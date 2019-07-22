  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Artificial Intelligence - The end of democracy

F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,488
Democracy, today's popular form of management which depends (most of the time) on people's wills but not logic and which is manipulated or ignored by groups/lobbies that have power (money,technology,weapon) when it results opposite to interests of them. If more people votes for "sun rises from the west" the sun will keep rising from the east but we will ignore it or if more people will votes for 2x2=5 we will accept it 5 in all calculations despite all the results go wrong.


Life and logic works depending on math so science. As human beings we sometimes ignore the science when it results opposite to our personal interests and ego. Our logic works like a software and we decide to take our umbrella with us when we see dark clouds are upcoming, because logic finds it mathematically much more possible to rain. Sometimes it may not be such easy to make a decisions when there are soo much informations around, like as politics and we choose to "believe" what we wants to come true in our dream world, we keep in mind the informations we like and ignore all the other information. We reject to think deep-combined and we choose to think superficial-simple.

We wont need democracy anymore when we have artificial intelligeces so softwares that much more capable than humanbeing to make calculations in soo short time, to find out all the statistics and probabilities. You wont need to make critics whether or not you should take your umbrella while going out. You wont need to think whether or not there is God. You wont need to think about whether or not you should leave EU.


What do you think ? Are you agree/disagree ? Why ?
 

GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,926
While AI can narrow down the probability of you getting wet the real questions are, do I only grab the collapsed umbrella as I have only a small car. Or dammit, their is only a golf umbrella in the house, also as humans, the umbrella colour is to Loud or to drab and will I risk getting wet. When AI can factor in emotions then the trouble begins.
 
C

cytex

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2010
Messages
3,544
Isnt this how the terminator AI skynet started
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
12,718
After reading Iain M Banks 'The Culture' series, I reckon AI would probably work out better than the mouth breathing halfwits we currently have.

Having said that, I'd probably be the first into the nutrient tanks to feed the rest of the wetware biobots.

:unsure:
 
F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,488
GabhaDubh said:
While AI can narrow down the probability of you getting wet the real questions are, do I only grab the collapsed umbrella as I have only a small car. Or dammit, their is only a golf umbrella in the house, also as humans, the umbrella colour is to Loud or to drab and will I risk getting wet. When AI can factor in emotions then the trouble begins.
Click to expand...
AI is supposed to be a software that has self learning and reasoning capability. So it can make all the calculations that you cant. It will consider all the information and can offer you all the results from the most logical to the most irrational. It offer you the choices that make you experience the best life you could.
 
GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,926
_FARAH_ said:
AI is supposed to be a software that has self learning and reasoning capability. So it can make all the calculations that you cant. It will consider all the information and can offer you all the results from the most logical to the most irrational. It offer you the choices that make you experience the best life you could.
Click to expand...
I understand the theory of ML (Machine Learning) let me give a example of nuance, offered a Lady friend a umbrella “The funeral umbrella” was her remark. Yes it was a mans black umbrella, my friends eyes told the whole story. Won’t argue the efficiency of AI great for repetitive projects.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
19,536
Once Trump has had his 8 years it has been said that any future President will be Google approved.
 
F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,488
GabhaDubh said:
I understand the theory of ML (Machine Learning) let me give a example of nuance, offered a Lady friend a umbrella “The funeral umbrella” was her remark. Yes it was a mans black umbrella, my friends eyes told the whole story. Won’t argue the efficiency of AI great for repetitive projects.
Click to expand...
Sorry I dont understand what you mean.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
36,638
Twitter
No
One thing we can be relatively sure of. If the AIs of the future become entirely exasperated with the human race it will probably be down to some humans that it had to interact with.

It would be very unlikely that an AI would suddenly work itself into a stress knot all by itself. AI would be able to do something most humans struggle with- and that is 'tuning out the bastards'.

An AI could get on with 900 other supreme calculations while using one tiny fraction of its power to interact with humans. Probably build a safety net around that section the first thing it does.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
36,638
Twitter
No
Named 'The Stupid- It Hurts'.
 
