Aodhán O'Ríordáin wants to legalise all drugs

Is this just more posturing from this dangerous fool?

Has he not done enough damage to the country already?



Looking through Irish newspaper sites this morning, as well as RTE, all I can find is an article in the Independent that comes down squarely against the idea.



Injection centres for addicts won't tackle drug crime





Jesus, that's reason enough to legalise it then. They are a good barometer (The Indo) of whatin any given situation.But don't let the failure of the war on drugs, Portugal and other measures put you off a hysterical whinge about stuff you don't like.I have smoked marijuana in the past. Don't get the hype around it but it is harmless in most forms not including mixing it with cancer causing tobacco of course.The whole 'mental illness' thing is also a red herring.Ultimately, the state really has no business telling us what we can or cannot put into our bodies. Advise, by all means, but if I wanted to go spoofing to my doctor I can get far better legal highs than the chaff sold on street corners. I have known people who looked up symptoms that required opiate type medication and then went and conned themselves a prescription. How many people are hooked on valium and similar drugs?For once I am in agreement with Mr. O'Riordan. This will free up a lot of Garda time to go after real criminals, not some hipster chaps for a bag of weed or similar.