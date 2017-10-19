Armani Council Overrule Northern Ireland Commander...

between the bridges

between the bridges

Although denied by Shin flake a number of sources are claiming that the Northern command were on the brink of agreeing to restore the power shared sectarian carve up, it is also claimed any agreement will have nothing to do with the threat to stop MLA's pay, rent and average industry expenses. It appears djarrygandgo hasn't forgotten being run out of the narth...

Michelle O’Neill ‘was ready’ to make deal to restore Stormont Executive
Senior Sinn Féin party figures blocked leader from securing agreement, Government sources say

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/michelle-o-neill-was-ready-to-make-deal-to-restore-stormont-executive-1.3259884


several sources relay a similar chain of events at the talks. Senior Sinn Fein figures met late last week and Mrs O'Neill returned to Stormont to remove everything from the table that she had previously placed on it. The Belfast Telegraph understands that Sinn Fein's talks team had made significant compromises in the negotiations.

The proposals were withdrawn ahead of Saturday's ard chomhairle meeting in Dublin.

Why Michelle O

In a speech to DUP members in Co Tyrone Arlene Foster said

"Parties playing games with proposals put forward one day and withdrawn the next won't make the DUP blink either."

https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2017/10/19/news/michelle-o-neill-insists-there-was-no-compromise-deal-vetoed-by-the-sinn-fe-in-leadership-1166022/


As the mexicant in The Good, The Bad and The ugly said ''Hey Blondie what are ye going to do now"...
 


ardsman

ardsman

between the bridges said:
They'll do what they're told...For a Few Dollars more...
 
S

Sword of Gideon

Wasn't Saint Martin over-ruled by the politburo on the benefits system, and again in January this year when he wanted to talk to the DUP on getting the assembly up and running again.
Adams has only one thing on his agenda, that is to destroy Northern Ireland, and he does not care who or what gets in the way of it.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

ardsman said:
They'll do what they're told...For a Few Dollars more...
There are two kinds of people in the world, my friend: Those with a rope around the neck, and the people who have the job of doing the cutting...
 
L

Levellers

If that is the level of understanding by the government then we are in trouble.

Possibly just government spinning against SF.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Sword of Gideon said:
Wasn't Saint Martin over-ruled by the politburo on the benefits system, and again in January this year when he wanted to talk to the DUP on getting the assembly up and running again.
Adams has only one thing on his agenda, that is to destroy Northern Ireland, and he does not care who or what gets in the way of it.
Tbf Uncle martyr was able to hold his own in the shin flake inter faction wars, Blondie just isn't enough of a heavyweight yet, but a few more cakes should do it...

 
theloner

theloner

Bridget could get a job writing headlines for the Daily Sport.

Adams still rules the roost? Sure weren't all the unionist 'tap brass' politicos pissing themselves/in tears (delete as appropriate) whilst telling us this when the blonde* replaced the beard?

SF leader makes decisions for his party 'shacker'. It's a bit like the BBC's reportage of 'pregnant royal gonna sh*t out a baby after being bucked 9 months eariler'. Exhilarating stuff.

* Of course nothing negative mean by this slur, I mean label, I mean adjective.
 
AhNowStop

AhNowStop

ardsman said:
They'll do what they're told...For a Few Dollars more...
ffs :roll: these lads really dont do irony do they..

Which party is continuously liked to current issues regarding corruption and swindling and greed again ? ....

oh thats right, its the DUP :lol:

SF works off ethics .. for the DUP/UDA its the mula :D .. thats why they're wetting themselves trying to get back into Stormont (there's UDA lads wi holidays te book ffs:shock:)
 
AhNowStop

AhNowStop

between the bridges said:
Although denied by Shin flake a number of sources are claiming that the Northern command were on the brink of agreeing to restore the power shared sectarian carve up, it is also claimed any agreement will have nothing to do with the threat to stop MLA's pay, rent and average industry expenses. It appears djarrygandgo hasn't forgotten being run out of the narth...

Michelle O’Neill ‘was ready’ to make deal to restore Stormont Executive
Senior Sinn Féin party figures blocked leader from securing agreement, Government sources say

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/michelle-o-neill-was-ready-to-make-deal-to-restore-stormont-executive-1.3259884


several sources relay a similar chain of events at the talks. Senior Sinn Fein figures met late last week and Mrs O'Neill returned to Stormont to remove everything from the table that she had previously placed on it. The Belfast Telegraph understands that Sinn Fein's talks team had made significant compromises in the negotiations.

The proposals were withdrawn ahead of Saturday's ard chomhairle meeting in Dublin.

Why Michelle O

In a speech to DUP members in Co Tyrone Arlene Foster said

"Parties playing games with proposals put forward one day and withdrawn the next won't make the DUP blink either."

https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2017/10/19/news/michelle-o-neill-insists-there-was-no-compromise-deal-vetoed-by-the-sinn-fe-in-leadership-1166022/


As the mexicant in The Good, The Bad and The ugly said ''Hey Blondie what are ye going to do now"...
whats all the fuss about bwigey ? :roll: lol
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

theloner said:
Bridget could get a job writing headlines for the Daily Sport.

Adams still rules the roost? Sure weren't all the unionist 'tap brass' politicos pissing themselves/in tears (delete as appropriate) whilst telling us this when the blonde* replaced the beard?

SF leader makes decisions for his party 'shacker'. It's a bit like the BBC's reportage of 'pregnant royal gonna sh*t out a baby after being bucked 9 months eariler'. Exhilarating stuff.

* Of course nothing negative mean by this slur, I mean label, I mean adjective.
Jealously tis a terrible thang Lonelys, moi remembers a poster PM'ing moi complaining that moi's OP's were more popular than his, wonder what happen to him, oh wait...
 
S

Sword of Gideon

theloner said:
SF leader makes decisions for his party 'shacker'. It's a bit like the BBC's reportage of 'pregnant royal gonna sh*t out a baby after being bucked 9 months eariler'. Exhilarating stuff.

.
Leader makes decisions for party, no democracy, no discussion, no dissent.
Uncle Joe would be so pleased.
 
C

comet

I have always found that " un-named government sources " to be the go to people for the best information, haven`t you!
 
