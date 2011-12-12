Any cooks out there?

I'm not sure why it took me so long to find this forum.

Oh well. Better late then never.

Anyway, are any of you people into cooking? Since I came to France I've had few outlets for my preferred pastimes, so my hobby (almost obsession) has become cooking. It's a curse and a great thing. I'm lucky that I have several specialist shops on my doorstep. I have greengrocers, butchers, fishmongers, all sort of specialist shops right beside me. To illustrate: within a radius of 200 yards there is a shop which sells *only* honey (they have it on tap). There are three shops totally devoted to tea and the paraphernalia related to it. There are three fromageries, three times as many boulangeries/patisseries, and I have a herb garden. If I'm making something and realise that I've run out of one specific ingredient it's a matter of minutes to acquire it.

That's the good bit. The bad bit is that I'm only a couple of Metro stops from les grands magasins. One of the shops there has three floors of kitchen accoutrements. I am their best customer. Snail tongs? I'll have a dozen. Oh and a dozen of the oyster knives too.

The latest purchase was a Le Creuset crépe pan. €65. Worth every penny after two weeks working out how to use this simple piece of cast iron.

I'm still learning. After a couple of years of trying pretty sophisticated stuff I made the decision a couple of years ago to work my way from the ground up, starting symbolically with simple tomato and mushroom soups and perfecting the things before moving on.

There are tons of basic French recipes which pretty much work despite any errors you may make. At the moment a pot au feu is gently bubbling away behind me and should be ready in about three hours. There are others which require real precision.

My favourites are thing such as coq au vin and bouef bourguinon. There is something magic about the way boot leather can be turned overnight into something tender and delicious using such basic ingredients as a bottle of wine and a basic mirepoix.

Anyway, that's me. Anyone with pointers tips traps, successes and failures out there?

Any recipes?
 


Sad to see this lonely post !
Have you seen the film Julie and Julia , with Meryl Streep?
Sounds just like you .
 
Gurdiev said:
Sad to see this lonely post !
Have you seen the film Julie and Julia , with Meryl Streep?
Sounds just like you .
Never heard of it. Must see it sometime...
 
gatsbygirl20

Des Quirell said:
Never heard of it. Must see it sometime...
The film is based on the life of Julia Child who made French cooking very popular. I used her cookbooks as a young woman to get the basics right----how to make a decent vinaigrette, a roux sauce etc.

My cooking is still very "seventies" or "Sixties"---like my taste in music! I think you can't beat a good boeuf bourgignon, or a coq au vin. (or indeed an Irish stew, or bacon with cabbage and dressed turnip).
Slow cooking nourishing food as the scent of herbs and wine fill the house is very satisfying.

The thing with boeuf bourgignon is that the French have got it all wrong. :) They should have consulted Gatsbygirl. They use far too much red wine in the stew and I have often found the dish bitter when served to me in France. I use a small amount of good red wine with a slosh of red sherry and brandy. I marinade the beef in oil, soy sauce, bay leaf, thyme, a half teaspoon of red Sherry (must less thyme than the French. thyme is overwhelming).

I only add the mushrooms at the end, having first fried them off in strips of bacon and a tiny drop of brandy to brown them and give them a delicious taste.

Two things about the dish: Always, always make it the day before. Its true greatness lies in the re-heating.

Never, never skip the first bit which says you must fry lardons (or chopped up rasher), remove it from the pan and use the juice--and more oil too--to brown the chunks of beef in batches. Really, really brown it--never let it stew.
 
Des Quirell said:
Never heard of it. Must see it sometime...
Its a Nora Ephron Film about Amaerican woman , Julia Childs , going to live in Paris in the fifties and mastering the art of French cooking, funny and foodie.
 
gatsbygirl20 said:
The film is based on the life of Julia Child who made French cooking very popular. I used her cookbooks as a young woman to get the basics right----how to make a decent vinaigrette, a roux sauce etc.

My cooking is still very "seventies" or "Sixties"---like my taste in music! I think you can't beat a good boeuf bourgignon, or a coq au vin. (or indeed an Irish stew, or bacon with cabbage and dressed turnip).
Slow cooking nourishing food as the scent of herbs and wine fill the house is very satisfying.

