Awful conduct of Ballaghaderreen solicitor-well connected in Church, Politics etc

Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2012
Messages
16,511
Irish times yesterday carried the awful story of a Ballaghaderreen solicitor who took obscene amounts of money from clients accounts. He paid back when he was caught. He was a pillar of the community it seems,involved with St Nathy's Cathedral, his wife was an honorary treasurer of FF. It seems the law society and High Court went easy on him up to now,Judge Peter Kelly spoke about the loss of nine jobs in the office. O Callaghan seems to be well connected in legal circles,and is a friend of at least one district judge

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/a-ballaghaderreen-solicitor-s-spectacular-fall-from-grace-1.3592582
 


Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2012
Messages
16,511
he had all the qualities of the small town upper class-legal profession, Catholic church, Fianna Fail,lots of property. It seems two his daughters are now solicitors and may now take over the business.
 
Ramon Mercadar

Ramon Mercadar

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2006
Messages
15,002
Eoin Coir said:
Irish times yesterday carried the awful story of a Ballaghaderreen solicitor who took obscene amounts of money from clients accounts. He paid back when he was caught. He was a pillar of the community it seems,involved with St Nathy's Cathedral, his wife was an honorary treasurer of FF. It seems the law society and High Court went easy on him up to now,Judge Peter Kelly spoke about the loss of nine jobs in the office. O Callaghan seems to be well connected in legal circles,and is a friend of at least one district judge

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/a-ballaghaderreen-solicitor-s-spectacular-fall-from-grace-1.3592582
Click to expand...
FF have recognised his worth and just added him to their GE ticket.
 
P

Paddy{ie

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2012
Messages
1,468
Eoin Coir said:
Irish times yesterday carried the awful story of a Ballaghaderreen solicitor who took obscene amounts of money from clients accounts. He paid back when he was caught. He was a pillar of the community it seems,involved with St Nathy's Cathedral, his wife was an honorary treasurer of FF. It seems the law society and High Court went easy on him up to now,Judge Peter Kelly spoke about the loss of nine jobs in the office. O Callaghan seems to be well connected in legal circles,and is a friend of at least one district judge

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/a-ballaghaderreen-solicitor-s-spectacular-fall-from-grace-1.3592582
Click to expand...
I’d say he’s not a lone number in that profession. Didn’t a site called ‘rate my solicitor’or something like that, get shut down a couple of years ago, that was shining a bright light on such folk?
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,779
The Irish Times has established that in the early 1990s, an audit of Declan O’Callaghan’s affairs, carried out by Jim O’Dowd, a chartered accountant and investigator who works for the Law Society, prompted the society to take action. According to sources familiar with events, O’Dowd found that O’Callaghan had obtained credit under false pretences – by obtaining, from three separate lending institutions, three mortgages, amounting collectively to some IR£100,000, and all on a single undertaking. There was also evidence of numerous other breaches to Law Society rules regarding client accounts.
Click to expand...

Only been red flagged for a quarter of a century. Nice they're getting around to him now. Needs to be a garda issue.
 
Spirit Of Newgrange

Spirit Of Newgrange

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2010
Messages
4,602
Sync said:
Only been red flagged for a quarter of a century. Nice they're getting around to him now. Needs to be a garda issue.
Click to expand...
Garda versus Solicitor. who wins those fights ?
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
The ISIS Times is firmly focussed on one cowboy in a village in the middle of nowhere, up to tricks and roguery.

Keep that focus, people. Feel outraged. That is where you are being screwed.

This is a relief for the professional whores in the IFSC, assorted oligarchs, the brewing oligopoly, the banks (who are pumping advertising spend into the media), the Coke set in Montrose, the bondholders, the ECB, Big Fill in the Politburo, the entire corrupt structure that tries to control people.

The ISIS Times is outraged - over a parish pump scandal.

And turns a blind eye to the systemic screwing going on by those in power, and their owners.
 
G

gatsbygirl20

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 1, 2008
Messages
22,551
What is so strange was that he was involved in dodgy activity back in the early 90s and had his wrist slapped, but that did not stop him. He and his wife were pillars of society, sitting on school boards, etc a finger in every pie

You'd wonder how a small town solicitor could afford such a property portfolio, as well as a place in Portugal.an enormous extension on his already enormous house with a sauna, cinema, library... That was bound to attract attention

The problem seems to be that money is lodged with solicitors and often left there for years. Over time, a small minority of these solicitors start regarding the money as their own. They don't want to give it back. Or they have re-invested it and lost it
 
P

Paddy{ie

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2012
Messages
1,468
gatsbygirl20 said:
What is so strange was that he was involved in dodgy activity back in the early 90s and had his wrist slapped, but that did not stop him. He and his wife were pillars of society, sitting on school boards, etc a finger in every pie

You'd wonder how a small town solicitor could afford such a property portfolio, as well as a place in Portugal.an enormous extension on his already enormous house with a sauna, cinema, library... That was bound to attract attention

The problem seems to be that money is lodged with solicitors and often left there for years. Over time, a small minority of these solicitors start regarding the money as their own. They don't want to give it back. Or they have re-invested it and lost it
Click to expand...
And that’s the truth of it.
 
