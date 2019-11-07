Army Council Still Calling The Shots

between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,221
So here we are 21 years on from GFA, and those we were told hadn't gone away but now have gone away actually haven't gone away...

The PSNI says there has been “no change” since a 2015 assessment that the PIRA Army Council was still overseeing both Sinn Fein and the remaining structures of the terror organisation with an “over arching strategy”.

details “how at a key point in the saga then Sinn Fein Finance Minister Mairtín O Muilleoir was in contact with a former IRA ‘Officer Commanding’ and a man regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Provisionals.”

www.newsletter.co.uk

IRA Army Council still oversees Sinn Fein strategy - PSNI says 2015 assessment unchanged

The PSNI says there has been “no change” since a 2015 assessment that the PIRA Army Council was still overseeing both Sinn Fein and the remaining structures of the terror organisation with an “over arching strategy”.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

Apparently djarrydango only made it to No3, while St Martyr made it to No2, slab only noses who is at No1...

www.irishtimes.com

Gerry Adams was ‘at most No 3’ on IRA army council, said priest

Sinn Féin leader ‘goes through the motions’ of being a Catholic, Irish official told
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

and we better nat forget about Ted...

Is Ted the Shin Flake Muppet Master Or Teddy Bear?...

After the revelations that Sf Ministers have to seek approval of decisions from Ted, the question must be asked just who is the puppet master?... "Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill must clarify who Ted Howell is given the fact that he seems to have exerted enormous power," he said. "It...
politics.ie

Perhaps some of our SF supporting posters will give us their views on voting for an Army council approved candidate?...
 


between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,221
Another question that this raises but none on here will want to discuss is how a reporting body set up to examine PIRA activity after a PIRA murder no longer mentions PIRA, if it was anyone else the cry's of whitewash and cover up would be deafening...

But commenting on whether her panel should be assessing how the IRA oversight of Sinn Fein detailed in 2015 was being resolved, she replied: “Well perhaps the secretary of state would then want to do that. But clearly there are those in power who believe that their focus should be elsewhere.”

 
P

Paddyc

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 30, 2009
Messages
10,226
between the bridges said:
So here we are 21 years on from GFA, and those we were told hadn't gone away but now have gone away actually haven't gone away...

The PSNI says there has been “no change” since a 2015 assessment that the PIRA Army Council was still overseeing both Sinn Fein and the remaining structures of the terror organisation with an “over arching strategy”.

details “how at a key point in the saga then Sinn Fein Finance Minister Mairtín O Muilleoir was in contact with a former IRA ‘Officer Commanding’ and a man regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Provisionals.”

www.newsletter.co.uk

IRA Army Council still oversees Sinn Fein strategy - PSNI says 2015 assessment unchanged

The PSNI says there has been “no change” since a 2015 assessment that the PIRA Army Council was still overseeing both Sinn Fein and the remaining structures of the terror organisation with an “over arching strategy”.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

Apparently djarrydango only made it to No3, while St Martyr made it to No2, slab only noses who is at No1...

www.irishtimes.com

Gerry Adams was ‘at most No 3’ on IRA army council, said priest

Sinn Féin leader ‘goes through the motions’ of being a Catholic, Irish official told
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

and we better nat forget about Ted...

Is Ted the Shin Flake Muppet Master Or Teddy Bear?...

After the revelations that Sf Ministers have to seek approval of decisions from Ted, the question must be asked just who is the puppet master?... "Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill must clarify who Ted Howell is given the fact that he seems to have exerted enormous power," he said. "It...
politics.ie

Perhaps some of our SF supporting posters will give us their views on voting for an Army council approved candidate?...
Click to expand...
Not what they said in 2015.

In 2015 the PSNI and MI5 said

"PIRA members believe that the PAC [Provisional IRA Army Council] oversees both PIRA and Sinn Fein with an overarching strategy”.

They're only embarrassed now in 2019 because the Independent Review Commission in their latest report detailed ongoing criminality by the UVF and UDA, but failed to even mention the IRA or the INLA.

Maybe that's because the UVF and the UDA are still dealing drugs, intimidating their communities and murdering people while the IRA and INLA have in effect 'gone away'.

Would that be the same UVF and UDA that the DUP meet with on a regular basis as 'stakeholders' and who canvass for DUP candidates?
 
G

Glaucon

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 13, 2012
Messages
8,502
The PIRA made a turn toward politics. Unless they are engaged in violence, there is nothing illegal in the so-called "Army Council' controlling Sinn Féin. Voters have to make a decision whether this sort of set-up is for them, or not.
 