The thing with boeuf bourgignon is that the French have got it all wrong. :) They should have consulted Gatsbygirl. They use far too much red wine in the stew and I have often found the dish bitter when served to me in France. I use a small amount of good red wine with a slosh of red sherry and brandy. I marinade the beef in oil, soy sauce, bay leaf, thyme, a half teaspoon of red Sherry (must less thyme than the French. thyme is overwhelming).

I only add the mushrooms at the end, having first fried them off in strips of bacon and a tiny drop of brandy to brown them and give them a delicious taste.

Two things about the dish: Always, always make it the day before. Its true greatness lies in the re-heating.

Never, never skip the first bit which says you must fry lardons (or chopped up rasher), remove it from the pan and use the juice--and more oil too--to brown the chunks of beef in batches. Really, really brown it--never let it stew.
that description os almost enough to convert a veggie .
 
John Deere 5820

yea use an older bird for the coq au vin also nice with turkey legs

Des Quirell said:
I'm not sure why it took me so long to find this forum.

Oh well. Better late then never.

Anyway, are any of you people into cooking? Since I came to France I've had few outlets for my preferred pastimes, so my hobby (almost obsession) has become cooking. It's a curse and a great thing. I'm lucky that I have several specialist shops on my doorstep. I have greengrocers, butchers, fishmongers, all sort of specialist shops right beside me. To illustrate: within a radius of 200 yards there is a shop which sells *only* honey (they have it on tap). There are three shops totally devoted to tea and the paraphernalia related to it. There are three fromageries, three times as many boulangeries/patisseries, and I have a herb garden. If I'm making something and realise that I've run out of one specific ingredient it's a matter of minutes to acquire it.

That's the good bit. The bad bit is that I'm only a couple of Metro stops from les grands magasins. One of the shops there has three floors of kitchen accoutrements. I am their best customer. Snail tongs? I'll have a dozen. Oh and a dozen of the oyster knives too.

The latest purchase was a Le Creuset crépe pan. €65. Worth every penny after two weeks working out how to use this simple piece of cast iron.

I'm still learning. After a couple of years of trying pretty sophisticated stuff I made the decision a couple of years ago to work my way from the ground up, starting symbolically with simple tomato and mushroom soups and perfecting the things before moving on.

There are tons of basic French recipes which pretty much work despite any errors you may make. At the moment a pot au feu is gently bubbling away behind me and should be ready in about three hours. There are others which require real precision.

My favourites are thing such as coq au vin and bouef bourguinon. There is something magic about the way boot leather can be turned overnight into something tender and delicious using such basic ingredients as a bottle of wine and a basic mirepoix.

Anyway, that's me. Anyone with pointers tips traps, successes and failures out there?

Any recipes?
gatsbygirl20 said:
What is Hoppin' John and what is its provenance? I am standing by with my frying pan awaiting instructions......
It is originally of African origin, but is associated with the Southern US states. Comfort food 10/10.

Rice, ham or bacon or sausage, onions, garlic, spices and black eyed peas usually as a soupy risotto . There are loads of variations and it can be quite quickly made. Nutritious, tasty, cheap and cheerful.

Traditionally if eaten on New Years day will bring good luck for the rest of the year.

I made mine with bacon and Chorizo.
 
John Deere 5820 said:
yea use an older bird for the coq au vin also nice with turkey legs
You could almost be French!

Unlike many people in Ireland, the French absolutely prefer the darker meat of a chicken or a turkey or any bird for that sake. Their reasoning is that the closer it is to the bone, the deeper the flavours.
 
gatsbygirl20 said:
The film is based on the life of Julia Child who made French cooking very popular. I used her cookbooks as a young woman to get the basics right----how to make a decent vinaigrette, a roux sauce etc.

My cooking is still very "seventies" or "Sixties"---like my taste in music! I think you can't beat a good boeuf bourgignon, or a coq au vin. (or indeed an Irish stew, or bacon with cabbage and dressed turnip).
Slow cooking nourishing food as the scent of herbs and wine fill the house is very satisfying.

