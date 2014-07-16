  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Australia takes a step towards dictatorship

seabhcan

seabhcan

Sep 3, 2007
14,228
The Australian government has proposed a quite extraordinary repressive new law. The bill has been proposed by the Attorney General and is likely to pass.

Journalists will face jail over spy leaks under new security laws | World news | theguardian.com

The bill is lengthy and aimed at preventing a 'Australian Snowden' blowing the whistle on the state security services. Key points are:

- the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) can declare any act or plan to be a 'special intelligence operation'
- any actions by agents as part of a 'special intelligence operation' are legal. This places the Asio above the law.
- its illegal to publish any details whatsoever about a 'special intelligence operation', or even talk about the existence of one
- journalists can be jailed for 5-10 years for publishing anything relating to a 'special intelligence operation', even accidentally, even if they don't know the information is related to a 'special intelligence operation'.
- those arrested for revealing information on a 'special intelligence operation' may not know or be told any details of how they over stepped the mark, or which 'special intelligence operation' they are accused of talking about.

This law would make not only a 'Snowden scenario' illegal, but would also make the Guardian newspaper criminal for printing or discussing the leaked material.

There seems to be no oversight of any kind in the bill. The ASIO could decide to commit an act of terrorism, declare it a 'special intelligence operation' and then jail anyone who reported it, and jail anyone who reported or talked about the jailing of journalists.

EDIT: Sync asked me to edit the OP to point out that on page 71 of the act, paragraph 35K, point 1(e) it does say that the ASIO agents shouldn't actually kill anyone.

But of course, given that reporting on their actions is illegal, how could we ever know what they do?
 

Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
32,022
Well a lot of this just isn't true is it? Is that why you haven't included any quotes from the article and the legislation?
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
32,022
seabhcan said:
- any actions by agents as part of a 'special intelligence operation' are legal. This places the Asio above the law.
Let's start with the above. Now.....are you just lying, or have you not bothered to read anything about the issue?

Immunity from liability for special intelligence conduct during special intelligence operations
(1) A participant in a special intelligence operation is not subject to any civil or criminal liability for or in relation to conduct if:
(a) the participant engages in the conduct in the course of, and for the purposes of, the special intelligence operation; and
(b) the participant engages in the conduct in accordance with the special intelligence operation authority to conduct the special intelligence operation; and
(c) the participant is identified in the special intelligence operation authority as a person authorised to engage in special intelligence conduct for the purposes of the special intelligence operation; and
(d) the conduct does not involve the participant intentionally inducing another person to commit an offence against a law of the Commonwealth, a State or a Territory that the other person would not otherwise have intended to commit; and
(e) the conduct does not involve the participant engaging in any conduct that:
(i) causes the death of, or serious injury to, any person; or
(ii) involves the commission of a sexual offence against any person; or
(iii) causes significant loss of, or serious damage to, property; and
(f) the requirements (if any) specified in a determination under subsection (2) have been met.
ParlInfo - National Security Legislation Amendment Bill (No. 1) 2014

Now explain to me how that equals "any actions by agents as part of a 'special intelligence operation' are legal".
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

Sep 3, 2007
14,228
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
32,022
seabhcan said:
How can they be held to the fine print if its illegal for journalists to publish information on 'special intelligence operations'.
It's not fine print. It's clearly there in the definition of what immunity means. Kudos on not being adult enough to admit you didn't really read anything about this and just jumped to conclusions. Were there just too many words and you got bored or did you not even have a cursory glance at the legislation? Are you going to be too lazy to update your OP as well?
 
corporal punishment

corporal punishment

Nov 22, 2010
2,826
Sync said:
It's not fine print. It's clearly there in the definition of what immunity means. Kudos on not being adult enough to admit you didn't really read anything about this and just jumped to conclusions. Were there just too many words and you got bored or did you not even have a cursory glance at the legislation? Are you going to be too lazy to update your OP as well?
You're really being a bit of a pill about this. You reamed someone else on another thread today as well. You're no fun at all.
 
IvoShandor

IvoShandor

May 18, 2009
7,589
Run_to_da_hills said:
Australia has long been a rising fascist police state...........and following in the footsteps of the USA and UK.
Not exactly Godwin...but near enough.
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
32,022
corporal punishment said:
You're really being a bit of a pill about this. You reamed someone else on another thread today as well. You're no fun at all.
I'm sorry Seabhcan started an OP built on falsehoods and laziness.
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

Sep 3, 2007
14,228
Sync said:
It's not fine print. It's clearly there in the definition of what immunity means. Kudos on not being adult enough to admit you didn't really read anything about this and just jumped to conclusions. Were there just too many words and you got bored or did you not even have a cursory glance at the legislation? Are you going to be too lazy to update your OP as well?
I amended the OP.
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
32,022
gracethepirate said:
It seems like a reasonable thing to me. I did not like what Assange, Bradley and Snowden did - for fame and/or to declare "I am better than thou", or because he was in a snit (Bradley). And the newspapers make lots of dosh from such stolen secrets.

The rest of the country, if not the world, needs to be protected from such self-important drongos.
True to an extent, but the US legislation has been massively abused, shutting down legitimate (to my mind) journalistic endeavours. It's hard to give similar legislation the benefit of the doubt.
 
Mitsui2

Mitsui2

Nov 13, 2009
32,353
Sync said:
I'm sorry Seabhcan started an OP built on falsehoods and laziness.
Janey, Sync, if you're sorry everytime someone on P.ie starts a thread like that you must live half your life in misery! :(
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Dec 4, 2008
13,295
Run_to_da_hills said:
Australia has long been a rising fascist police state...........and following in the footsteps of the USA and UK.
It seems you know as much about my country as you do about pretty much everything else you open your mouth about. Good. All is well. Carry on.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
60,286
Could be unconstitutional.

There is also one implied right that is agreed upon by a majority judgment of the High Court. An implied right is one that is not written explicitly into the wording of the Constitution, but that the High Court has found to be implied by reading two or more sections together. The implied right of freedom of political communication is discussed below.

In addition to individual rights explicitly written into the Constitution and found to be implied by sections within it there is a final category of rights known as 'structural protections'. Rather than being individual rights, these are broad protections for the community as a whole, taken from the systems and principles created by and underpinning the text and structure of the Constitution as a whole. One of the more well-known of these protections is the community right to a democratically-elected parliament, commonly thought of as a limited "right" to vote, which is discussed below.

The following are implied rights or freedoms:

Implied freedom of political communication  In 1992 and 1994, the High Court found that the Constitution contained an "implied freedom of political communication", in a series of cases including Australian Capital Television and Theophanous. These were majority decisions, but the existence of the freedom was unanimously confirmed in Lange v ABC. Rejecting wider suggestions in the earlier cases, Lange decided that the freedom can be found only in the "text and structure" of the Constitution and not by reference to any general legal or political principles, for example that of "democracy". In these terms, the freedom was found to be a necessary concomitant of the provision in Constitution sections 7 and 24 that the houses of the Commonwealth parliament shall be "chosen by the people"; the people must not be restricted from communicating with each other and with their representatives on all matters that may be relevant to that choice. The freedom was deemed to extend into the states and territories, on the basis that nationally there is a single sphere of political communication. The U.S. First Amendment refers to "speech", which may be oral or written but is limited as to protection of non-verbal expression (such as burning a draft card). The High Court has avoided that limitation by preferring the broader term "communication".[10] Nonetheless, the freedom is not absolute: legislation that "burdens" the freedom of political communication will nevertheless be valid if it "proportionately" pursues some other legitimate purpose (such as public safety).
