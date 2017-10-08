Aren't you sick of Dublin traffic congestion?

The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
905
While I'm a proud Dubliner I'm sick, as I'm sure many others are, of the growing traffic congestion in the city, suburbs and M50 in particular. I'm aware other Irish cities and big towns have similar traffic congestion but ours is heavier with the bigger population.

Monday-Thursday you get the morning rush, heavy in particular from 8-9. The 'school runs' from primary to secondary going from 1.30-4. Then the evening rush going from 5-7. During the morning and evening rush hours you constantly hear of issues on the M50 and the joke about it being a 'car park' during those times.

Friday-More or less the same as Monday-Thursday but can be busy in various parts of the day with some people taking a half day to get a longer weekend.

Saturday-In some cases worse than the weekdays with the morning and afternoon traffic heavy because of people going shopping and kids being brought back and forward to sports events. The 'quiet' hours for weekdays barely exist on a Saturday.

Sunday-Generally quiet unless there's a major sport event on somewhere causing traffic diversions.

What can be done to ease our traffic congestion? I think we should have schools start before work, maybe 8.30 am, rather than the crazy work/school 9 o'clock clash which makes the roads horrendous. On school mornings I see far too many cars with just one kid in the car, schools and the department of education should promote car pooling and more school buses to take more cars off the road. Should also be more team buses for sports than the hordes of cars you see parked outside places like Fairview and St Anne's Park. We should also look at building within the city and not outside the M50 to stop the 'criss cross' effect and ease traffic on a road that is already at full capacity M50 reaches peak capacity with 375,000
Better and more public transport is another thing with Metro North and Dart Underground being more needed than Luas Cross City and millions spent on nonsensical cycling routes â‚¬7m Amiens Street to Clontarf cycle route approved by city councillors – IrishCycle.com
Maybe a congestion charge is needed for Dublin City Centre like the way London have one?
 


Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
Well I don't have a car and use the bus

But I try to walk if I can

No doubt about it the Traffic is getting worse by the month

We saw this before in the last Boom as well

Dublin is at capacity right now in all kinds of ways
 
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823
It's too late. Dozens of planning decisions later and here we are. A low rise city, vast suburban sprawl, no metro, no link to the airport. Toll bridges and tunnels forcing people into rat runs rather than pay a thousand euro a year just to cross a rive. Total mess. Dublin got what it voted for.
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

Spirit Of Newgrange

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2010
Messages
4,602
motoring in ireland is still too cheap. We need to start to prepare for 20 or 30 years from now when all the cheap oil ( hence cheap petrol and diesel ) is gone.

more car tax. Especially anything with a big engine and/or sports cars.

do the young/single and childless really all need to drive big cars ? or the elderly ? or the unemployed ? maybe those with young kids should get a rebate on their taxes ? and those who do not work can take the bus
 
Last edited:
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823
Spirit Of Newgrange said:
motoring in ireland is still too cheap. We need to start to prepare for 20 or 30 years from now when all the cheap oil ( hence cheap petrol and diesel ) is gone.

more car tax. Especially anything with a big engine and/or sports cars.
Click to expand...
Why sports cars?
 
The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
905
As much as I love Dublin there's a small part of me that thinks about setting up somewhere outside of Dublin. Somewhere with a decent and less stressful commute and of course an affordable house. At the moment I'm lucky that I have a short cycle to work.
 
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823
The Rahenyite said:
Because they have big engines which pollute the environment. At least I think that's what SON means.
Click to expand...
Not really. There a are lots of small engine sports cars and they're all switching to hybrid now. Porsche are releasing a full electric car soon. The BMW i8 has been out a while. In fact the whole car world is pretty rapidly shifting to small engines (sometimes very small with turbos) with hybrid.
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
33,581
Our media and rulers commute from suburbs to the city centre so they see that as the biggest traffic problem but with the spread of industrial estates around the edge of the city, the M50 is and will remain the most important commuter route for the near future. I really think buses are a better public transport option than the grandiose rail plans.
 
The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
905
I remember watching a programme about Dublin traffic congestion on RTE 1 a few years ago and someone in the City Council said public transport only counts for 40% of people working in the city centre. No underground system or metro/train link to the airport are huge factors in our problems with traffic congestion.
 
bokuden

bokuden

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 23, 2010
Messages
11,250
The congestion in dublin is appalling for a supposed advanced state. Its polluted, noisy and filthy. Lack on investment in decent public transport and discrimination of cyclists and pedestrians in favour of motorists are to blame. Fine gaels response is to get dubliners to visit the wild atlantic way.
 
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823
in the modern technological age with full audio and visual connectivity, I wonder what impact it would have if companies got serious about working from home. And more home study. Thousands commuting to sit at a computer all day is mad.
 
mangaire2

mangaire2

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 10, 2011
Messages
9,712
Aren't you sick of Dublin traffic congestion?

not from Dublin, but I experience the "traffic congestion" whenever I visit the Capital.
don't know how you people who experience it on a daily basis, put up with it.

Dublin like most cities wasn't designed for such traffic.
seems to me that the only solution is to limit the usage of private cars within the city.
 
The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
905
bokuden said:
The congestion in dublin is appalling for a supposed advanced state. Its polluted, noisy and filthy. Lack on investment in decent public transport and discrimination of cyclists and pedestrians in favour of motorists are to blame. Fine gaels response is to get dubliners to visit the wild atlantic way.
Click to expand...
And what about the middle finger measures being made at motorists recently? The proposal to take out one lane for a 300m stretch in Fairview at a known bottleneck to accommodate cyclists when there is already a cycle lane on the footpath? . Many right turns being taken away including one recently at O'Connell St/O'Connell Bridge.

Michael O'Leary summed up when saying it's bonkers to expect everyone to cycle in a city where it rains 250 days of the year.
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,546
The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
905
Niall996 said:
in the modern technological age with full audio and visual connectivity, I wonder what impact it would have if companies got serious about working from home. And more home study. Thousands commuting to sit at a computer all day is mad.
Click to expand...
Depends on the job, I couldn't do it(at least not all the time) in my job because of the need to open daily post and use company machines that can't be brought home. I also need to communicate with my team and fellow workers rather than working solo at home.
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

Spirit Of Newgrange

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2010
Messages
4,602
Niall996 said:
in the modern technological age with full audio and visual connectivity, I wonder what impact it would have if companies got serious about working from home. And more home study. Thousands commuting to sit at a computer all day is mad.
Click to expand...
the concept of 'working from home' has still not delivered all of its full potential.
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
33,581
The Rahenyite said:
Michael O'Leary summed up when saying it's bonkers to expect everyone to cycle in a city where it rains 250 days of the year.
Click to expand...
It rained just as much in the 50s when bicycles were the main form of private transport.:lol:
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
33,581
Spirit Of Newgrange said:
the concept of 'working from home' has still not delivered all of its full potential.
Click to expand...
I have now retired and see great disadvantages for people working at home, believe me, you need interaction with people other than family members.:lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top