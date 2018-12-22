Apollo 8: The Most Awe-Inspiring Space Mission of Them All ... Fifty Years Ago ....

Wikipedia summarise it well:

Apollo 8, the second manned spaceflight mission in the United States Apollo space program, was launched on December 21, 1968, and became the first manned spacecraft to leave low Earth orbit, reach the Moon, orbit it, and safely return.

The three-astronaut crewFrank Borman, James Lovell, and William Andersbecame the first humans to travel beyond low Earth orbit, see Earth as a whole planet, and enter the gravity well of another celestial body.

They were also the first humans to orbit another celestial body, see the far side of the Moon, witness and photograph an "Earthrise", escape the gravity of another celestial body (the Moon), and reenter Earth's gravitational well.

Apollo 8 was the third flight and the first crewed launch of the Saturn V rocket, and was the first human spaceflight from the Kennedy Space Center, located adjacent to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Some have described Apollo 8 as the riskiest mission of all, as it was really a leap into the unknown. NASA managers debated if the technology was really ready.

As a long-haired teenager, a science fiction fan, and a science nerd, 1968 and 1969 were thrilling years. But Apollo 8 sticks in my mind, for the sight of the Earthrise (totally unexpected, not mentioned at all in the flight plan), and the reading from Genesis to the people of "the good Earth" on Christmas Eve.

This animation and pictures with dialogue capture the excitement and wonder of three professionals trying to focus on their job and suppress their excitement. We can all relate to poor Jim Lovell fumbling to find some colour film.

[video=youtube;VDf0ONl-nDw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDf0ONl-nDw[/video]

Here the astronauts talk about the mission, and about their own thoughts.

[video=youtube;ZbU3crqJt3w]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbU3crqJt3w[/video]

The Apollo missions were done by tough and maybe not very imaginative professionals, but Apollo 8 managed to provide two poetic and resonant moments that will endure in the human memory. No doubt Apollo 11 and the others will be celebrated in 2019, but Apollo 8 has a place to itself.
 


Yes thanks for the memories

- that flight certainly was a memorable one.

50 years ago!:shock:
 
This NASA video explains the mission.

Originally, Apollo 8 was to test the lunar module in earth orbit, but the lunar module was behind schedule. There were also rumours of a Russian mission to the Moon to do an orbit.

So the NASA management took a leap and gave Apollo 8 a more ground-breaking objective : fly to the Moon.

[video=youtube;Wfd0oC3eFWw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wfd0oC3eFWw[/video]
 
Jim Lovell is possibly the most famous astronaut after Neil Armstrong, or maybe even more famous.

As well as being the command module pilot on Apollo 8, he was the Mission Commander of Apollo 13, which never made it the Moon. He gets played by Tom Hanks in the film.

Despite taking part in two Apollo missions, Lovell never actually walked on the Moon.

He has been remembering Apollo 8 here: Astronaut Jim Lovell remembers Apollo 8 mission 50 years later - CBS News



AFAIK, all three astronauts are pursuing active retirements. Since John Glenn's death, Frank Borman is the oldest American astronaut alive.
 
owedtojoy said:
Jim Lovell is possibly the most famous astronaut after Neil Armstrong, or maybe even more famous.

As well as being the command module pilot on Apollo 8, he was the Mission Commander of Apollo 13, which never made it the Moon. He gets played by Tom Hanks in the film.

Despite taking part in two Apollo missions, Lovell never actually walked on the Moon.

He has been remembering Apollo 8 here: Astronaut Jim Lovell remembers Apollo 8 mission 50 years later - CBS News
He also had a cameo in the movie.
 
owedtojoy said:
Wikipedia summarise it well:



Some have described Apollo 8 as the riskiest mission of all, as it was really a leap into the unknown. NASA managers debated if the technology was really ready.

As a long-haired teenager, a science fiction fan, and a science nerd, 1968 and 1969 were thrilling years. But Apollo 8 sticks in my mind, for the sight of the Earthrise (totally unexpected, not mentioned at all in the flight plan), and the reading from Genesis to the people of "the good Earth" on Christmas Eve.

This animation and pictures with dialogue capture the excitement and wonder of three professionals trying to focus on their job and suppress their excitement. We can all relate to poor Jim Lovell fumbling to find some colour film.

[video=youtube;VDf0ONl-nDw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDf0ONl-nDw[/video]

Here the astronauts talk about the mission, and about their own thoughts.

