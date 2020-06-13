Are all public hospital diagnostic labs closed on weekends despite the pandemic?

I heard that an acquaintance was tested for Covid-19 virus by Limerick University Hospital lab but won't get the test result back till Monday as the lab is closed for the weekend. This suggested that all unionised hospital labs might also be closed on weekends. Checking on St Vincents University Hospital Dublin,I read a message online by the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine department, "Drop off specimens to Pathology reception Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm". In a phone call to reception at St James Hospital Dublin, the receptionist said the microbiology laboratory was closed on the weekend.
In the middle of the C-19 pandemic, diagnostic labs should at the very least maintain weekend skeleton crews. The virus doesn't stop spreading on weekends.
World Health Organisation's advice to "Test,Test, Test" isn't taken seriously enough by the Irish government. Recent research suggests that asymptomatic carriers of the virus spread a very high proportion of infections,so there is a compelling need for maximising testing on people without symptoms working in groups.See ACP Journals
