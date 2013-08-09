  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Australia: ex-Barrister priest told clergy to avoid notes of sexual abuse claims

One of the Australian Catholic Church's most prominent and senior figures has admitted he advised other clergy it was a good idea not to take notes of interviews with priests accused of sexual abuse so they couldn't be successfully used in legal action. Father Brian Lucas, a frequent media spokesman for the archdiocese of Sydney and general secretary of the Australian Catholic Bishops' Conference said he had dealt with about 35 accused priests around NSW from 1990 to 1995 when he was part of a team whose job was to confront them and persuade them out of the ministry.

A priest, known as Father F, was accused of sexually abusing altar boys in Moree and Parramatta in New South Wales. One of the priest's victims, Damien Jurd, later committed suicide. Three senior priests "investigated" the claims, but no evidence was forwarded to police despite the fact Father F made admissions of serious criminal behaviour in a 1992 meeting with the three officials. One of those officials was Father Brian Lucas who's now the general secretary of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

When Lucas was asked directly (a couple of years ago) if Father F admitted to molesting five altar boys in Moree around the age of 10 or 11 he replied:
My recollection is not as specific as that. There was a very generalised discussion with him. He was certainly very, very cautious not to incriminate himself and very, very careful not to name any names.
When asked if he wished he'd handled the Father F case differently - that he should have contacted the police:
LUCAS: Look, in hindsight we always learn. There is no doubt about that.
Is that a yes?
Lucas: Well, it is not so much a yes.
Bloody snakes. Another nail in the Church's coffin.

He said the church's reputation or the risk of scandal was irrelevant to him in a situation where he had to choose between risking criminal liability for misprision of a felony and betraying a victim's wishes. He would choose to respect the victim's wishes, he said.
Of course the Church sees itself as the victim here .....
 
Ironic or paradox?

Brady got promoted for his note-taking and this guy went up the pole for not taking notes!
 
The interesting bit about the process of mental reservation which allows priests to be less than forthcoming with the truth is that it can only be defined within the church as 'mental reservation' if it is to defend the church.

If it is a priest failing to tell the truth in order to protect himself or another priest it doesn't actually qualify as catholic 'mental reservation' and can only be described as 'lying'.

I hear that the amount of mental reservation among clergy in Ireland caused some ructions at the centre because of this fine distinction and the apparent inability of a number of Irish bishops and clergy to comprehend the difference.

It was a technique developed by jesuits and they were very specific about when and how it could be used and 'self preservation' was one of the major no-no's.
 
Well another attempt by the RCC to protect it's wealth and reputation have once again ended up doing the opposite.
 
you do have to wonder what these degenerates have been up to in countries where they still have influence
 
LamportsEdge said:
The interesting bit about the process of mental reservation which allows priests to be less than forthcoming with the truth is that it can only be defined within the church as 'mental reservation' if it is to defend the church.

If it is a priest failing to tell the truth in order to protect himself or another priest it doesn't actually qualify as catholic 'mental reservation' and can only be described as 'lying'.

I hear that the amount of mental reservation among clergy in Ireland caused some ructions at the centre because of this fine distinction and the apparent inability of a number of Irish bishops and clergy to comprehend the difference.

It was a technique developed by jesuits and they were very specific about when and how it could be used and 'self preservation' was one of the major no-no's.
Here's another snippet of that interview Lucas gave a number of years ago - can't find the link at the moment but it's from one of the Ozzie TV networks - but you can almost hear the wheels whirring in the priest/barrister's head:

The meeting was in 1992. As I understand it since 1990 it has been illegal to conceal evidence of serious criminal offenses in New South Wales.

BRIAN LUCAS: That's true. I am well aware of section 316 and …
So by not reporting what was said to you and two other priests broke the law did you?

BRIAN LUCAS: No, no there was no concealment at all and you have to remember …
No, I'm not saying you concealed, you just didn't go to the police and report it.

BRIAN LUCAS: Because the victims are the ones who have to go to the police and report. It is very difficult for the police to prosecute anybody without a statement from a victim. We had no name of a victim and even as I understand today, unless someone has gone to a police station in the last few days, those victims whatever number there are, themselves have still not gone to the police and I'd urge them, I'd urge them to do that.
But it is against the law if you conceal the evidence, you don't have to be the victim.

BRIAN LUCAS: No, but we had no evidence to conceal.
Well, you had the evidence of Father F who'd said he'd actually done something wrong.

BRIAN LUCAS: But done something wrong to whom? You can't have a prosecution without the name of a victim.
That's the vatican-speak that jesuits are trained in. You'll see that kind of double communication and attempt to pull questioning into rhetorical dead-ends in press releases and statements from bishops and so on.

That art has been practised in the catholic church around politics and secular law for centuries- one of the reasons why the church is so slow to respond with statements. They take some time to construct a statement which can be 'clarified' later or even disowned.

If you examine church leader statements and press releases you can see the trap-doors they allow in every statement they make for later use as an escape route.

The priest in Australia should be charged and put in front of a jury where such word games can be very obvious in person- same as any witness or charged person who seeks to prevaricate their way out of a charge, refusing to answer a direct question, subject changing and deliberate misunderstanding of elements of rhetoric in an attempt to scatter chaff in their evidence.

Judges and juries see a basic level of this from witness boxes every day and it would be obvious that this chap constitutes an unreliable witness from the get-go.

The jesuits have made a game out of such wordplay over the centuries and the only antidote is to get them in the dock and let a jury see them attempting to play the game.
 
It is ironic that so many senior figures in the RCC lack(ed) a moral compass wrt their own priests... yet they still pontificate on matters of sexual morality.

