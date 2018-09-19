Armed Response Unit Called to Enforce the Eviction of a Homeless Family from Dublin B&B

On Monday morning shortly before 9 am the owner of a B&B in Gardiner Street Upper banged on the door of a homeless family in the B&B demanding that they get out. The family, a man and his partner with two small children, had been staying in the B&B for the past nine months (the landlord is receiving 1600 per week to house the family in one bedroom). The landlord threatened the family with the gardai and that he would report the couple to social workers as unfit parents.

Shortly before midday a large number of gardai - including members of the Armed Support Unit - arrived at the B&B with the intent of forcibly removing the family from the premises. Gardai armed with machine guns and battering rams entered the building. Two gardai were seen on the roof of the building preparing to abseil down the front of the building to smash in through the bedroom windows.

The couple (the two children were taken to school) refused to open the door to the gardai and were repeatedly warned that the door would be smashed in and that they would be arrested for trespassing. The couple outlined to the gardai that the owner of the B&B was attempting to evict them because they had complained about his treatment of families in emergency accommodation in the building. They told the gardai that it was a civil matter between themselves, the landlord and Dublin City Council. The couple barricaded themselves into the room using a bed when the gardai gave a warning that they would smash the door in. The confrontation between the couple and the gardai lasted 24 minutes and the couple streamed the confrontation live online.

While this confrontation was taking place local residents, including some other residents in emergency accommodation in the area protested against the actions of the gardai and the landlord. Activists from #TakeBackTheCity were contacted and the word went out on social media asking people to go to the location to help stop the unlawful eviction. Shortly after midday the Gardai withdrew from the scene.

The Gardai subsequently issued a statement claiming that they had responded to the scene following a report that a man was holding his wife hostage in a barricaded room, possible armed with a knife. However, during the entire confrontation between the couple and the gardai the only statements by the gardai were demands that the couple vacate the property because the gardai claimed that they had been evicted and were trespassing - something clearly documented on the live stream. The gardai are clearly attempting to undermine condemnation of their behaviour by making false claims about their purpose at the property.

Since Monday the family and other residents have been repeatedly bullied and intimidated by the landlord and his goons - and reports to the gardai have gone unanswered. This is the Ireland of 2018 and how homeless people are treated.

https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/homeless-dad-armed-garda-response-out-of-proportion-869634.html

 


Why are you giving us a link to the Irish Examiner, surely there must be a collection of better links from social media, blogs and a recording of the livestream? The Irish Examiner is owned by the Irish Times, which might be called The Bourgeois Bugle.
 
Its clear RUC-type methods are being introduced in the 26 countries which is disturbing.
 
Civic_critic2 said:
Why are you giving us a link to the Irish Examiner, surely there must be a collection of better links from social media, blogs and a recording of the livestream? The Irish Examiner is owned by the Irish Times, which might be called The Bourgeois Bugle.
This gibberish is your first thought about the story?
 
This is the video that Gerard Doyle streamed live on Monday when the gardai, including the Armed Support Unit, entered the building.

[video=facebook_share;282027722631234]https://www.facebook.com/gerard.doyle.56863/videos/282027722631234/[/video]
 
We need to close the eviction loopholes like the "refurbishment" and "relatives" ones.
 
The owner of a property is entitled to decide who should be, and who should not be, in their property.
 
gerhard dengler said:
The owner of a property is entitled to decide who should be, and who should not be, in their property.
Oh yea - the owner is entitled to threaten and intimidate people (including using the cops) who object to his attempts to bully homeless people - all while pocketing €1600 a week for every family housed in his building.

If the landlord wants to do something then let him go to court - not threaten the family with the cops and with threats of reporting them to Tusla.
 
gerhard dengler said:
The owner of a property is entitled to decide who should be, and who should not be, in their property.
The law requires him to give these notice periods for eviction (for each length of tenancy):

Length of tenancy Notice that the landlord must give
Less than 6 months - 4 weeks (28 days)
6 months or longer but less than 1 year - 5 weeks (35 days)
1 year or longer but less than 2 years - 6 weeks (42 days)
2 years or longer but less than 3 years -8 weeks (56 days)
3 years or longer but less than 4 years - 12 weeks (84 days)
4 years or longer but less than 5 years - 16 weeks (112 days)
5 years or longer but less than 6 years -20 weeks (140 days)
6 years or longer but less than 7 years - 24 weeks (168 days)
7 years or longer but less than 8 years -28 weeks (196 days)
8 years or longer - 32 weeks (224 days)
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,745
gerhard dengler said:
The owner of a property is entitled to decide who should be, and who should not be, in their property.
Click to expand...
Not if money is changing hands. There is a way to evict someone if needed. Armed Gardai is not it.

But you know this, arent you fascinating.
 
