Banks as the political wing of Organised Crime

The reason I suggest that banks have become the political wing of organised crime is pretty much because I've been watching them on and off ever since the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development moved in to teach the old eastern bloc states how to do capitalism. Naive enough considering that the criminal networks in these states and Russia had been doing capitalism for a long time even when they were members of the Communist Party.



So the EBRD and another EU development bank fostered the boardrooms which had half Credit Suisse or western banking execs and half what were basically nominated representatives of the local crime lord. The private banks which went into eastern Europe discovered a treasure trove of hard cash to launder via the western banking system and the crime lords obviously have an interest in not talking about what the bank was doing for them.



There's nothing unexpected historically in all this. Banks have always laundered criminal proceeds, it just depends on the distance and cut-outs they need in any given era. Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation will have dealt with many a 'Tai Pan' who was simultaneously head of a legitimate business and made their real money in opium and illegal gaming, protection rackets, the usual.



Banks keep lists of Political Exposed Persons. There is no way they couldn't have know who and what they were dealing with in moving money around for some of the Russian gangsters mentioned in the above articles. One of them a close mate of Vladimir Putin for decades since they were in the KGB together.