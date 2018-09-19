Armed Response Unit Called to Enforce the Eviction of a Homeless Family from Dublin B&B

On Monday morning shortly before 9 am the owner of a B&B in Gardiner Street Upper banged on the door of a homeless family in the B&B demanding that they get out. The family, a man and his partner with two small children, had been staying in the B&B for the past nine months (the landlord is receiving 1600 per week to house the family in one bedroom). The landlord threatened the family with the gardai and that he would report the couple to social workers as unfit parents.Shortly before midday a large number of gardai - including members of the Armed Support Unit - arrived at the B&B with the intent of forcibly removing the family from the premises. Gardai armed with machine guns and battering rams entered the building. Two gardai were seen on the roof of the building preparing to abseil down the front of the building to smash in through the bedroom windows.The couple (the two children were taken to school) refused to open the door to the gardai and were repeatedly warned that the door would be smashed in and that they would be arrested for trespassing. The couple outlined to the gardai that the owner of the B&B was attempting to evict them because they had complained about his treatment of families in emergency accommodation in the building. They told the gardai that it was a civil matter between themselves, the landlord and Dublin City Council. The couple barricaded themselves into the room using a bed when the gardai gave a warning that they would smash the door in. The confrontation between the couple and the gardai lasted 24 minutes and the couple streamed the confrontation live online.While this confrontation was taking place local residents, including some other residents in emergency accommodation in the area protested against the actions of the gardai and the landlord. Activists from #TakeBackTheCity were contacted and the word went out on social media asking people to go to the location to help stop the unlawful eviction. Shortly after midday the Gardai withdrew from the scene.The Gardai subsequently issued a statement claiming that they had responded to the scene following a report that a man was holding his wife hostage in a barricaded room, possible armed with a knife. However, during the entire confrontation between the couple and the gardai the only statements by the gardai were demands that the couple vacate the property because the gardai claimed that they had been evicted and were trespassing - something clearly documented on the live stream. The gardai are clearly attempting to undermine condemnation of their behaviour by making false claims about their purpose at the property.Since Monday the family and other residents have been repeatedly bullied and intimidated by the landlord and his goons - and reports to the gardai have gone unanswered. This is the Ireland of 2018 and how homeless people are treated.