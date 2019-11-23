At last, some numbers on unification

These figures reinforce what all but the most moronic Irish Nationalists believe (Americans who don't live in Ireland and never have etc) that Irish unity under the current circumstances will not occur. Were it to occur under the current circumstances it would be a disaster almost beyond ompare.



There seems to be three groups in The Irish Republic at present regarding this issue:



(i) True believers in Irish unity who would demand Irish unity under any and all circumstances regardless of cost and would accept Ireland burning to the ground providing it was united when incinerated. These types will do anything to achieve their goal - lieing about everything, distorting reality, even advocating violence (in some cases). I would suggest this group comprises about 10% of The Irish Republic.



(ii) The Paddys, The Top O The Day boys. These have been brain washed from birth and accept Irish Unity as some sort of add on to Irish Catholicism (which some still cling onto). They tend to believe all sorts of things and accept Irish Unity as a 'good thing'. Under the wrong circumstances, their support for Irish Unity would collapse - too late though. I would suggest this group comprises about 70% of The Irish Republic.



(iiii) The realists. These tend to include most politicions, senior civil servants, senior police and senior army, as well as the educated and sophisticated elements within Irish society. They are well aware of the horrific risks of Irish unity, especially one that did not involve majority Unionist consent. They will do all they can to prepare the ground in order to avoid anything that would severely damage The Irish State, it's economy and it's security - especially at the point of a border poll. I would suggest this group comprises 20% of The Irish Republic.