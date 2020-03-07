Are the GOP better off losing in 2020 and having Biden as president?

Historically in US politics the party occupying the white house tends to lose seats whilst in power.
- Bill Clinton came into office in 1993 with both a democratic senate and house, left office with the Republicans holding both the senate and the house after a poor 1994 mid term election
- George W Bush came into office in 2001 with both a GOP senate and house, left office with the Democrats holding both the senate and the house after a disasterous 2006 mid term election
- Barack Obama came into office in 2009 with both a democratic senate and house, left office with the Republicans holding both the senate and the house after TWO disasterous mid term elections in both 2010 and 2014, the GOP also gained a load of governors.
- Trump has already lost the house after a terrible 2018 midterms
Therefore I'm wondering if there are actually benefits if the GOP to lose the 2020 election long term. They've already secured a supreme court majority for a generation even if the democrats replace Ginsburg and Breyer (it will still be 5-4)
If they lose the white house, the Trump factor will be gone, democrats will be less motivated and immediately in 2021 the GOP can start winning special elections. If charismatic inspiring Obama or a young likeable Bill Clinton couldn't blunt massive losses, then I don't think an 80 year old dull president will either.
Alternatively if Trump wins in 2020, the GOP will go through another round of heavy losses, the democrats will accumulate even more power and by 2024 their majorities might start to resemble how they were in 2008.
Their quickest route to having another shot at repealing Obamacare ironically will be to lose this election, rebuild and hold all three chambers for 2024. If they win it would actually prolong this opportunity much much longer, and when the democrats come back in, their majorities will be so big they can pass much more progressive minded legislation after two terms of Trump rather than just one.
