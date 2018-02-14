Arlene Foster: Monkey with a Cucumber?

I respect the Irish language and those who speak it but in a shared society this cannot be a one-way street. Respect for the unionist and British identity has not been reciprocated.” Click to expand...

As discussed elsewhere, Arlene Foster and the DUP have today pulled out of Stormont restoration talks saying No Deal is possible and signalling a return to London rule.Notwithstanding that this is detrimental to the peace process, it underlines further a key aspect of the Northern Unionist psyche at the moment.There appears to be a genuine fear or jealousy amongst the DUP that to give something to the other side for nothing in return is a defeat.With regard to the standalone Irish language act, Foster stated this evening:That last sentence right there is why Northern Ireland is on the brink. Foster feels that if nationalists get something (language equality), then failure for Unionists to capitalise means it is worth threatening the peace process.This is a poisonous attitude. In actual fact, it is a reaction frequently studied in monkeys during fairness tests.Please watch the following video to see the DUP tantrum being played out in the monkey world.An Irish language Act is the grape. So let's give Arlene a cucumber.