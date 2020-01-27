Are the Irish more financially literate than largely financially illiterate Americans?

See New report finds only 16% of millennials qualify as ‘financially literate’
The simple questions in the link testing financial literacy shouldn't challenge most primary school graduates, yet many Americans with college education couldn't answer them. I'd hope the Irish would do a lot better.
It's interesting that about half of the old generation of Americans are far more literate than millenials. Maybe unproven progressive education theories since the 1960s are to blame if they downgraded the importance of teaching compound interest which is the foundation of financial literacy.
P.ie readers with experience of consumer loans should give us their opinions.
The simple questions in the link testing financial literacy shouldn't challenge most primary school graduates, yet many Americans with college education couldn't answer them. I'd hope the Irish would do a lot better.
It's interesting that about half of the old generation of Americans are far more literate than millenials. Maybe unproven progressive education theories since the 1960s are to blame if they downgraded the importance of teaching compound interest which is the foundation of financial literacy.
P.ie readers with experience of consumer loans should give us their opinions.