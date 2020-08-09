Any word on the Leaving Cert?

Record high results for Leaving Cert class of 2020 Around 60,000 students in the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 will receive results, which are available online now, with grades higher than any other year on record.

Leaving Cert: Grades see massive 4.4pc surge but fears remain over numbers applying for college The Leaving Cert class of 2020 is celebrating the best results day ever, with average grade inflation of 4.4pc after teachers assessed their own pupils when the exams were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Leaving Cert 2020: Winners and losers from calculated grades School leavers will benefit from grade inflation, but deferred college applicants may lose

Besides hearing that the grades are up across the board,I haven't heard any political commentary on this. Do people feel it was handled well? Could it have been better? What is the overall feeling?Congrats btw to all/any posters here who received results today either for themselves or their relatives.I hope all went well.