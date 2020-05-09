Antifa Forces in the Spokane area attempt to link up with Antifa Seattle Battle Division

L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
Hearing reports that armed rightwing militias have taken to the Main Streets of the cosmopolitan mid-West in order to defend against a rumoured pincer attack from Antifa Forces around Spokane and a column of Antifa heading south and east from Seattle, where all the metrosexuals and other macchiato drinkers live.

The National Affairs Desk of the Campaign for the Advancement of the Plain People of Ireland will be assigning our best combat zone reporters as this strategic and titanic struggle for the heartlands unfolds.

www.theguardian.com

Rightwing vigilantes on armed patrol after fake rumours of antifa threat

Groups of men patrolling streets in parts of western US despite FBI saying no evidence of antifa involvement in violence linked to protests
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

NADCAPPI's National Affairs Desk proposes this thread to cover developments as the NRA members of the US finally make good on all those promises that they really needed weapons in order to defend the US against internal threats. They may head east to Washington loaded for Hair Bear or they could equally head south west to lay devastation to the milksops and wussies of San Francisco.

Much more likely though that all this stuff plays into the Walter Mitty nature of the Americans and their high-powered rifles with telescopic sights and massive calibre machine-guns. Essentially so far it is all an excuse for the local boahs to stand around looking like mercenaries. Everyone's in Special Forces in America. In their own heads.

Should be fun over the next few weeks as various redneck alarums sound and a Paul Revere of the modern era sets off on a Harley to warn 'The Americans are coming! The Americans are coming!'.

There's good stuff coming for this thread.
 
Last edited:


neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,834
Lumpy Talbot said:
Hearing reports that armed rightwing militias have taken to the Main Streets of the cosmopolitan mid-West in order to defend against a rumoured pincer attack from Antifa Forces around Spokane and a column of Antifa heading south and east from Seattle, where all the metrosexuals and other macchiato drinkers live.

The National Affairs Desk of the Campaign for the Advancement of the Plain People of Ireland will be assigning our best combat zone reporters as this strategic and titanic struggle for the heartlands unfolds.

www.theguardian.com

Rightwing vigilantes on armed patrol after fake rumours of antifa threat

Groups of men patrolling streets in parts of western US despite FBI saying no evidence of antifa involvement in violence linked to protests
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
Click to expand...
Send Gemma
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
There's quite a long tradition of panicked hysteria in the former slave states. It has always been the deepest fear of the Southern Belle that the blacks will get uppity and start coming through the plantation house windows. Same as the matrons of Rome feared another Spartacus.

There are records of gangs of whites acting on rumour and lynching black people out of fear way back into the early 19th century in the middle of a panic about a slave revolt that wasn't happening.

What we're seeing today from the US establishment is the exact historical equivalent.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
I spent quite an enjoyable time coming up with the thread title for this OP. It must have made at least two or three social reactionaries absolutely spill the old colostomy bag.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,067
It's the old story, the Guardian says they are there to shoot down protesters in cold blood.

The armed men say they don't want any looting and violence (with a lot of F words thrown in).
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
9,616
Lumpy Talbot said:
I spent quite an enjoyable time coming up with the thread title for this OP. It must have made at least two or three social reactionaries absolutely spill the old colostomy bag.
Click to expand...
You should have thrown in an Antifa tank division while you were at it. I know at least two who own green tank tops.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,067
Protest goes on, armed rednecks, nobody so much as tickled.

 
RelentlessApathy!

RelentlessApathy!

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
595
New developments from the frontlines, Internet user "Don'tThreadOnMe2873" has rallied the troops on an Internet forum encouraging others to take to the streets with their spotless rifles, expensive tac gear, and edgy patches to go out and fight an armed insurrection for the cause of liberty. Other American internet users passionately agreed with "Don'tThreadOnMe2873" and said that this should happen.

We now await further developments while the neo-minutemen load their magazines and we expect that they will be on the streets fighting a war for liberty any time now soon....any time now...soon...we're sure...
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
Bet the law library at Yale is getting a bashing on legal moves which are required to remove a President. This guy is quite likely to lead the states into a position where he has to be taken out of office as unfit to serve.