H

HereWeGoAgain

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2012
Messages
14,578
Irish Times on twitter: 'A Ballaghaderreen solicitor’s spectacular fall from grace '

'solicitor and wife seen as pillars of Community before finances came under scrutiny'
 
G

gatsbygirl20

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 1, 2008
Messages
22,551
Analyzer said:
The ISIS Times is firmly focussed on one cowboy in a village in the middle of nowhere, up to tricks and roguery.

Keep that focus, people. Feel outraged. That is where you are being screwed.

This is a relief for the professional whores in the IFSC, assorted oligarchs, the brewing oligopoly, the banks (who are pumping advertising spend into the media), the Coke set in Montrose, the bondholders, the ECB, Big Fill in the Politburo, the entire corrupt structure that tries to control people.

The ISIS Times is outraged - over a parish pump scandal.

And turns a blind eye to the systemic screwing going on by those in power, and their owners.
Click to expand...

Other newspapers have also reported this

It now looks like a lot of people have got burned

The original case involved a bereaved family and a widow, where money was lodged for a child. There had been great sympathy for this bereaved family, and the solicitor:s activity seems to have provoked anger and outrage in the community.
 
Ramon Mercadar

Ramon Mercadar

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2006
Messages
15,002
In rural areas FF are effectively the local mafia. It is likely that the Roscommon FF organisation got a cut of the loot.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Ramon Mercadar said:
In rural areas FF are effectively the local mafia. It is likely that the Roscommon FF organisation got a cut of the loot.
Click to expand...
FF and FG have operated as political rackets for years. Right across the state. In it's institutions.
 
F

Franzoni

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2010
Messages
16,327
I was watching the Big Short again on RTE the other night ....

I always get a good laugh from the bit at the end where Burry is writing the letter to his clients closing down the fund where he says that people seem to be easily led by those the deem to act and look in a certain way despite the facts and results to the contrary...
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2012
Messages
16,511
His wife's people,Devines of Frenchpark were shock troops for late Dean Doherty,they would do anything for him,nothing changes in Roscommon.
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2012
Messages
16,511
Sync said:
Only been red flagged for a quarter of a century. Nice they're getting around to him now. Needs to be a garda issue.
Click to expand...
I think criminal investigation is warranted.He stole from his clients,paid it back when he was caught-that does not wash with a shoplifter who returns goods when caught
 
F

Fr. Ted Crilly

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
5,084
Eoin Coir said:
Irish times yesterday carried the awful story of a Ballaghaderreen solicitor who took obscene amounts of money from clients accounts. He paid back when he was caught. He was a pillar of the community it seems,involved with St Nathy's Cathedral, his wife was an honorary treasurer of FF. It seems the law society and High Court went easy on him up to now,Judge Peter Kelly spoke about the loss of nine jobs in the office. O Callaghan seems to be well connected in legal circles,and is a friend of at least one district judge

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/crime-and-law/a-ballaghaderreen-solicitor-s-spectacular-fall-from-grace-1.3592582
Click to expand...
Didn't FFG/Lab reform the provision of legal services under the instruction of the Troika?
Surely in this new and reformed legal sector this case couldn't have happened?

Hang on, FFG/Lab DID reform the legal sector after being instructed to do so by The Troika, didn't they???
I mean, they did everything else they were told to do...
 
H

HereWeGoAgain

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2012
Messages
14,578
Eoin Coir said:
His wife's people,Devines of Frenchpark were shock troops for late Dean Doherty,they would do anything for him,nothing changes in Roscommon.
Click to expand...
it's not alone Roscommon it's the entire country Eoin, when those so called 'pillars of the community' are caught.
The 'establishment' protects its own, in Roscommon, Dublin, Galway, Cork, Mayo, etc etc
 
F

Fr. Ted Crilly

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
5,084
Analyzer said:
FF and FG have operated as political rackets for years. Right across the state. In it's institutions.
Click to expand...
Paddy keeps electing them to lead governments though...
What does that tell you?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top