Artificial Intelligence - The end of democracy

Democracy, today's popular form of management which depends (most of the time ) on people's wills but not logic and which is manipulated or ignored by groups/lobbies that have power (money,technology,weapon) when it results opposite to interests of them. If more people votes for "sun rises from the west" the sun will keep rising from the east but we will ignore it or if more people will votes for 2x2=5 we will accept it 5 in all calculations despite all the results go wrong.





Life and logic works depending on math so science. As human beings we sometimes ignore the science when it results opposite to our personal interests and ego. Our logic works like a software and we decide to take our umbrella with us when we see dark clouds are upcoming, because logic finds it mathematically much more possible to rain. Sometimes it may not be such easy to make a decisions when there are soo much informations around, like as politics and we choose to "believe" what we wants to come true in our dream world, we keep in mind the informations we like and ignore all the other information. We reject to think deep-combined and we choose to think superficial-simple.



We wont need democracy anymore when we have artificial intelligeces so softwares that much more capable than humanbeing to make calculations in soo short time, to find out all the statistics and probabilities. You wont need to make critics whether or not you should take your umbrella while going out. You wont need to think whether or not there is God. You wont need to think about whether or not you should leave EU.





What do you think ? Are you agree/disagree ? Why ?