EnglishObserver

EnglishObserver

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2010
Messages
3,030
Glaucon said:
The PIRA made a turn toward politics. Unless they are engaged in violence, there is nothing illegal in the so-called "Army Council' controlling Sinn Féin. Voters have to make a decision whether this sort of set-up is for them, or not.
Click to expand...
If they know about it...
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,221
Glaucon said:
The PIRA made a turn toward politics. Unless they are engaged in violence, there is nothing illegal in the so-called "Army Council' controlling Sinn Féin. Voters have to make a decision whether this sort of set-up is for them, or not.
Click to expand...
Would that be apart from being the Army Council of an illegal organisation to begin with?...
 
G

Glaucon

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 13, 2012
Messages
8,502
between the bridges said:
Would that be apart from being the Army Council of an illegal organisation to begin with?...
Click to expand...
It's highly unlikely that the "Army Council' is still formally constituted within an oath-bound organisation known as the PIRA. What is more likely is that Sinn Féin is still "guided" by former Provos. This was the implicit pay-off for peace: to have leading Provisionals inside the political tent rather than outside it and powering dissident violence.

If people have a problem with this, they shouldn't vote for SF. But the whole idea behind the Adams strategy was to turn the Provos away from the battlefield and toward the ballot box. Both governments bought into it and drove it forward. The only possible sanction available is at the ballot box.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,221
Glaucon said:
It's highly unlikely that the "Army Council' is still formally constituted within an oath-bound organisation known as the PIRA. What is more likely is that Sinn Féin is still "guided" by former Provos. This was the implicit pay-off for peace: to have leading Provisionals inside the political tent rather than outside it and powering dissident violence.

If people have a problem with this, they shouldn't vote for SF. But the whole idea behind the Adams strategy was to turn the Provos away from the battlefield and toward the ballot box. Both governments bought into it and drove it forward. The only possible sanction available is at the ballot box.
Click to expand...
Try giving the green book a read and get back to me...

Also for far too long a blind eye has been turned to the criminal activities of PIRA (as well as certain loyalist groups), the reality is the only way to get rid of them is to call it out, not sweep it under the carpet because it doesn't suit the political agenda. It's time for SF to become a political party rather than a political wing...
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
40,852
This thread is a nonsense, PIRA declared a long time ago their offensive had ended, why for Heaven's sake would they engage in any further military campaign to achieve the end of partition which is clearly in sight of everyone?
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
7,798
between the bridges said:
So here we are 21 years on from GFA, and those we were told hadn't gone away but now have gone away actually haven't gone away...

The PSNI says there has been “no change” since a 2015 assessment that the PIRA Army Council was still overseeing both Sinn Fein and the remaining structures of the terror organisation with an “over arching strategy”.

details “how at a key point in the saga then Sinn Fein Finance Minister Mairtín O Muilleoir was in contact with a former IRA ‘Officer Commanding’ and a man regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Provisionals.”

www.newsletter.co.uk

IRA Army Council still oversees Sinn Fein strategy - PSNI says 2015 assessment unchanged

The PSNI says there has been “no change” since a 2015 assessment that the PIRA Army Council was still overseeing both Sinn Fein and the remaining structures of the terror organisation with an “over arching strategy”.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

Apparently djarrydango only made it to No3, while St Martyr made it to No2, slab only noses who is at No1...

www.irishtimes.com

Gerry Adams was ‘at most No 3’ on IRA army council, said priest

Sinn Féin leader ‘goes through the motions’ of being a Catholic, Irish official told
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

and we better nat forget about Ted...

Is Ted the Shin Flake Muppet Master Or Teddy Bear?...

After the revelations that Sf Ministers have to seek approval of decisions from Ted, the question must be asked just who is the puppet master?... "Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill must clarify who Ted Howell is given the fact that he seems to have exerted enormous power," he said. "It...
politics.ie

Perhaps some of our SF supporting posters will give us their views on voting for an Army council approved candidate?...
Click to expand...
You locationally challenged Unionists trapped in Ireland have more to be worried about.

Passport please??? Hahahahahaha
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
7,798
between the bridges said:
Try giving the green book a read and get back to me...

Also for far too long a blind eye has been turned to the criminal activities of PIRA (as well as certain loyalist groups), the reality is the only way to get rid of them is to call it out, not sweep it under the carpet because it doesn't suit the political agenda. It's time for SF to become a political party rather than a political wing...
Click to expand...
It was the terrorist UVF that brought the gun back into Irish politics in 1912.

Unionists are the cause of all the trouble in Ireland - Ireland would be at peace and at one but for the Unionists.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
40,852
Talk Back said:
You locationally challenged Unionists trapped in Ireland have more to be worried about.

Passport please??? Hahahahahaha
Click to expand...


Something tells me saying...………... I'm from a place as British as Finchley...…………...wont cut any ice sir. 😂
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,221
Perhaps some of our SF supporting posters will give us their views on voting for an Army council approved candidate?...
 
death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,173
between the bridges said:
Perhaps some of our SF supporting posters will give us their views on voting for an Army council approved candidate?...
Click to expand...
I'm sure Ratsarse won't be about to backup his claim he only votes SF/IRA dueto being anti Brexit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top