Dame_Enda said:
The law requires him to give these notice periods for eviction:

Length of tenancy Notice that the landlord must give
Less than 6 months 4 weeks (28 days)
6 months or longer but less than 1 year 5 weeks (35 days)
1 year or longer but less than 2 years 6 weeks (42 days)
2 years or longer but less than 3 years 8 weeks (56 days)
3 years or longer but less than 4 years 12 weeks (84 days)
4 years or longer but less than 5 years 16 weeks (112 days)
5 years or longer but less than 6 years 20 weeks (140 days)
6 years or longer but less than 7 years 24 weeks (168 days)
7 years or longer but less than 8 years 28 weeks (196 days)
8 years or longer 32 weeks (224 days)
Were these notice periods adhered to?
Do these notice periods apply where arrears have not been paid?
 
gerhard dengler said:
Were these notice periods adhered to?
Do these notice periods apply where arrears have not been paid?
It seems in this case they tried to get around it by responding to what they were told was a domestic violence issue, when it fact there wasnt domestic violence (according to resident). That at least is what he is saying happened.
 
Dame_Enda said:
It seems in this case they tried to get around it by responding to what they were told was a domestic violence issue, when it fact there wasnt domestic violence (according to resident). That at least is what he is saying happened.
Depends on what complaint was made to the Gardai.
 
making waves said:
On Monday morning shortly before 9 am the owner of a B&B in Gardiner Street Upper banged on the door of a homeless family in the B&B demanding that they get out. The family, a man and his partner with two small children, had been staying in the B&B for the past nine months (the landlord is receiving 1600 per week to house the family in one bedroom). The landlord threatened the family with the gardai and that he would report the couple to social workers as unfit parents.

Shortly before midday a large number of gardai - including members of the Armed Support Unit - arrived at the B&B with the intent of forcibly removing the family from the premises. Gardai armed with machine guns and battering rams entered the building. Two gardai were seen on the roof of the building preparing to abseil down the front of the building to smash in through the bedroom windows.

The couple (the two children were taken to school) refused to open the door to the gardai and were repeatedly warned that the door would be smashed in and that they would be arrested for trespassing. The couple outlined to the gardai that the owner of the B&B was attempting to evict them because they had complained about his treatment of families in emergency accommodation in the building. They told the gardai that it was a civil matter between themselves, the landlord and Dublin City Council. The couple barricaded themselves into the room using a bed when the gardai gave a warning that they would smash the door in. The confrontation between the couple and the gardai lasted 24 minutes and the couple streamed the confrontation live online.

While this confrontation was taking place local residents, including some other residents in emergency accommodation in the area protested against the actions of the gardai and the landlord. Activists from #TakeBackTheCity were contacted and the word went out on social media asking people to go to the location to help stop the unlawful eviction. Shortly after midday the Gardai withdrew from the scene.

The Gardai subsequently issued a statement claiming that they had responded to the scene following a report that a man was holding his wife hostage in a barricaded room, possible armed with a knife. However, during the entire confrontation between the couple and the gardai the only statements by the gardai were demands that the couple vacate the property because the gardai claimed that they had been evicted and were trespassing - something clearly documented on the live stream. The gardai are clearly attempting to undermine condemnation of their behaviour by making false claims about their purpose at the property.

Since Monday the family and other residents have been repeatedly bullied and intimidated by the landlord and his goons - and reports to the gardai have gone unanswered. This is the Ireland of 2018 and how homeless people are treated.

https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/homeless-dad-armed-garda-response-out-of-proportion-869634.html

Ireland is broken
 
gerhard dengler said:
Depends on what complaint was made to the Gardai.
Get up the yard Dengles. The rough boy units of the Garda are available to the property players as a goon squad. This is fundamentally worring and too important for your look at me routine.
 
making waves said:
This is the video that Gerard Doyle streamed live on Monday when the gardai, including the Armed Support Unit, entered the building.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=282027722631234&id=100024720252282
Thanks but that demands identification before it will allow you to see it. Another gradual closing of the freedom of the web. Why do people use facebook exclusively to get the word out when facebook are up to their oxters in manipulation and right-wing bullsh1t? Anywhere else the livestream is available? It doesn't seem to have been uploaded to youtube.
 
Civic_critic2 said:
Thanks but that demands identification before it will allow you to see it. Another gradual closing of the freedom of the web. Why do people use facebook exclusively to get the word out when facebook are up to their oxters in manipulation and right-wing bullsh1t? Anywhere else the livestream is available? It doesn't seem to have been uploaded to youtube.
Again, what is this gibberish and what relevence to the topic in hand?
 
This is the second eviction that armed gardai have been called to, that we know about. Between those and the display of force on Frederick Street and the display of force using balaclava-clad men at other times over the last few years down the country, it is clear that the bourgeois forces in control of this country have embarked on a policy of intimidating the population. This will only increase as they are determined to join their class-mates in other countries in driving down and dismantling all the gains to labour over the 20th century. That is what this is about.

The appearance of parades of uniformed state forces now annually is also another ramping up of the prominence of force in this society. If the people do not fight the kind of vicious plutocratic-minded thugs who are coming out of the woodwork after 70 years then the ground is set for a century of declining living standards and working conditions - as is their conscious intent.
 