[video=youtube;ZbU3crqJt3w]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbU3crqJt3w[/video]

The Apollo missions were done by tough and maybe not very imaginative professionals, but Apollo 8 managed to provide two poetic and resonant moments that will endure in the human memory. No doubt Apollo 11 and the others will be celebrated in 2019, but Apollo 8 has a place to itself.
That Earthrise Genesis has to be the most sublime moment in space exploration. It’s a wonderful moment that brings science and religion together, mind and soul of humanity.

At Mission Control, nail hard engineers found their eyes filling with tears....

Gene Kranz.....

I think that was probably the most magical Christmas Eve I've ever experienced in my life, to have participated in a mission, provided the controllers, worked in the initial design and the concept of this really gutsy move, and to see that we were the first to the moon with men.....I mean, you can listen to Borman, Lovell, and Anders reading from the Book of Genesis today, but it’s nothing like it was that Christmas. It was literally like magic. It made you prickly. You could feel the hairs on your arms rising, and the emotion was just unbelievable.
The following day the crew had Christmas dinner, someone had smuggled brandy into the container....

Frank Borman...

When we opened up the dinner for Christmas and I found someone had included brandy in there, you know, I didn’t think that was funny at all, because you and I both know, if we’d had drunk one drop of that damn brandy and the thing had blown up on the way home, they’d have blamed the brandy on it.
owedtojoy said:
As well as being the command module pilot on Apollo 8, he was the Mission Commander of Apollo 13, which never made it the Moon. He gets played by Tom Hanks in the film.
There is a great scene in Apollo 13 when the meeting to make a plan to get the astronauts back from the far side of the moon breaks up and the crew cut guys in their nylon shirts reach for their slide rules to start calculating.
 
Interesting to note that Apollo 8 was only the third time a Saturn V rocket had been used, the Apollo 4 mission being the first and Apollo 6 (unmanned) the second but suffering damage to several of its engines during assent.
 
Can I just add this post as a bit of a preemptive rebuttal to the usual daftness.

We went to the moon because...
1. 842 pounds of Moon Rocks
The astronauts on the six Apollo missions retrieved 842 pounds of moon rocks that were brought to Earth and shared with scientists around the world. If the rocks were from our planet and not from the moon, the scientists would surely have realized that and called NASA on its trickery. NASA still loans out sample moon rocks to educators and scientists from around the world. Could they all be in on the hoax across 50 years?
3. Reflectors Left on the Moon
The Apollo 11 and 14 astronauts left behind mirror-like prisms on the moon (the lunar laser-ranging retroreflector array) that are targeted with lasers by scientists at the McDonald Observatory in Texas and other observatories around the world. The lasers accurately determine the distance from Earth to the moon, which is moving away from the Earth by about 3.8 cm per year. Could all the astronomers and scientists at the McDonald Observatory be in on the NASA hoax? What about astronomers from other observatories in other nations?
Tracks on the Moon
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has provided images of the Apollo landing sites, including astronaut tracks, moon buggies and their tracks, and the descent part of the lunar modules. In the 21st century, could the worlds scientists and astronomers be fooled by trick photos from NASA?
NO. THE VAN ALLEN BELT ISNT IMPOSSIBLE TO CROSS
[video=youtube;NEwMM0REZJQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEwMM0REZJQ&app=desktop[/video]

Thank you. Carry on with this nice thread.
 
firefly123 said:
Can I just add this post as a bit of a preemptive rebuttal to the usual daftness.

We went to the moon because...




NO. THE VAN ALLEN BELT ISNT IMPOSSIBLE TO CROSS
[video=youtube;NEwMM0REZJQ]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEwMM0REZJQ&app=desktop[/video]

Thank you. Carry on with this nice thread.
Why did they not go by the poles?
 
valamhic said:
Why did they not go by the poles?
Launching from the equator gives the advantage of the earths rotational speed....approx 1000mph. As you move away from the equator that speed decreases.....relatively slowly at the lower latitudes but increasingly rapidly as you approach the poles. Equatorial launches are thus more efficient, requiring less fuel and smaller vehicle size.
 
The Apollo missions really gave us a sense that space was somewhere we could venture.

This is really good example of a conversation with the type of people who have the right stuff. It's good to know they're out there and are working on it. Thanks.


 
