Aodhán O'Ríordáin wants to legalise all drugs

This has had quite a bit of coverage in the UK since yesterday evening, but very little mention in Irish media. Is that deliberate, since the Irish public would not be too enthusiastic about this nonsensical plan?
Ireland to 'decriminalise' small amounts of drugs, including heroin, cocaine and cannabis, for personal use
Has he not done enough damage to the country already?
Looking through Irish newspaper sites this morning, as well as RTE, all I can find is an article in the Independent that comes down squarely against the idea.
Injection centres for addicts won't tackle drug crime
Is this just more posturing from this dangerous fool?Ireland will move towards decriminalising substances including heroin, cocaine and cannabis as part of a radical cultural shift, the country's drugs minister has said.
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, the chief of Irelands National Drugs Strategy, told a lecture at the London School of Economics on Monday that drug users will be able to inject in specially designated rooms in Dublin from next year.
The minister said attitudes to drugs needed to move away from shaming addicts to helping them and emphasised there was a difference between legalisation and decriminalisation.
Surely, as drugs have destroyed so much of this country, the Irish people won't be hoodwinked into this madness, as they have with so much other guff emanating from this evil man?Reports have emerged that Aodhán O'Ríordáin, Minister of State for Culture, New Communities and Equality, announced to an academic conference in London that he intends to introduce legislation to establish taxpayer-funded, medically supervised injection centres in Dublin and elsewhere for the comfort of drug addicts.
He also told his English audience that he wants Irish people to remove the stigma attached to the taking of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.
The junior minister has not cited a scintilla of evidence, operating precedent, research or cost-benefit analysis to persuade the public that his proposition has any merit or credibility. His suggestion about eliminating the stigma attached to drug addiction would imply that this can be achieved through political posturing, coupled with myopic indifference by the public towards the severe threat of criminality confronting them.