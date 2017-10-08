Aren't you sick of Dublin traffic congestion?

The Rahenyite
While I'm a proud Dubliner I'm sick, as I'm sure many others are, of the growing traffic congestion in the city, suburbs and M50 in particular. I'm aware other Irish cities and big towns have similar traffic congestion but ours is heavier with the bigger population.
Monday-Thursday you get the morning rush, heavy in particular from 8-9. The 'school runs' from primary to secondary going from 1.30-4. Then the evening rush going from 5-7. During the morning and evening rush hours you constantly hear of issues on the M50 and the joke about it being a 'car park' during those times.
Friday-More or less the same as Monday-Thursday but can be busy in various parts of the day with some people taking a half day to get a longer weekend.
Saturday-In some cases worse than the weekdays with the morning and afternoon traffic heavy because of people going shopping and kids being brought back and forward to sports events. The 'quiet' hours for weekdays barely exist on a Saturday.
Sunday-Generally quiet unless there's a major sport event on somewhere causing traffic diversions.
What can be done to ease our traffic congestion? I think we should have schools start before work, maybe 8.30 am, rather than the crazy work/school 9 o'clock clash which makes the roads horrendous. On school mornings I see far too many cars with just one kid in the car, schools and the department of education should promote car pooling and more school buses to take more cars off the road. Should also be more team buses for sports than the hordes of cars you see parked outside places like Fairview and St Anne's Park. We should also look at building within the city and not outside the M50 to stop the 'criss cross' effect and ease traffic on a road that is already at full capacity M50 reaches peak capacity with 375,000
Better and more public transport is another thing with Metro North and Dart Underground being more needed than Luas Cross City and millions spent on nonsensical cycling routes â‚¬7m Amiens Street to Clontarf cycle route approved by city councillors – IrishCycle.com
Maybe a congestion charge is needed for Dublin City Centre like the way London have one?
