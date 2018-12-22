Apollo 8: The Most Awe-Inspiring Space Mission of Them All ... Fifty Years Ago ....

Wikipedia summarise it well:







Some have described Apollo 8 as the riskiest mission of all, as it was really a leap into the unknown. NASA managers debated if the technology was really ready.



As a long-haired teenager, a science fiction fan, and a science nerd, 1968 and 1969 were thrilling years. But Apollo 8 sticks in my mind, for the sight of the Earthrise (totally unexpected, not mentioned at all in the flight plan), and the reading from Genesis to the people of "the good Earth" on Christmas Eve.



This animation and pictures with dialogue capture the excitement and wonder of three professionals trying to focus on their job and suppress their excitement. We can all relate to poor Jim Lovell fumbling to find some colour film.



[video=youtube;VDf0ONl-nDw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDf0ONl-nDw[/video]



Here the astronauts talk about the mission, and about their own thoughts.



[video=youtube;ZbU3crqJt3w]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbU3crqJt3w[/video]



The Apollo missions were done by tough and maybe not very imaginative professionals, but Apollo 8 managed to provide two poetic and resonant moments that will endure in the human memory. No doubt Apollo 11 and the others will be celebrated in 2019, but Apollo 8 has a place to itself.