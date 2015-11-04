Aodhán O'Ríordáin wants to legalise all drugs

Possession of heroin, cocaine, or cannabis...

This has had quite a bit of coverage in the UK since yesterday evening, but very little mention in Irish media. Is that deliberate, since the Irish public would not be too enthusiastic about this nonsensical plan?


Ireland to 'decriminalise' small amounts of drugs, including heroin, cocaine and cannabis, for personal use

Ireland will move towards decriminalising substances including heroin, cocaine and cannabis as part of a radical cultural shift, the country's drugs minister has said.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, the chief of Irelands National Drugs Strategy, told a lecture at the London School of Economics on Monday that drug users will be able to inject in specially designated rooms in Dublin from next year.

The minister said attitudes to drugs needed to move away from shaming addicts to helping them and emphasised there was a difference between legalisation and decriminalisation.
Is this just more posturing from this dangerous fool?
Has he not done enough damage to the country already?

Looking through Irish newspaper sites this morning, as well as RTE, all I can find is an article in the Independent that comes down squarely against the idea.

Injection centres for addicts won't tackle drug crime
Reports have emerged that Aodhán O'Ríordáin, Minister of State for Culture, New Communities and Equality, announced to an academic conference in London that he intends to introduce legislation to establish taxpayer-funded, medically supervised injection centres in Dublin and elsewhere for the comfort of drug addicts.

He also told his English audience that he wants Irish people to remove the stigma attached to the taking of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

The junior minister has not cited a scintilla of evidence, operating precedent, research or cost-benefit analysis to persuade the public that his proposition has any merit or credibility. His suggestion about eliminating the stigma attached to drug addiction would imply that this can be achieved through political posturing, coupled with myopic indifference by the public towards the severe threat of criminality confronting them.
Surely, as drugs have destroyed so much of this country, the Irish people won't be hoodwinked into this madness, as they have with so much other guff emanating from this evil man?
 


Portugal you bleating knee jerk dick.


Have an actual look then come back with verifiable information to back up yer position.
 
he will pander to any group who will give him a number 10 in the next election
 
Is this another solo run? He didn't get his way on direct provision.

Heroin is a step too far. It can stop the heart. But I support regulated decriminalisation of softer drugs. Experience in Portugal (a Portuguese source is on Pat Kenny later this morning to discuss it) seems to be that decriminalisation there greatly reduced the gangsterism surrounding drugs. Also some months ago I read the research there which indicated that while overall drug use has changed little over there, deaths from HIV/AIDs due to drugs have dropped. Young people are going to take drugs, so we might as well make it as safe as possible by providing them with clean needles.

I saw a programme recently about the origins of drug prohibition. And surprise surprise the same religious campaigners involved with prohibition of alcohol campaign in the US were also involved in this.
 
We need to take it out of the hands of criminals. It's their number one money-spinner.

Hysterical OP, by the way - not that I'm surprised.
 
Recreational drug users don't need prison time. They need help.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Is this another solo run? He didn't get his way on direct provision.

Heroin is a step too far. It can stop the heart. But I support regulated decriminalisation of softer drugs. Experience in Portugal (a Portuguese source is on Pat Kenny later this morning to discuss it) seems to be that decriminalisation there greatly reduced the gangsterism surrounding drugs. Also some months ago I read the research there which indicated that while overall drug use has changed little over there, deaths from HIV/AIDs due to drugs have dropped. Young people are going to take drugs, so we might as well make it as safe as possible by providing them with clean needles.

I saw a programme recently about the origins of drug prohibition. And surprise surprise the same religious campaigners involved with prohibition of alcohol campaign in the US were also involved in this.
Excess alcohol will kill you too.

Cigs greatly increase likelihood of contracting cancer.

So why not allow addicts to purchase and consume drugs in a Govt clinic under controlled conditions?

Benefits: greatly reduces cash flow to crims... frees AGS to do real police work not "herbs with a street value of 100K were seized..."
 
Dame_Enda said:
Recreational drug users don't need prison time. They need help.
Recreational alcohol users, they need "help" also?


Any actual evidence to back up your nonsense, perhaps not.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Is this another solo run? He didn't get his way on direct provision.

Heroin is a step too far. It can stop the heart. But I support regulated decriminalisation of softer drugs. Experience in Portugal (a Portuguese source is on Pat Kenny later this morning to discuss it) seems to be that decriminalisation there greatly reduced the gangsterism surrounding drugs. Also some months ago I read the research there which indicated that while overall drug use has changed little over there, deaths from HIV/AIDs due to drugs have dropped. Young people are going to take drugs, so we might as well make it as safe as possible by providing them with clean needles.

I saw a programme recently about the origins of drug prohibition. And surprise surprise the same religious campaigners involved with prohibition of alcohol campaign in the US were also involved in this.
I'd put far tighter controls on heroin than on softer drugs. However, heroin users need help, not criminalisation, and if they're going to use it, they should be getting it under very controlled circumstances from a safe supplier at an affordable cost, on the understanding that their addiction be treated.
 
I'd have a five cannabis smokers in the car before one smoker of those disgusting cigarettes. The smell is far more pleasant and doesn't bring on coughing fits and tears in my eyes.

