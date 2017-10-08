Aren't you sick of Dublin traffic congestion?

motoring in ireland is still too cheap. We need to start to prepare for 20 or 30 years from now when all the cheap oil ( hence cheap petrol and diesel ) is gone.



more car tax. Especially anything with a big engine and/or sports cars.



do the young/single and childless really all need to drive big cars ? or the elderly ? or the unemployed ? maybe those with young kids should get a rebate on their taxes ? and those who do not work can take the bus