Although denied by Shin flake a number of sources are claiming that the Northern command were on the brink of agreeing to restore the power shared sectarian carve up, it is also claimed any agreement will have nothing to do with the threat to stop MLA's pay, rent and average industry expenses. It appears djarrygandgo hasn't forgotten being run out of the narth...As the mexicant in The Good, The Bad and The ugly said ''Hey Blondie what are ye going to do now"...