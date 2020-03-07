Are the GOP better off losing in 2020 and having Biden as president?

Trump will beat Biden hands down- but will probably lose in both houses.THE CRASH will dominate everythingCuriously DJT favours a huge economic stimulus to kick start the Economy- something that the Dems will have no problems with- oh for sure that for forms sake they will scream 'MORE' but in reality they will eventually vote it through and claim 'Victory'However the major fallout from this is that a military Showdown with Iran is off the table for the next couple of years anyway- neither side will have the stomach for it....