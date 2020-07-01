Appeal: Save Vinegar Hill 1798 battle site

Reports on social media of plans to build houses and a nursing home on Vinegar Hill.

The historian Damien Shiels has tweeted that anyone who wants to lodge objections should do so this week.

Irelands record on preserving national monuments leaves much to be desired as the fate of the Viking site at Woodquay, the Rock of Tara, and Carrickmines Castle show.

