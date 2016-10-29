Arlene Foster: 'Gays are welcome' in the DUP

Irish-Rationalist



Apr 2, 2016
3,205
Gay people are welcome in the membership of the DUP, First Minister Arlene Foster has told BBC News NI. Many gay people vote for the party, said the DUP leader.

"This suggestion that every single person who is a homosexual wants to change the definition of marriage is wrong," she said. "I know plenty of people in that community who don't want to see marriage redefined are quite content to live in partnership."

The first minister has denied letting online abuse harden her opposition to same-sex marriage. The DUP's support for the traditional definition of marriage was a manifesto commitment, said Mrs Foster, adding that she would continue to use a petition of concern to veto any attempts to change the law on marriage at Stormont.

Arlene Foster: 'Gays are welcome' in DUP - BBC News

So, if you're a man who indulges in the occasional spot of recreational bum pleasure, or a woman who's partial to a periodic bout of minge munching, you can join the DUP as it's a big gay party now, just so long as you are not intent on sustaining your sexual proclivities into a lifestyle choice and are opposed to SSM.

Makes total sense, and no doubt the rate of party membership applications from within the LGBT comoonity shall excel all expectations since big Arlene (who is a showcase example of successful gender reassignment surgery) made her announcement (although the hands, feet and posture are a dead giveaway).
 


G

Glenshane4

Sep 5, 2012
9,962
Irish-Rationalist said:
The first minister has denied letting online abuse harden her opposition to same-sex marriage.
Many Gays seem to think that they have a right to shout down anyone who disagrees with homosexuality. Verbal abuse from supporters of Gay rights is common.
 
Irish-Rationalist

Irish-Rationalist

Apr 2, 2016
3,205
Glenshane4 said:
Many Gays seem to think that they have a right to shout down anyone who disagrees with homosexuality. Verbal abuse from supporters of Gay rights is common.
Well, gays have traditionally been on the receiving end of abuse, and with marriage still being denied, they are simply venting their frustration.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Sep 21, 2011
45,362
So swords when are ye joining...
 
vivabrigada

vivabrigada

Nov 17, 2011
20,099
So former DUP rising star Paul LondonBerry was kicked out of the party wrongly?
Will he be allowed back?
 
hollandia

hollandia

Sep 11, 2012
30,149
vivabrigada said:
So former DUP rising star Paul LondonBerry was kicked out of the party wrongly?
Will he be allowed back?
Once he's cured, no doubt they'll let him back. Those "sports injuries" can be quite nigglesome...
 
G

GDPR

1
Jul 5, 2008
217,782
vivabrigada said:
So former DUP rising star Paul LondonBerry was kicked out of the party wrongly?
Will he be allowed back?
Viva you have been following Northern Irish politics long enough to know that if the DUP are anything it is hypocritical....At least four of the leading DUPed are that way inclined.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Sep 11, 2012
30,149
Ratio Et Fides said:
Viva you have been following Northern Irish politics long enough to know that if the DUP are anything it is hypocritical....At least four of the leading DUPed are that way inclined.
I have absolutely no idea who you could be referring to...

 
vivabrigada

vivabrigada

Nov 17, 2011
20,099
hollandia said:
Once he's cured, no doubt they'll let him back. Those "sports injuries" can be quite nigglesome...
Maybe they should send him to Lourdes, while Arlene holidays on Lisbos.
 
Irish-Rationalist

Irish-Rationalist

Apr 2, 2016
3,205
vivabrigada said:
So former DUP rising star Paul LondonBerry was kicked out of the party wrongly?
Will he be allowed back?
Only if he shares the number if his private masseur with those repressed homosexualis in the party.
 
C

cricket

Nov 7, 2009
13,786
How could Foster keep a straight (pun intended ) face while spouting that rubbish ?
 
vivabrigada

vivabrigada

Nov 17, 2011
20,099
Ratio Et Fides said:
Viva you have been following Northern Irish politics long enough to know that if the DUP are anything it is hypocritical....At least four of the leading DUPed are that way inclined.
The DUPs closet must be a busy place.
 
C

cricket

Nov 7, 2009
13,786
vivabrigada said:
The DUPs closet must be a busy place.
My understanding is that it's not even a secret in respect of two of them. Have no qualms about that, except for their hypocrisy when dealing with gay issues in legislation.
 
Irish-Rationalist

Irish-Rationalist

Apr 2, 2016
3,205
cricket said:
My understanding is that it's not even a secret in respect of two of them. Have no qualms about that, except for their hypocrisy when dealing with gay issues in legislation.
So who are they? Name the poofs in the DUP.
 
O

Oscurito

C'mon, you fag.....LGBT...folks. The DUP guarantees a welcoming environment.

 
vivabrigada

vivabrigada

Nov 17, 2011
20,099
cricket said:
My understanding is that it's not even a secret in respect of two of them. Have no qualms about that, except for their hypocrisy when dealing with gay issues in legislation.
Not surprised. The British Establishment are a case in point.
 
A

Ardillaun

Jun 4, 2010
12,544
Glenshane4 said:
Many Gays seem to think that they have a right to shout down anyone who disagrees with homosexuality. Verbal abuse from supporters of Gay rights is common.
So heartening to see consensus on these matters across the sectarian divide.
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Jun 9, 2013
32,076
Glenshane4 said:
Many Gays seem to think that they have a right to shout down anyone who disagrees with homosexuality. Verbal abuse from supporters of Gay rights is common.
How can you disagree with homosexuality, it's not like you can do anything about it.

Can you back up your assertion about verbal abuse.
 
