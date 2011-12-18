Archbishop Martin - a saviour of the church

RyeSixSeven
Just listening now to his interveiw with his brother on RTE Radio 1. Im a huge fan of this man and his attitudes and his humanity. It comes across again today. I hope he holds his job for many years to come. He could save the RCC if he was only given a free hand. Or he should defect and form his own community - he could be like Rev Billy Graham.
He said he got a letter recently from an adversary in negotiations 16 years ago who said "I wanted to get back in touch. You were our favourite enemy"
More of him please.
