Asteroid watch thread

A consolidated thread to discuss asteroids and the threat to life on earth from them.

NASA has announced that an asteroid the size of a high rise building will approach earth at a distance of 120,000 km on 1st September.

Sooner of later one of them will hit us. Would you support the use of nuclear weapons to save the planet from an asteroid impact?
 
