no evidence of antifa involvement in violence linked to protests

Hearing reports that armed rightwing militias have taken to the Main Streets of the cosmopolitan mid-West in order to defend against a rumoured pincer attack from Antifa Forces around Spokane and a column of Antifa heading south and east from Seattle, where all the metrosexuals and other macchiato drinkers live.The National Affairs Desk of the Campaign for the Advancement of the Plain People of Ireland will be assigning our best combat zone reporters as this strategic and titanic struggle for the heartlands unfolds.NADCAPPI's National Affairs Desk proposes this thread to cover developments as the NRA members of the US finally make good on all those promises that they really needed weapons in order to defend the US against internal threats. They may head east to Washington loaded for Hair Bear or they could equally head south west to lay devastation to the milksops and wussies of San Francisco.Much more likely though that all this stuff plays into the Walter Mitty nature of the Americans and their high-powered rifles with telescopic sights and massive calibre machine-guns. Essentially so far it is all an excuse for the local boahs to stand around looking like mercenaries. Everyone's in Special Forces in America. In their own heads.Should be fun over the next few weeks as various redneck alarums sound and a Paul Revere of the modern era sets off on a Harley to warn 'The Americans are coming! The Americans are coming!'.There's good stuff coming for this thread.