The thing with boeuf bourgignon is that the French have got it all wrong. :) They should have consulted Gatsbygirl. They use far too much red wine in the stew and I have often found the dish bitter when served to me in France. I use a small amount of good red wine with a slosh of red sherry and brandy. I marinade the beef in oil, soy sauce, bay leaf, thyme, a half teaspoon of red Sherry (must less thyme than the French. thyme is overwhelming).

I only add the mushrooms at the end, having first fried them off in strips of bacon and a tiny drop of brandy to brown them and give them a delicious taste.

Two things about the dish: Always, always make it the day before. Its true greatness lies in the re-heating.

Never, never skip the first bit which says you must fry lardons (or chopped up rasher), remove it from the pan and use the juice--and more oil too--to brown the chunks of beef in batches. Really, really brown it--never let it stew.
My method is to marinade the beef overnight in wine (and some brandy) along with a mirepoix. The vegetables I discard the following dy before brwning in batches the beef.

The mushrooms must go in in the last 20 minutes - any earlier and they'll disappear. A handful of pearl onions at the same time provides a little additional kick.

If you've learned how to make a roux have you also leanred how to use a Beurre manié?

That trick has got me out of a scrape on a couple of occasions.

BTW my mother-in-law is an utterly unbelievable cook. Her Bourguignon features an almost perfect black sauce. I've striven to recreate it until one day asking her how she managed to get that oil-straight-from-the-sump-of-a-car blackness.

"Food colouring" came the reply.

The cheating oul' bitch.
 
Cruimh said:
It is originally of African origin, but is associated with the Southern US states. Comfort food 10/10.

Rice, ham or bacon or sausage, onions, garlic, spices and black eyed peas usually as a soupy risotto . There are loads of variations and it can be quite quickly made. Nutritious, tasty, cheap and cheerful.

Traditionally if eaten on New Years day will bring good luck for the rest of the year.

I made mine with bacon and Chorizo.
I'll try that soon. Sounds hearty and tasty.
 
That sounds absolutely delicious. I remember scene from an episode of Boardwalk Empire where Chalky White is demanding Hoppin' John at a dinner party for his soon-to-be son-in-law. The general view held by him was that it was proper soul food so probably would be looked down upon by his educated children.

But fact of the matter is that the best dishes were once considered 'peasant food' have stood the test of time sue to their tasty heartiness. For example, you can't beat good risotto, meatballs (prepared with beef, pork and lamb), French onion soup, cassoulet and so on.
 
Des, how did you figure out your Le Creuset pan? I got a very thoughtful gift of two cast iron pans but am ashamed to say that I can't handle the fact that they're not non-stick. I get great use from the casseroles - great for any slow cooking, especially things like braised red cabbage - but the pans have evading me so far.
 
alloverbartheshouting said:
Des, how did you figure out your Le Creuset pan? I got a very thoughtful gift of two cast iron pans but am ashamed to say that I can't handle the fact that they're not non-stick. I get great use from the casseroles - great for any slow cooking, especially things like braised red cabbage - but the pans have evading me so far.
I heat them on a medium heat for a little while rather than to use it on high heat. I discovered with my crepe pan that to leave it on medium or just above medium heat for five to ten minutes to build up the heat. Then, rather than pouring oil in, I use a silicon brush (a piece of kitchen paper will also do in a pinch) to apply the oil. Pour the oil into a bowl and either use the brush or just gently dip the paper in and then circle it around the pan. It works like a dream for me - and that is a pan for crepes, which is a difficult task.

Never clean them in a dishwasher - just handwash with a gentle soap. Some recommend a wipe with oil before and after use to condition it. That's what I do.
 
Des Quirell said:
I heat them on a medium heat for a little while rather than to use it on high heat. I discovered with my crepe pan that to leave it on medium or just above medium heat for five to ten minutes to build up the heat. Then, rather than pouring oil in, I use a silicon brush (a piece of kitchen paper will also do in a pinch) to apply the oil. Pour the oil into a bowl and either use the brush or just gently dip the paper in and then circle it around the pan. It works like a dream for me - and that is a pan for crepes, which is a difficult task.

Never clean them in a dishwasher - just handwash with a gentle soap. Some recommend a wipe with oil before and after use to condition it. That's what I do.
Thanks Des. I'll give it a go later - after I've had a go at the Hoppin' John!
 
