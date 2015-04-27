Baltimore: Violent demonstrations or Demonstrations against violence and injustice?

https://radfag.wordpress.com/2015/04/26/in-support-of-baltimore-or-smashing-police-cars-is-logical-political-strategy/
Earlier this year the trailer for the movie of the rap group 'NWA - Straight Outta Compton' was released and there's a particular line which speaks volumes about the situation of African Americans in the US. Their music was an expression of their anger at the injustice of the system and right now, the only expression that is forming from among the communities in America is to defend themselves and even retaliate. It's comparable to how Hamas get thousands of recruits after a session of mass slaughter in Gaza and how the IRA boomed in activity after Bloody Sunday. The more people the police forces in the US kill, the more they unjustly incarcerate, the more they torture, hurt and infringe upon, the more of a reaction the people will justly give them.
I'd be in agreement with the author in question here with the point being emphasized. The violence that is occurring in Baltimore is a result of the conditions that are maintained on the African American population in Baltimore and all around the country. Institutionalized racism is gone only in name in many cities - in another township we saw police resign en masse with the election of a Black mayor and then proceed to block the Mayor entering her office and informing her she's going to be impeached. Police resign en masse after US town elects first ever black female mayor Tyrus ByrdAs a nation, we fail to comprehend Black political strategy in much the same way we fail to recognize the value of Black life.
We see ghettos and crime and absent parents where we should see communities actively struggling against mental health crises and premeditated economic exploitation. And when we see police cars being smashed and corporate property being destroyed, we should see reasonable responses to generations of extreme state violence, and logical decisions about what kind of actions yield the desired political results.
Im overwhelmed by the pervasive slandering of protesters in Baltimore this weekend for not remaining peaceful. The bad-apple rhetoric would have us believe that most Baltimore protesters are demonstrating the right wayas is their constitutional rightand only a few are disrupting the peace, giving the movement a bad name.
This spin should be disregarded, first because of the virtual media blackout of any of the action happening on the ground, particularly over the weekend. Equally, it makes no sense to cite the Constitution in any demonstration for Black civil rights (that document was not written about us, remember?), but certainly not one organized specifically to call attention to the fact that the state breaks its own laws with regard to the oppressed on a nearly constant basis.
