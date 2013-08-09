Australia: ex-Barrister priest told clergy to avoid notes of sexual abuse claims

That's the vatican-speak that jesuits are trained in. You'll see that kind of double communication and attempt to pull questioning into rhetorical dead-ends in press releases and statements from bishops and so on.



That art has been practised in the catholic church around politics and secular law for centuries- one of the reasons why the church is so slow to respond with statements. They take some time to construct a statement which can be 'clarified' later or even disowned.



If you examine church leader statements and press releases you can see the trap-doors they allow in every statement they make for later use as an escape route.



The priest in Australia should be charged and put in front of a jury where such word games can be very obvious in person- same as any witness or charged person who seeks to prevaricate their way out of a charge, refusing to answer a direct question, subject changing and deliberate misunderstanding of elements of rhetoric in an attempt to scatter chaff in their evidence.



Judges and juries see a basic level of this from witness boxes every day and it would be obvious that this chap constitutes an unreliable witness from the get-go.



The jesuits have made a game out of such wordplay over the centuries and the only antidote is to get them in the dock and let a jury see them attempting to play the game.