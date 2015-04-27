Baltimore: Violent demonstrations or Demonstrations against violence and injustice?

https://radfag.wordpress.com/2015/04/26/in-support-of-baltimore-or-smashing-police-cars-is-logical-political-strategy/



As a nation, we fail to comprehend Black political strategy in much the same way we fail to recognize the value of Black life.

We see ghettos and crime and absent parents where we should see communities actively struggling against mental health crises and premeditated economic exploitation. And when we see police cars being smashed and corporate property being destroyed, we should see reasonable responses to generations of extreme state violence, and logical decisions about what kind of actions yield the desired political results.

Im overwhelmed by the pervasive slandering of protesters in Baltimore this weekend for not remaining peaceful. The bad-apple rhetoric would have us believe that most Baltimore protesters are demonstrating the right wayas is their constitutional rightand only a few are disrupting the peace, giving the movement a bad name.

This spin should be disregarded, first because of the virtual media blackout of any of the action happening on the ground, particularly over the weekend. Equally, it makes no sense to cite the Constitution in any demonstration for Black civil rights (that document was not written about us, remember?), but certainly not one organized specifically to call attention to the fact that the state breaks its own laws with regard to the oppressed on a nearly constant basis.
I'd be in agreement with the author in question here with the point being emphasized. The violence that is occurring in Baltimore is a result of the conditions that are maintained on the African American population in Baltimore and all around the country. Institutionalized racism is gone only in name in many cities - in another township we saw police resign en masse with the election of a Black mayor and then proceed to block the Mayor entering her office and informing her she's going to be impeached. Police resign en masse after US town elects first ever black female mayor Tyrus Byrd

Earlier this year the trailer for the movie of the rap group 'NWA - Straight Outta Compton' was released and there's a particular line which speaks volumes about the situation of African Americans in the US. Their music was an expression of their anger at the injustice of the system and right now, the only expression that is forming from among the communities in America is to defend themselves and even retaliate. It's comparable to how Hamas get thousands of recruits after a session of mass slaughter in Gaza and how the IRA boomed in activity after Bloody Sunday. The more people the police forces in the US kill, the more they unjustly incarcerate, the more they torture, hurt and infringe upon, the more of a reaction the people will justly give them.
 


Same old thing we've seen countless times before.
Any excuse for looting and carnage.
 
Kommunist said:
in another township .
I know you really really want to be right on and cool but you you have the wrong country and the wrong decade.
 
Kommunist said:
- in another township we saw police resign en masse with the election of a Black mayor and then proceed to block the Mayor entering her office and informing her she's going to be impeached. Police resign en masse after US town elects first ever black female mayor Tyrus Byrd
The five out of six police officers who resigned .....................While there was no mention that the resignations were racially motivated according to the US Census Bureau there are 713 people living in the community and 57 per cent are white and 41 per cent are black.
You are a chancer and a bullsh@tter.
 
eyelight said:
Same old thing we've seen countless times before.
Any excuse for looting and carnage.
Well said. The supposed righteous anger of the community soon finds vent in looting liquor stores and electrical stores. Funny how a few bottles of Jack Daniels and a new 50" HD TV does so much to assuage the outrage
 
Aristodemus said:
Well said. The supposed righteous anger of the community soon finds vent in looting liquor stores and electrical stores. Funny how a few bottles of Jack Daniels and a new 50" HD TV does so much to assuage the outrage
I think you should read the article friend.
 
Baltimore is largely run by black Democrats- no excuses this time. They made their bed, so let them lie in it. Black people need to get their own sh1t together and stop acting like the world owes them something.
 
Was there just over an hour ago,visiting a friend in Johns Hopkins hospital (in a pretty poor neighbourhood) incredibly tense with the funeral today.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
Baltimore is largely run by black Democrats- no excuses this time. They made their bed, so let them lie in it. Black people need to get their own sh1t together and stop acting like the world owes them something.
It'll go the way of Detroit. Bankrupt, crime ridden but somehow it will be someone else's fault other than the Black Democrat Kleptocracy where the blame actually lies.
 
I didn't see it when it was running on TV, but I'm watching The Wire boxset at the moment. Great show and highlights the desperate conditions of the chronic underclass of that benighted city.
 
Black leaders in the U.S should unequivocally condemn this wanton vandalism and general lawlessness.
 
Skyrocket said:
Black leaders in the U.S should unequivocally condemn this wanton vandalism and general lawlessness.
While they're at it they should condemn the 'black on black' violence that continues to plague black neighborhoods.
 
[video=youtube;CLrHTW-zVWk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLrHTW-zVWk[/video]

I hope they condemn this openly racist attack on white baseball fans watching the game in a local Baltimore bar.
 
Clanrickard said:
It'll go the way of Detroit. Bankrupt, crime ridden but somehow it will be someone else's fault other than the Black Democrat Kleptocracy where the blame actually lies.
The problem is not black politicians.

The problem is Democrat politicians who are able to stay in office forever, simply by maintaining their power inside the Democrat Party machine.

Many US cities are essentially run like a "one party state". No accountability. No choice. No efficiency. Massive corruption. Largesse for those who keep propping it up, by voting for the party.

This situation further emphasizes the need for new political parties.
 
