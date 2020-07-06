Attack on LadFleg founder

The Ladfleg this has been messy for some time but it’s problems go back to its roots and it’s founder.



At a time when the media and the PSNI were ignoring and indulging the #Fleg protestors, LF saved the sanity of the decent but also did, as liberal sources always seem to do, promote boot boots and gobs far beyond any attention than they would have got, otherwise.



The dispute died and LF went on and then Wheaty revealed himself, thinking the media was awaiting him when the truth was, the NI media hated LF. He left LF and launched himself as a comedian, revealing the heavy lifting the rest of the LF team must have been doing.



With Whearty, a self described unionist, gone LF became more republican and soldiered on.



With the comedy career dying on day one Whearty’s partner,Barbara launched the couple as centrist, Hipster luvvies and joined the gob for hire set. They then entered the most treacherous industry, second to deep sea fishing in a landlocked country, and opened a cafe. Covid hit and it all seems to have gone breasts up. The unionist (let’s face it, loyalist) media, in the form of the News Letter and Bel Tel bounced and I can’t even tell you what happened because the journalism was so stained with bile.



So, in some fit of ignorance mixed with arrogance, they opened a second (remember, they have staff in their original gaff that hasn’t been paid for months) restaurant in Whitehead. Now, Whitehead looks lovely, a bit like the set from Rosie and Jim but it’s, infamously, marshalled by the UDA.



When this was revealed, loyalists and unionists dragged up Ladfleg, with articles hosted in the News Letter and 3 of its contributors, including 2 editors, targeting the Wheartys, a couple with a young baby.



Obviously, Stephen Nolan and William Crawley called out this targeted harassment and implied threat? Of course not.



With this bubbling, the Wheraty’s locked their Twitter accounts and John Paul ran off to one of the rags who were attacking him and exposed a, relatively, more successful comedian as a member of the LF team, which they published in their Sunday version.



The guy that JP revealed (curiously, a minor contributor compared to the others but that rising career, again) got serious heat and the Whearty’s unlocked their Twitter accounts but the tactic failed and it real world failed.



Now, the couple live (don’t fek’n start me) above their Whitehead restaurant and last night, it was attacked in the evening, while a baby was upstairs.



Obviously, this was all over BBCNI and Radio Ulster? Well, not so much. A cloud over Lisnaskea got more coverage. Barbara was a contributor to Talkback but hasn’t been on it for a while, no doubt falling out with the notoriously fickle Crawley but one would have thought he would have the decency to cover a couple, even if they are eejits, and their child.