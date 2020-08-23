  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Banks as the political wing of Organised Crime

I see that HSBC and Barclays are among a number of banks and individuals of interest named in the latest leak of documents from inside the banking sector. Banks are obliged to report suspicious transfers of large sums of money (over certain amounts) via forms called 'Suspicious Activity Reports' to regulators.

It appears that the leak via Buzzfeed to the International Centre for Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) has been working with a number of newspapers of record and the BBC in the release of stacks of such reports going back 5 years on certain individuals and organisations connected with the Russian mob and how western banks have (yawn) been laundering billions in drug, prostitution and extortion profits for a long time.

HSBC has form with organised crime. It was busted in the US for laundering money for the Sinaloa Cartel. Now it seems to have been merrily doing business with the Russian mafia for years.

Still no word on the pipeline for laundering Russian mob money through western banks in Vienna, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein but that'll come too in the end. With banks involved all throwing their hands in the air and going 'them damn subsidiaries we own- always letting us down' and similar blatant corporate lying.

But Vienna is in the future. Names like Paul Manafort appear to pop up, the former Trump advisor, perhaps unsurprisingly in these leaks. I'm sure we'll be hearing more and of course will be watching for any sign of the great and good of D4 being involved.

I'm convinced by now that there are US intelligence agencies working on busting the banks via these apparent 'leaks'. I suspect they'll have been hoisted as computer records from an inside agent getting into the bank and grabbing intel from servers.

The US have been attacking the shadow banking system for some years now along with the White List and Black List efforts at getting a clear view at what money is moving through the SWIFT system, ever since 911 where the actual funding was transferred from Bahrain to the US in the official banking system. I suspect US intelligence agencies are on a campaign of blowing offshore banking secrecy at the moment and they'll spot Vienna fairly soon.

Although there are elements in that laundry pipeline that Washington won't go near.

Leak reveals $2tn of possibly corrupt US financial activity

Among those named in reports is Paul Manafort, former political strategist for Donald Trump
Tory donor linked to $8m Putin ally funding

Leaked files reveal the husband of a woman who gave the Conservative Party £1.7m received money from a Russian oligarch who has close ties to the president.
'FinCEN is the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. These are the people at the US Treasury who combat financial crime. Concerns about transactions made in US dollars need to be sent to FinCEN, even if they took place outside the US.' All you need to know about FinCEN documents leak
 

It’s a nothing burger so far. Using HSBC as an example:

Manafort had accounts with them
  • Money was funnelled to him via shell companies in EU states from Russia
  • HSBC notices and reports it to the authorities
  • Theres nothing to suggest the authorities issued an immediate instruction to suspend or stop the accounts.
  • A theory as to why the authorities wouldn’t do that is because the they want to monitor future payments and carry out a criminal investigation
  • That theory is supported by the fact that the transactions formed the basis of the case against Manafort
  • Manafort is convicted and goes to prison for Years
What should HSBC have done differently? Authorities want these reports submitted. How else can criminal behaviour be identified?
 
The banks were in a number of cases just filing reports for five years with no further action taken to halt business when they reasonably had cause to stop doing business with people who can't explain where large sums in the hundreds of millions and billions came from.

Internal bank due diligence is called 'KYC' ('Know Your Client'). With these links it is established that a number of banks continued to launder large sums of money for whom they themselves were filing suspicious activity reports. Sometimes for five years or more.

Banks where there is a suspicion of illegal activity are not only required to file reports but to halt such business.
 
It is as complicated and simple as this - if the Anti-money laundering legislation that is currently on the statute books of most countries was enforced then the conduct of most criminal activity (certainly above street level) and corruption would grind to a halt.

There is no appetite at senior political level, in any country, for this to happen.

As a result police and other Anti-money laundering agencies, and the whole of the anti-money laundering bureaucracies that have been created within financial institutions, focus more on process rather than outcomes.

From a bank's perspective it is all about being able to demonstrate that you have appropriate systems and controls in place rather than being able to demonstrate that you are preventing your institution from being used to launder money.
 
Manafort is a political figure identified as a crony and appointee of casino owner Donald Trump. There are a lot of PEPs ('politically exposed persons') featured in these links and the banks will definitely have known who these people were and who they are connected with.

So a presidential advisor with offshore links to a laundering operation and connected very firmly with the Russian mobsters in particular is a 'nothing burger'?

My we do now live in a cynical world indeed.

' By law, they have to know who their clients are - it's not enough to file SARs and keep taking dirty money from clients while expecting enforcers to deal with the problem. If they have evidence of criminal activity, they should stop moving the cash.' All you need to know about FinCEN documents leak
 
HSBC. The bank that likes to say 'yes' to organised crime. Wonder what's next week? Triads? Yakuza? Mind you HSBC will have met quite a few Triad figures in its time.

But the Triads, the Sinaloa Cartel, and the Russian Mafia. That's an interesting client list.
 
The reason I suggest that banks have become the political wing of organised crime is pretty much because I've been watching them on and off ever since the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development moved in to teach the old eastern bloc states how to do capitalism. Naive enough considering that the criminal networks in these states and Russia had been doing capitalism for a long time even when they were members of the Communist Party.

So the EBRD and another EU development bank fostered the boardrooms which had half Credit Suisse or western banking execs and half what were basically nominated representatives of the local crime lord. The private banks which went into eastern Europe discovered a treasure trove of hard cash to launder via the western banking system and the crime lords obviously have an interest in not talking about what the bank was doing for them.

There's nothing unexpected historically in all this. Banks have always laundered criminal proceeds, it just depends on the distance and cut-outs they need in any given era. Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation will have dealt with many a 'Tai Pan' who was simultaneously head of a legitimate business and made their real money in opium and illegal gaming, protection rackets, the usual.

Banks keep lists of Political Exposed Persons. There is no way they couldn't have know who and what they were dealing with in moving money around for some of the Russian gangsters mentioned in the above articles. One of them a close mate of Vladimir Putin for decades since they were in the KGB together.
 
