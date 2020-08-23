Banks as the political wing of Organised Crime

Lumpy Talbot
I see that HSBC and Barclays are among a number of banks and individuals of interest named in the latest leak of documents from inside the banking sector. Banks are obliged to report suspicious transfers of large sums of money (over certain amounts) via forms called 'Suspicious Activity Reports' to regulators.
It appears that the leak via Buzzfeed to the International Centre for Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) has been working with a number of newspapers of record and the BBC in the release of stacks of such reports going back 5 years on certain individuals and organisations connected with the Russian mob and how western banks have (yawn) been laundering billions in drug, prostitution and extortion profits for a long time.
HSBC has form with organised crime. It was busted in the US for laundering money for the Sinaloa Cartel. Now it seems to have been merrily doing business with the Russian mafia for years.
Still no word on the pipeline for laundering Russian mob money through western banks in Vienna, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein but that'll come too in the end. With banks involved all throwing their hands in the air and going 'them damn subsidiaries we own- always letting us down' and similar blatant corporate lying.
But Vienna is in the future. Names like Paul Manafort appear to pop up, the former Trump advisor, perhaps unsurprisingly in these leaks. I'm sure we'll be hearing more and of course will be watching for any sign of the great and good of D4 being involved.
I'm convinced by now that there are US intelligence agencies working on busting the banks via these apparent 'leaks'. I suspect they'll have been hoisted as computer records from an inside agent getting into the bank and grabbing intel from servers.
The US have been attacking the shadow banking system for some years now along with the White List and Black List efforts at getting a clear view at what money is moving through the SWIFT system, ever since 911 where the actual funding was transferred from Bahrain to the US in the official banking system. I suspect US intelligence agencies are on a campaign of blowing offshore banking secrecy at the moment and they'll spot Vienna fairly soon.
Although there are elements in that laundry pipeline that Washington won't go near.
'FinCEN is the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. These are the people at the US Treasury who combat financial crime. Concerns about transactions made in US dollars need to be sent to FinCEN, even if they took place outside the US.' All you need to know about FinCEN documents leak
