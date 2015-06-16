At last, an Honest Broker on Climate Change: Pope Francis I

the planet is indeed warming up

the warming is mainly caused by emissions of greenhouse gases from combustion of fossil fuel like coal and oil.

there is a need to limit emissions, and ultimately reduce drastically the amount of carbon combustion in the global economy.

Several people have tried in the past to be honest brokers between climate science, emissions policy makers and deniers of human caused global warming.All have failed, and ended up being seen as divisive and partisan, accused of being either a fossil fuel shill, or a "watermelon" (green on the outside, red on the inside).No one has gained the public trust 100%, though majorities in all countries that have polling accept thatNow, an apolitical non-scientist is about to enter the fray: Pope Francis I is about to make a morally authoritative statement on climate change, pointing out that it hurts the poor and needy most of all. Advised by a core group of top world scientists, the Pope's Encyclical will embrace the work of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change, and call on policy-makers to seriously take further steps to limit carbon emissions.Recently, the G7 talked about a de-carbonised world, and this is another significant call in the year of a critical conference to decide emissions limitation.Stalin once asked "How many divisions has the Pope?". The Papacy has no military divisions, only moral authority. Will the words of Pope Francis shift the log jam, and accelerate the ending of dependence on fossil fuels? Will future historians see this Pope's role in climate politics as we see Pope John Paul's role in ending the Cold War?