Personally I think a period of silence is needed from the whole RCC, even if just a symbolic 6 months that would mean a lot.

cYp
 
cyberianpan said:
It is ironic that so many senior figures in the RCC lack(ed) a moral compass wrt their own priests... yet they still pontificate on matters of sexual morality.

Personally I think a period of silence is needed from the whole RCC, even if just a symbolic 6 months that would mean a lot.

cYp
They should have done that years ago instead of attempting to play the jesuit on a piecemeal basis with a new excuse every few months for widespread degeneracy in its ranks and the associated attempts to deny it.

In fact I think the worst possible thing happened- the fanatical ideologues had the papacy and just tried to bluster their way through which is why the church has now in extremis turned to a jesuit pope who are generally more intellectual than fanatical. Too late though.
 
Interesting how this is one of the few professions where paedophiles have to be 'persuaded' to resign.

I can only conclude that it isn't a biggie in terms of gross professional misconduct in that organisation such that paedophilia isn't a firing offence and viewed as something of a conversation crimper in the staff canteen.
 
LamportsEdge said:
Interesting how this is one of the few professions where paedophiles have to be 'persuaded' to resign.

I can only conclude that it isn't a biggie in terms of gross professional misconduct in that organisation such that paedophilia isn't a firing offence and viewed as something of a conversation crimper in the staff canteen.
Well that has more to do with the labyrinthine nature of canon law and their court system. Indeed the fact that they have such a state-like court system all plays into the RCC's hubris that they are above domestic laws when it suits them.
 
LamportsEdge said:
Interesting how this is one of the few professions where paedophiles have to be 'persuaded' to resign.

I can only conclude that it isn't a biggie in terms of gross professional misconduct in that organisation such that paedophilia isn't a firing offence and viewed as something of a conversation crimper in the staff canteen.
When a senior Canon lawyer publicly questions whether Paedophilia is always 'sinful' .....

Mind you, consensual sex between adults outside of marriage is always sinful - be they clergy and/or laity.
 
That canon law nonsense is an emanation of the twisted psychology if ever there was one. Try being a burglar and announcing in a court room that secular law doesn't apply to you because in your religion burglary is forgivable.

It wouldn't work as a defensive technique. For obvious reasons. I see no reason why a bunch of cross-eyed old men in frocks should be allowed to wave the exemption ju-ju stick either and anyone in public office who thinks otherwise should be removed from that office by way of an obvious inability to comprehend where their duty lies.
 
Andrew49 said:
Father Brian Lucas, a frequent media spokesman for the archdiocese of Sydney and general secretary of the Australian Catholic Bishops' Conference said he had dealt with about 35 accused priests around NSW from 1990 to 1995 when he was part of a team whose job was to confront them and persuade them out of the ministry.
Australia is 25 per cent catholic, which would put about 1.8m catholics in NSW, about the same as in Leinster. On these figures there were catching up with one rapist every nine or ten weeks. Someone might attribute two or three to a bad run, but after the first dozen rapists, could anyone with even a shred of humanity in them not scream from the rooftops that the system was totally rotten?
 
Here again I'm searching my memory-cells for the precise definition... but if you are dealing with these jesuitical matters you have to have everything as accurate as possible.
Mental reservation as I understood it, was where a person (priest?) says something misleading that decieves the other person or deflects/distracts him from his pursuit of the truth/facts and the priest allowing him to believe his "false" interpretation of what has been said. That's my rough definition of what I picked up. Can someone improve on this?

The matter of cannon law....well that can easily be explained and justified. The nation state and the legal system didn't always exist as it does today. It was built up slowly over hundreds of years. Cannon law is kind of superfluous in the modern world and as we have seen it's toxic and destructive to have a legal system operating surreptitiously in the shadows parallel to the nations legal system. But when Charlemagne was fighting the Visigots, or Brain Boru was fighting the danes, cannon law might have been the best system around at that time and place.
One could mention countries in South America or Africa where the legal system is so corrupt one could forget it. Cannon law might have been the only show in town is say Idi Amin's Uganda.
 
Shpake said:
Here again I'm searching my memory-cells for the precise definition... but if you are dealing with these jesuitical matters you have to have everything as accurate as possible.
Mental reservation as I understood it, was where a person (priest?) says something misleading that decieves the other person or deflects/distracts him from his pursuit of the truth/facts and the priest allowing him to believe his "false" interpretation of what has been said. That's my rough definition of what I picked up. Can someone improve on this?

The matter of cannon law....well that can easily be explained and justified. The nation state and the legal system didn't always exist as it does today. It was built up slowly over hundreds of years. Cannon law is kind of superfluous in the modern world and as we have seen it's toxic and destructive to have a legal system operating surreptitiously in the shadows parallel to the nations legal system. But when Charlemagne was fighting the Visigots, or Brain Boru was fighting the danes, cannon law might have been the best system around at that time and place.
One could mention countries in South America or Africa where the legal system is so corrupt one could forget it. Cannon law might have been the only show in town is say Idi Amin's Uganda.
But wouldn't the Boy Scout's Oath have had the same legal claim to relevance? Dib-dib-dib.
 
'Canon law' only describes a regulatory relationship between catholics and Rome. National law describes the relationship at the top level between the citizen and the government.

The citizen can choose to amend law and change government. The catholic can obey or be damned.

I'd say there is a fair gulf in meaning between the two things. Anyone claiming 'canon law' to be in any way relevant to a national judicial system will also immediately have to explain how sharia law for example fits into the picture. Of course it doesn't. Which is why canon law doesn't either.

The muslim who demands that sharia law be taken notice of by everyone around him is the direct first cousin of the catholic who demands 'canon law' be taken notice of by everyone around him.

They are both wrong because it only describes a command system between priest and believer and has no legal effect in national law nor should it.
 
