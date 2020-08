Catalpa said:



- but I wonder if that 'Cold Fish' act way back then was really aimed at spooking his opponents as much as anything else?



Steve 'interesting' Davis the comedians called him although I saw him do an exhibition one time and he was deadly craic; he's quite witty in interviews too. I think he was just driven to succeed and also avoid the pitfalls that cost the careers of some of his peers while in his prime. He seems to have gotten his desire and focus back and it's highly entertaining; some of his position play and shot selection was fantastic and his pot completion was about 96%. Session two tomorrow will be well worth watching if tonight is anything to go by.