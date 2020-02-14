Arlene Foster 'sorry for failings'

McSlaggart
Mrs Foster had told the inquiry that she did not read the regulations before bringing them to the assembly.
The inquiry found: "The minister, in presenting the regulations to the assembly and asking for their approval, should have read them herself.
"Not least because in the inquiry's view to so do is a core part of a minister's job."
The scheme was set to cost the taxpayer £490 million and there were allegations of corruption surrounding it. McGuinness asked Foster to step aside as First Minister while her involvement in the scheme was investigated, but she refused to step aside or resign and said that the voices calling for her resignation were those of "misogynists and male chauvinists".