T

toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
11,336
Don’t see how AI would work, who would set the goals e.g. is it good to narrow the wealth gap or is that penalizing Success?

Ideally I’d like to see democracy evolve to where the more qualified/intelligent have more say than lesser people, give the lesser people a say so they are involved as we are a society but as there are so many of them they currently decide what we do, which is crazy. NASA don’t let the public vote on how to build a rocket. I genuinely believe we’d make decisions that would benefit all with a healthy balance of carrot and stick.
 
F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,488
toughbutfair said:
Don’t see how AI would work, who would set the goals e.g. is it good to narrow the wealth gap or is that penalizing Success?

Ideally I’d like to see democracy evolve to where the more qualified/intelligent have more say than lesser people, give the lesser people a say so they are involved as we are a society but as there are so many of them they currently decide what we do, which is crazy. NASA don’t let the public vote on how to build a rocket. I genuinely believe we’d make decisions that would benefit all with a healthy balance of carrot and stick.
Click to expand...

You will understand in time. We just need to define the math to the sofware. Even if you define it some basic math and it will find out any false definitions done later. So you cant fool it. You can only unplug it.

Why do you still need people to vote for something despite you have AI that offers you the best choices that no human being is capable to make ? You dont need to vote to find out sum of the inner angles of the triangle or you dont need to vote to decide whether 2x2 is 4 or not. Today we vote because politics are not based on science, its based on personal ego. Its not based on science because we are not capable to understand these much of information at the same time and we are not capable to calculate all probabilities from the most sensible to unreasonable.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
36,638
Twitter
No
What if the AI turns out to to be broadly in agreement about Turkey and its dreams of reviving its old influence levels from the time of the Sublime Porte?

or are we working on the basis that an AI would be hugely in favour of a new Tirkish led empire?

This last is extremely unlikely.
 
F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,488
Lumpy Talbot said:
What if the AI turns out to to be broadly in agreement about Turkey and its dreams of reviving its old influence levels from the time of the Sublime Porte?

or are we working on the basis that an AI would be hugely in favour of a new Tirkish led empire?

This last is extremely unlikely.
Click to expand...
I will try to tell you in accordance with your IQ level. The math does not work based on favour of someones or somethings. 2x2 is not 4 for the favour of someones or somethings. Its 4 because its 4.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
36,638
Twitter
No
_FARAH_ said:
I will try to tell you in accordance with your IQ level. The math does not work based on favour of someones or somethings. 2x2 is not 4 for the favour of someones or somethings. Its 4 because its 4.
Click to expand...
My Turkish is much better than your English. You can draw your own conclusions about IQ levels from that.

Your EQ is non-existent, for someone trying to persuade us of the benefits of Turkish exceptionalism.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
36,638
Twitter
No
'There's an o'erhanging castle in which there flows a main,
And there within that castle a fish its home hath ta'en;
The fish within its mouth doth hold a shining gem,
Which wastes the fish as long as it therein doth remain.
This puzzle to the poets is offered by Murad;
Let him reply who office or place desires to gain.'

(Sultan Murad IV)
 
F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,488
Lumpy Talbot said:
My Turkish is much better than your English. You can draw your own conclusions about IQ levels from that.

Your EQ is non-existent, for someone trying to persuade us of the benefits of Turkish exceptionalism.
Click to expand...
I think I have a perfect English for someone who have no interest and ties with English language. It is impossible that you can learn Turkish language with the same interest rate of mine with English but you can only draw cartoons on cave walls.
 
F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,488
Microsoft invests 1 Billion $ to AI company OpenAI to build up a software that works like a human brain.

www.cnbc.com

Microsoft announces $1 billion investment in Elon Musk-backed AI company

Microsoft has announced a $1 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a partnership with the artificial intelligence start-up. OpenAI will use Microsoft Azure cloud servers exclusively while it develops more advanced AI. The company was co-founded by Elon Musk and the current CEO, Sam Altman.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
The Nal

The Nal

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 22, 2010
Messages
2,342
We've no idea how the human brain works so programming something to work from that base is impossible and will be for decades. Maybe longer.

Calm down, the robots aren't taking over.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom