Australia takes a step towards dictatorship

seabhcan
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2007
- Messages
- 14,228
Last edited:
Last edited:
The Australian government has proposed a quite extraordinary repressive new law. The bill has been proposed by the Attorney General and is likely to pass.
Journalists will face jail over spy leaks under new security laws | World news | theguardian.com
The bill is lengthy and aimed at preventing a 'Australian Snowden' blowing the whistle on the state security services. Key points are:
- the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) can declare any act or plan to be a 'special intelligence operation'
- any actions by agents as part of a 'special intelligence operation' are legal. This places the Asio above the law.
- its illegal to publish any details whatsoever about a 'special intelligence operation', or even talk about the existence of one
- journalists can be jailed for 5-10 years for publishing anything relating to a 'special intelligence operation', even accidentally, even if they don't know the information is related to a 'special intelligence operation'.
- those arrested for revealing information on a 'special intelligence operation' may not know or be told any details of how they over stepped the mark, or which 'special intelligence operation' they are accused of talking about.
This law would make not only a 'Snowden scenario' illegal, but would also make the Guardian newspaper criminal for printing or discussing the leaked material.
There seems to be no oversight of any kind in the bill. The ASIO could decide to commit an act of terrorism, declare it a 'special intelligence operation' and then jail anyone who reported it, and jail anyone who reported or talked about the jailing of journalists.
EDIT: Sync asked me to edit the OP to point out that on page 71 of the act, paragraph 35K, point 1(e) it does say that the ASIO agents shouldn't actually kill anyone.
But of course, given that reporting on their actions is illegal, how could we ever know what they do?
Journalists will face jail over spy leaks under new security laws | World news | theguardian.com
The bill is lengthy and aimed at preventing a 'Australian Snowden' blowing the whistle on the state security services. Key points are:
- the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) can declare any act or plan to be a 'special intelligence operation'
- any actions by agents as part of a 'special intelligence operation' are legal. This places the Asio above the law.
- its illegal to publish any details whatsoever about a 'special intelligence operation', or even talk about the existence of one
- journalists can be jailed for 5-10 years for publishing anything relating to a 'special intelligence operation', even accidentally, even if they don't know the information is related to a 'special intelligence operation'.
- those arrested for revealing information on a 'special intelligence operation' may not know or be told any details of how they over stepped the mark, or which 'special intelligence operation' they are accused of talking about.
This law would make not only a 'Snowden scenario' illegal, but would also make the Guardian newspaper criminal for printing or discussing the leaked material.
There seems to be no oversight of any kind in the bill. The ASIO could decide to commit an act of terrorism, declare it a 'special intelligence operation' and then jail anyone who reported it, and jail anyone who reported or talked about the jailing of journalists.
EDIT: Sync asked me to edit the OP to point out that on page 71 of the act, paragraph 35K, point 1(e) it does say that the ASIO agents shouldn't actually kill anyone.
But of course, given that reporting on their actions is illegal, how could we ever know what they do?