I don't think the man would pass any assessment for that role he is in. I don't think he ever would.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
Still no news from then FBI on the location of Antifa HQ. They were much better than this on '24' with your man Kiefer Sutherland.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
High level sources close to military leadership say that it appears that smaller skirmishing patrols have encountered movement by the Redneck Resistance and Socialists With Rifles militias and are warning of a possible link up with Antifa Tank Regiments pushing toward the mid-west.

Homeland Security Analyst's comments: ' Some militias do not support Donald Trump — they feel he wields too much power, and they oppose nationalism as a threat to individual rights,” Hemmer said. “Some militias do support Trump, which makes their opposition to the federal government tricky — which is, I suspect, the reason so much attention has been trained on statehouses.”

Linkies

en.wikipedia.org

Redneck Revolt - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

And the Socialist Rifle Association " The SRA describes the goal of their organization as "to provide an alternate to the mainstream, toxic, right-wing, and non-inclusive gun culture that has dominated the firearms community for decades. We seek to provide a safe, inclusive, and left-leaning platform for talking about gun rights and self defense, free from racist and reactionary prejudices, while providing a platform for the working class to obtain the skills necessary for all aspects of community defense".[21] The group describes itself as "working class, progressive, anarchist, socialist, communist, eco-warrior, animal liberator, anti-fascist, anti-racist, anti-capitalist, PoC, LGBTQ-plus" Socialist Rifle Association - Wikipedia
 
Last edited:
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
I wonder if the new left on the rise as the pendulum swings in response to toxic right-wing reactionary politics in the US will at some point be so worrying that the alt-right in the US start advocating nervously for restrictions on gun ownership :)
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
Latest news in from the Washington office of our sister-organisation the Ecclesiastical Betting Agency (Turf Accountants to the Clergy) Inc (Delaware). Scuttlebutt on K Street is that the US neocon right is still outnumbered by about a thousand to one and the former will be running as usual with a sheepskin noseband and blinkers.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
33,168
Twitter
No
Quite strange to think that the birth of the private militias of today can be traced back to US police incompetence and stupidity as well, at Ruby Ridge and Waco.

The other thing I notice about these militia members standing around on flak jackets with semi-automatic rifles. They are supposed to be defending an urban area against a threat. They are nearly always to be found standing out in the open, particularly when any photographer is nearby. They are posers. There was a photo yesterday of three of them clumped together in the middle of a street junction.

They were watching the roads because Americans travel everywhere by car. So they were naturally looking down streets leading to the junction. One sniper on on a rooftop would have killed all three in seconds.

They are standing out in the open wearing rambo style sweatbands. In a way I do hope there is a confrontation between trained military and these eejits. It won't go well for the latter.
 
Last edited:
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
52,590
Lumpy Talbot said:
Hearing reports that armed rightwing militias have taken to the Main Streets of the cosmopolitan mid-West in order to defend against a rumoured pincer attack from Antifa Forces around Spokane and a column of Antifa heading south and east from Seattle, where all the metrosexuals and other macchiato drinkers live.

The National Affairs Desk of the Campaign for the Advancement of the Plain People of Ireland will be assigning our best combat zone reporters as this strategic and titanic struggle for the heartlands unfolds.

www.theguardian.com

Rightwing vigilantes on armed patrol after fake rumours of antifa threat

Groups of men patrolling streets in parts of western US despite FBI saying no evidence of antifa involvement in violence linked to protests
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

NADCAPPI's National Affairs Desk proposes this thread to cover developments as the NRA members of the US finally make good on all those promises that they really needed weapons in order to defend the US against internal threats. They may head east to Washington loaded for Hair Bear or they could equally head south west to lay devastation to the milksops and wussies of San Francisco.

Much more likely though that all this stuff plays into the Walter Mitty nature of the Americans and their high-powered rifles with telescopic sights and massive calibre machine-guns. Essentially so far it is all an excuse for the local boahs to stand around looking like mercenaries. Everyone's in Special Forces in America. In their own heads.

Should be fun over the next few weeks as various redneck alarums sound and a Paul Revere of the modern era sets off on a Harley to warn 'The Americans are coming! The Americans are coming!'.

There's good stuff coming for this thread.
Click to expand...
I am not sure if this is that funny. Someone may get hurt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom