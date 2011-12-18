Archbishop Martin - a saviour of the church

Diarmuid Martins brother tells a very funny story of meeting the, then, Cardinal Ratzinger years ago in Moscow or somewhere. Knowing who his brother was, the Cardinal, as was, along with others was chatting amongst a group when the subject of the next pope came up, and who it would be. Martins brother challenged Ratzinger to a bet that, HE, Ratzinger would become pope after JPII. Ratzinger said he usually did not bet but would bet him his favorite bottle of Irish Whisky that he, Ratzinger, would NOT become pope.



Roll on 2005 and Ratzinger becomes pope. A few weeks later Martin's brother gets a fantastic bottle of bushmills from the Popes secretary with a not to the effect that ,he, as Pope, always paid his bets!!