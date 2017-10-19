Armani Council Overrule Northern Ireland Commander...

between the bridges
Although denied by Shin flake a number of sources are claiming that the Northern command were on the brink of agreeing to restore the power shared sectarian carve up, it is also claimed any agreement will have nothing to do with the threat to stop MLA's pay, rent and average industry expenses. It appears djarrygandgo hasn't forgotten being run out of the narth...
Michelle O’Neill ‘was ready’ to make deal to restore Stormont Executive
Senior Sinn Féin party figures blocked leader from securing agreement, Government sources say
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/michelle-o-neill-was-ready-to-make-deal-to-restore-stormont-executive-1.3259884
several sources relay a similar chain of events at the talks. Senior Sinn Fein figures met late last week and Mrs O'Neill returned to Stormont to remove everything from the table that she had previously placed on it. The Belfast Telegraph understands that Sinn Fein's talks team had made significant compromises in the negotiations.
The proposals were withdrawn ahead of Saturday's ard chomhairle meeting in Dublin.
Why Michelle O
In a speech to DUP members in Co Tyrone Arlene Foster said
"Parties playing games with proposals put forward one day and withdrawn the next won't make the DUP blink either."
https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2017/10/19/news/michelle-o-neill-insists-there-was-no-compromise-deal-vetoed-by-the-sinn-fe-in-leadership-1166022/
As the mexicant in The Good, The Bad and The ugly said ''Hey Blondie what are ye going to do now"...
