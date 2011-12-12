Any cooks out there?

I'm not sure why it took me so long to find this forum.



Oh well. Better late then never.



Anyway, are any of you people into cooking? Since I came to France I've had few outlets for my preferred pastimes, so my hobby (almost obsession) has become cooking. It's a curse and a great thing. I'm lucky that I have several specialist shops on my doorstep. I have greengrocers, butchers, fishmongers, all sort of specialist shops right beside me. To illustrate: within a radius of 200 yards there is a shop which sells *only* honey (they have it on tap). There are three shops totally devoted to tea and the paraphernalia related to it. There are three fromageries, three times as many boulangeries/patisseries, and I have a herb garden. If I'm making something and realise that I've run out of one specific ingredient it's a matter of minutes to acquire it.



That's the good bit. The bad bit is that I'm only a couple of Metro stops from les grands magasins. One of the shops there has three floors of kitchen accoutrements. I am their best customer. Snail tongs? I'll have a dozen. Oh and a dozen of the oyster knives too.



The latest purchase was a Le Creuset crépe pan. €65. Worth every penny after two weeks working out how to use this simple piece of cast iron.



I'm still learning. After a couple of years of trying pretty sophisticated stuff I made the decision a couple of years ago to work my way from the ground up, starting symbolically with simple tomato and mushroom soups and perfecting the things before moving on.



There are tons of basic French recipes which pretty much work despite any errors you may make. At the moment a pot au feu is gently bubbling away behind me and should be ready in about three hours. There are others which require real precision.



My favourites are thing such as coq au vin and bouef bourguinon. There is something magic about the way boot leather can be turned overnight into something tender and delicious using such basic ingredients as a bottle of wine and a basic mirepoix.



Anyway, that's me. Anyone with pointers tips traps, successes and failures out there?



Any recipes?