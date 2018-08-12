Awful conduct of Ballaghaderreen solicitor-well connected in Church, Politics etc

Eoin Coir
Irish times yesterday carried the awful story of a Ballaghaderreen solicitor who took obscene amounts of money from clients accounts. He paid back when he was caught. He was a pillar of the community it seems,involved with St Nathy's Cathedral, his wife was an honorary treasurer of FF. It seems the law society and High Court went easy on him up to now,Judge Peter Kelly spoke about the loss of nine jobs in the office. O Callaghan seems to be well connected in legal circles,and is a friend of at least one district judge
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/a-ballaghaderreen-solicitor-s-spectacular-fall-from-grace-1.3592582