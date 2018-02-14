Arlene Foster: Monkey with a Cucumber?

*Mods please leave in this forum*

As discussed elsewhere, Arlene Foster and the DUP have today pulled out of Stormont restoration talks saying No Deal is possible and signalling a return to London rule.

Notwithstanding that this is detrimental to the peace process, it underlines further a key aspect of the Northern Unionist psyche at the moment.

There appears to be a genuine fear or jealousy amongst the DUP that to give something to the other side for nothing in return is a defeat.

With regard to the standalone Irish language act, Foster stated this evening:
I respect the Irish language and those who speak it but in a shared society this cannot be a one-way street. Respect for the unionist and British identity has not been reciprocated.”
That last sentence right there is why Northern Ireland is on the brink. Foster feels that if nationalists get something (language equality), then failure for Unionists to capitalise means it is worth threatening the peace process.

This is a poisonous attitude. In actual fact, it is a reaction frequently studied in monkeys during fairness tests.
Please watch the following video to see the DUP tantrum being played out in the monkey world.
https://youtu.be/-dMoK48QGL8

An Irish language Act is the grape. So let's give Arlene a cucumber.
 
Give the Prods cucumber and black pepper.

Give the Taigs a bottle of best Leitrim gin.

Lock them in a room.

P.E.A.C.E.
 
zoo
mods
northern ireland forum at very least
 
Fr. Hank Tree

There's a good article in the latest edition of Phoenix magazine about demographics in the north. The shift since the early 90s from PUL to CNR has been considerable. Apart from headline numbers, CNR are now more qualified and have more of the top jobs. This trend will become even more pronounced in the decade ahead.

This demographic shift means that unionism needs to embrace things like the Irish language to have any chance of surviving. But now Foster is doing the exact opposite.
 
Sheeple_Waker

The demographic trends indicate that the North will be absorbed by the Republic sometime in the next 20-40 years; if these unionists had any sense they would try to make younger nationalists feel at home in the current NI state by introducing things like an Irish language act and gay marriage. This lack of respect for nationalists and Foster’s arrogance won’t be forgotten when the first border poll is held.
 
gerhard dengler said:
Threatening the peace process.

The sooner UUP/SDLP/Alliance form a government, the better.
Yep. They'll do that with circa 35% of the vote and 30 out of 90 MLAs no problem. You don't get this democracy thing, do you?
 
Niall996

Is it conceivable that the Unionists want to see a return to civil unrest? I find it hard to see what their game plan is. A return to London rule over an Irish majority population strikes me as extraordinarily reckless. Do they see some method in their madness?
 
GDPR

hollandia said:
Yep. They'll do that with circa 35% of the vote and 20 out of 90 MLAs no problem. You don't get this democracy thing, do you?
Northern Ireland is unsuited to democracy.

Also the idea that the UUP are in anyway civilized is quaint.
 