Anyway....back on topic.
 
Hysterical OP. :roll:

Portugal decriminalised all drugs way back in the 2001 and by any sensible measure, the policy has worked. Drug-related deaths, HIV infection rates are all down, while there has been no measurable increase in consumption.

This is a quick read, if you are interested in educating yourself: Why hardly anyone dies from a drug overdose in Portugal
 
aldiper said:
Hysterical OP. :roll:

Portugal decriminalised all drugs way back in the 2001 and by any sensible measure, the policy has worked. Drug-related deaths, HIV infection rates are all down, while there has been no measurable increase in consumption.

This is a quick read, if you are interested in educating yourself: Why hardly anyone dies from a drug overdose in Portugal
They don't do facts, knee jerk screeching at "political opponents" is what they do best here.

Drugs happens to be the vechicle for the "I hate O'Roirdan".


It's more about his sexuality than anything he proposes, though the OP is too much of a coward to come out and admit it.
 
I'm actually shocked to be agreeing with O'Riordain on something, I actually believe he should go further and actually fully legalise the purchase of all recreational drugs instead of mere decriminalisation.
 
Announcing planned legislation at a London conference seems a smart idea. There's no way that'll get reported over here.

If he can make a social/fiscal case for it, he should probably try doing it from Ireland.
 
eyelight said:
This has had quite a bit of coverage in the UK since yesterday evening, but very little mention in Irish media. Is that deliberate, since the Irish public would not be too enthusiastic about this nonsensical plan?


Ireland to 'decriminalise' small amounts of drugs, including heroin, cocaine and cannabis, for personal use



Is this just more posturing from this dangerous fool?
Has he not done enough damage to the country already?

Looking through Irish newspaper sites this morning, as well as RTE, all I can find is an article in the Independent that comes down squarely against the idea.

Injection centres for addicts won't tackle drug crime


Surely, as drugs have destroyed so much of this country, the Irish people won't be hoodwinked into this madness, as they have with so much other guff emanating from this evil man?
Jesus, that's reason enough to legalise it then. They are a good barometer (The Indo) of what not to do in any given situation.

But don't let the failure of the war on drugs, Portugal and other measures put you off a hysterical whinge about stuff you don't like.


I have smoked marijuana in the past. Don't get the hype around it but it is harmless in most forms not including mixing it with cancer causing tobacco of course.

The whole 'mental illness' thing is also a red herring.

Ultimately, the state really has no business telling us what we can or cannot put into our bodies. Advise, by all means, but if I wanted to go spoofing to my doctor I can get far better legal highs than the chaff sold on street corners. I have known people who looked up symptoms that required opiate type medication and then went and conned themselves a prescription. How many people are hooked on valium and similar drugs?

For once I am in agreement with Mr. O'Riordan. This will free up a lot of Garda time to go after real criminals, not some hipster chaps for a bag of weed or similar.
 
Nudavongs said:
I'd put far tighter controls on heroin than on softer drugs. However, heroin users need help, not criminalisation, and if they're going to use it, they should be getting it under very controlled circumstances from a safe supplier at an affordable cost, on the understanding that their addiction be treated.
Never understood the attitude that drug addicts should be punished until they kick their habit, particularly in the case of heroin, which is predominately abused by the poorest members of Irish society. Mind you, I don't exactly agree that everyone who uses opioids must stop their habit. I mean, if they are functional and are not abusing the drug, which is entirely possible, then why should they be forced to stop?

There's no doubt that forcing supply of these products onto the black market is hurting consumers. Even with the limited market competition in the UK, the NHS list price of a 100 mg dose of pharmaceutical grade diamorphine (Heroin) is £8.48. So, £84.80 for a gram of pure product.

Compare this with the sh*te you get on the street. (Forensic Science Laboratory analyses street-level heroin and cocaine.)

Of the 239 heroin samples analysed, 81% contained adulterants/dilutants. The frequency of detected adulterants increased from 67% of cases in 2010 to 100% in 2012. This may help explain the drop in purity during the same period as it was also found that the mean purity of heroin samples with no detected adulterants was 58%, whereas the mean puritycontaining adulterants was 31% (p.2). The main adulterants found were caffeine and paracetamol, usually together.

The Garda National Drugs Unit (GNDU) provided price data for 144 street-level heroin cases submitted to the FSL between 2010 and 2011. The powder weights for these packs ranged from 0.097g to 1.862g, with an average price per gram of 116.71.
Click to expand...
 
eoghanacht said:
They don't do facts, knee jerk screeching at "political opponents" is what they do best here.

Drugs happens to be the vechicle for the "I hate O'Roirdan".


It's more about his sexuality than anything he proposes, though the OP is too much of a coward to come out and admit it.
Knee jerk screeching is certainly your specialty but did ye really have to out the guy? In addition to anglicising his name wrong. As moronic posts go, yours takes some beating.
 
Sync said:
Announcing planned legislation at a London conference seems a smart idea. There's no way that'll get reported over here.

If he can make a social/fiscal case for it, he should probably try doing it from Ireland.
Why? Are the Telex machines off the hook and the telegrams are acting up again?

A good pair of binoculars and semaphore might work.....
 
