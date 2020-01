Julian Assange ARRESTED by cops and removed from Ecuadorian Embassy in London “NARCISSIST” Julian Assange faces a year in British jail after his dramatic arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy ended seven years in hiding today. The bearded WikiLeaks founder has spent 2…

The WikiLeaks founder, 47, was taken into custody after failing to surrender to the court in 2012.Julian Assange has been arrested and removed from the Ecuadorian EmbassyA Metropolitan Police statement said: "He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible."The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates' Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum."