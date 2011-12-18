Archbishop Martin - a saviour of the church

Just listening now to his interveiw with his brother on RTE Radio 1. Im a huge fan of this man and his attitudes and his humanity. It comes across again today. I hope he holds his job for many years to come. He could save the RCC if he was only given a free hand. Or he should defect and form his own community - he could be like Rev Billy Graham.

He said he got a letter recently from an adversary in negotiations 16 years ago who said "I wanted to get back in touch. You were our favourite enemy"

More of him please.
 


Without a doubt the most impressive Irish churchman in my time.

I wonder how he'd have developed if instead of having gone to Rome, he'd followed the normal path within Ireland. Maybe there are others who could have been as good but were nobbled by the system on this fair isle.
 
Amazing person-he is what is right about the church. Good balance compassion, gentle and wize
 
But there is nothing other worldly about him. He comes across as one of the lads. I guess that is what people want though.
 
realistically though, there is probably no saving the Irish RCC at this point.
 
He is liked and dislikes in equal measure in Rome, one hears. Liked because he is the only bishop who has handled the clerical abuse isue properly. Disliked because, for the Roman church, he is an extreme liberal, which to most mortals, would make him a mild conservative.
 
What are the odds of him getting a red hat while Benedict is Pope ?
 
Diarmuid Martins brother tells a very funny story of meeting the, then, Cardinal Ratzinger years ago in Moscow or somewhere. Knowing who his brother was, the Cardinal, as was, along with others was chatting amongst a group when the subject of the next pope came up, and who it would be. Martins brother challenged Ratzinger to a bet that, HE, Ratzinger would become pope after JPII. Ratzinger said he usually did not bet but would bet him his favorite bottle of Irish Whisky that he, Ratzinger, would NOT become pope.

Roll on 2005 and Ratzinger becomes pope. A few weeks later Martin's brother gets a fantastic bottle of bushmills from the Popes secretary with a not to the effect that ,he, as Pope, always paid his bets!!
 
Well, there is a Consistory due this coming Autumn. If Martin does not get it then, you can forget it. Additionally, there already being a Cardinal, with a vote, on the island, mitigates against Martin getting the job. They only thing that might happen is he might be recalled to rome and given a job that usually gets the red-hat.
 
apparently he is big into the latin mass....
 
I reckon he has a good chance. One thing the Vatican is good at is optics and Diarmuid with a red hat would put a more human face on the Vatican. He is the only archbishop of Dublin in living memory NOT to have facilitated or covered up sexually violent clergy.

A better question might be: What are the odds of Diarmuid being elected pope ?
 
I doubt very much he is, in reality. Martin is a consummate politician. The Pope has a gra for the Latin Mass, ergo, Martin throws them a few crumbs.
 
I doubt it too. I imagine here's a great gulf between Martin and the Lefebvrists.
 
Rovers team, I remember them well.

O'Callaghan Burke Mackey Nolan Keogh Hennessy Mc Cann Peyton Ambrose Coad Tuohy
 
It would be a good move by the church to award him a red hat. It would generate positive headlines for an organisation that hasn't had any since JPII visited in 1979. Since Minister Gilmore was recently quoted making positive noises about a papal visit being "acceptable", perhaps that visit is on the cards. If so, such an advance gesture to Martin would be good. But I'd get the impression that not all his colleagues would welcome that.
 
Of course, but usually, or in the majority, not.
 
I have a long article on the Archbishop on my website and part of it refers to a discussion on Politics.ie over a year ago.
Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, John Cooney, Kathy O'Beirne, Bishop Dermot O'Mahony, "Paedophile Ring"

The Archbishop and Mob Hysteria
In June/July 2010 in Co. Wicklow, a family comprising parents and four children were driven out of their homes on four occassions by mobs. On the last occassion the mob burned down their home in Ashford. The reason for the hyteria was that 18 years previously (in 1992) the husband had been convicted of a sex offence against a minor and got a suspended sentence of six months. There was a discussion on the Politics.ie website entitled "Labour Councillors Join Mob Harrassment of Innocent Family" and I wrote (among other things}:
Labour Councillors Join Mob Harrassment of Innocent Family - Page 18

The family have been hounded out of Kilcoole, Redcross, Rathnew and Ashford. I think they are all in the Archdiocese of Dublin which covers most of Co. Wicklow as well. Ashford certainlly is and that is where their house was burned down. Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has become a great hero of the liberal media because of the way he has dealt with allegations of child sexual abuse. He cannot make a speech without denouncing the evils of abuse and apologising for the way the Church dealt with them in the past. He even put pressure on Bishop Martin Drennan to resign even though NO criticism had been made of him in the Murphy Report. (Like the Wicklow mob, the Archbishop seems to believe in guilt by association.) ......

Would it be too much to ask the Archbishop to condemn the behaviour of the people who hound an innocent mother and her four children? The mob are abusing these innocents. Moreover the hysteria and fanaticism generated by the mob will rebound on real victims of child sexual abuse in the future. Cynicism is what normally follows after Hysteria.

MY CURRENT COMMENT: Archbishop Martin likes to run with the hares and hunt with the hounds. He has no intention of raising issues that might bother Irish "liberals" - for example why did Labour Councillors on Co Wicklow back up the actions of those mobs?
 
